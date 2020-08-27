Dillian Whyte demands rematch with Alexander Povetkin as soon as possible

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte 27-2 (18) is champing at the bit to get back in the ring with Alexander Povetkin 36-2-1 (25) after the Russian veteran knocked him out in five rounds at Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex last Saturday night.

Whyte, 32, was controlling the action and the Povetkin on the deck twice in the fourth-round courtesy of well-placed left hands.

But the 40-year-old Povetkin came out in the fifth round to land a stunning left uppercut that left Whyte sprawled on the canvas.

Referee Mark Lyson didn’t even bother to count, waving the fight off at the 0:30 mark.

The Brixton boxer intends to enforce the immediate rematch clause in his contract with Povetkin and hopes to see him back in the ring before the end of the year.

“I’m good and secondly I just want to say thanks to everyone, all the fans and all the support. It’s been amazing,” Whyte told Sky Sports’ Toe 2 Toe podcast.

“I’ve never been this excited for a fight before in my life.

“I was excited for the first fight. Now, it’s like turning pro all over again. I’m buzzing. I want to go to training now. I’m forcing myself to take the two weeks’ rest.

“It’s all good. I learn quick. I just can’t wait to get back in there. I want to go now.

“I have been hounding Eddie every day to hear what they are saying about this rematch.”

Whyte has rebuilt his career since his first professional loss to current WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua five years ago.

In 2018 he defeated former world champion Joseph Parker as well as Lucas Browne and Dereck Chisora and last year he overcame Oscar Rivas and Mariusz Wach.

“There’s certain moments in your career that does something to you,” he said. “The loss to Anthony Joshua done something to me. This time, this has done something else to me again.

“It’s crazy, I feel young and youthful. I feel good. It’s [Povetkin rematch] probably going to be the end of November, early December, so let’s see.”

Whyte said he would work on sharpening his skillset ahead of the rematch but warned fans not to expect him to suddenly fight like Povetkin conquerors Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua.

“People forget, I’m still improving,” said Whyte. “I never proclaimed to be the complete article. My style of fighting is also different from the traditional boxing style of fighting, because of my background, where I come from, and what happened to me in life.

“I need to approach it in a way where I take everything on board that has been said, and all the advice I’m getting, and mix it into a way that works for me, into my style.

“I’m not all of a sudden going to become a Klitschko and fight Povetkin like a Klitschko. I’m not going to become a Joshua, or whatever. I have to do what I do, how I do it, and make adjustments and that’s the key word, adjustments.”

