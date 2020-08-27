TwitterFacebook

Gary Russell Jr. continues to plead for a fight with Terence Crawford but will we ever see it?

27 August 2020
Gary Russell Jr.
For a fighter who has not been as active in the ring in recent years, you have got to give Gary Russell Jr. a lot of credit. Russell is definitely an excellent fighter, with a 31-1 record with 18 knockouts, yet we haven’t seen him in the ring with the names we would like, and he typically is known to some fans for only fighting at a rate of one fight per year.

But Russell has caused a lot of interest recently as he has been calling for a fight with WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford. The feud goes back to the amateur days, following an altercation between the two men after they were sparring separate foes in training.

Russell took to social media to bring up the drama, and Crawford responded. Now, Russell is back at it.

“Like what’s up, slim,” Russell said. “You ain’t answering the call for nobody, man. I knew you was a bitch, man. I knew you was a bitch. And I wasn’t even gonna put this out here, you know what I’m saying, based upon the fact that I honestly ain’t watch your whole interview, or whatever it was when you did respond. But I actually watched it; you said you was gonna break my neck, you wanted to break my neck. Slim, stop fuckin’ faking, man. You is a cold sucker.”

Russell, who is technically four weight division lower than Crawford (Russell fights at featherweight; Crawford at welterweight), is still insistent that “Bud” hasn’t been fighting anybody.

“Fight somebody that can really fuckin’ fight,” said Russell. “This weekend might be movie night for me and the babies. I’ma get my babies to watch Wizard of Oz, man. ‘Cause I swear to god, slim, you either the Tin Man or the Lion because both of them was some suckers. They needed some heart and some courage. So, you might need to go holla at the Wiz or something’, slim.”

Russell also denied the fact that he is simply calling Crawford out for any kind of clout.

“So, I’m clout chasing because of that?” Russell asked. “Y’all some bitches. That’s a bitch-ass mentality to have. And that’s some sucker shit, I see why you like Terence Crawford and stuff like that, man. That shit crazy.”

You have to give Russell credit. He seems to be fearless, at least when it comes to calling for a big fight.

“Real champs fight real champs. A real champ will fight anybody. I’m a real champ. Remember that,” Russell added.

The talk is interesting, but the reality is that we will never likely see this potential matchup. Crawford looks to be in discussions for a late-year fight with former champion Kell Brook, while Russell has matters at featherweight to attend to.

Also the fact is that Crawford, who is signed to Top Rank and fights on ESPN, and Russell, who is with Premier Boxing Champions, have different promoters who don’t always work together.

