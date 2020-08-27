Hot prospects Santiago Dominguez, Luis Torres & Jermone Jones, Jr. all remain undefeated

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The first RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS® event in 6 ½ months was held last night, showcasing a trio of undefeated prospects, at Marinaterra Hotel & Spa in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico.

Luis “Koreano” Torres, World Boxing Council (WBC) No. 15 rated welterweight Santiago “Somer” Dominguez and Jermone Jones, Jr. all remained undefeated.

RJJ Boxing became the first promotion to stream a complete boxing card live from Mexico on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports. To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com, or download the UFC app.

See Also

“It is a great privilege to be working with Emmanuel Romo from De La O Promotions,” RJJ Boxing CEO/Co-Founder Keith Veltre said. “Having fights in Mexico is extremely political and having a great partner makes things run a lot smoother. Adapting to the current situation is key to being successful and having fights in Mexico is where we need to be right now to make shows successful. I want to thank Terry Holland and the Mexican Boxing Commission for working with us and making RJJ Boxing feel so welcomed.”

In the main event, Torres improved to 10-0 (8 KOs) with a convincing win by 10-round unanimous decision over Jose Luis Vazquez (10-2, 3 KOs) for the vacant WBC Youth Silver lightweight championship. Torres, whose nickname is for his Asian features, had never fought more than four rounds during his young pro career.

Dominguez (22-0, 17 KOs) dropped late replacement and fellow Mexican knockout artist, Jadalberto “Terrible” Borquez (30-20-1, 27 KOs), three times in the first round of their title fight for the WBC FECARBOX and WBC United States welterweight crowns. Borquez, a former WBC Continental Americas featherweight champion, was blasted out by rising star Dominguez in the opening round.

The top world-rated Mexican welterweight in the world, Dominguez has now stopped nine of his last 10 opponents, as he ascends the rankings with each fight. He won the vacant FECARBOX title and retained his WBC U.S. crown.

The 25-year-old Jones (6-0, 6 KOs), the only non-Mexican fighter on the card, kept his perfect pro record intact, winning all six of his fights by stoppage, with a 4th-round knockout of Mario “Cachalote” Israel Vera (6-2, 0 KOs). Jones, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ, fought past the second round for the first time since his pro debut last November.

Barajas vs. Resendiz headlines RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS tomorrow night

Super middleweight prospects Juan “Just Business” Barajas (11-0, 7 KOs) and Jose “Toro” Resendiz (11-0, 8 KOs) battle for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Latino title, headlining tomorrow night’s (Thurs., Aug. 27) RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS® event, starting at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT, from Marinaterra Hotel & Spa in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico, in an extremely rare match between undefeated prospects.

In two other bouts, unbeaten Las Vegas-based Mexican super bantamweight Ezequiel Borrero (3-0, 1 KO) won a 4-round unanimous decision over Jhoan Cano (1-2, 1 KO), while welterweight Jesus “Fierro” Lopez (2-0, 2 KOs) knocked out Bryan Joel Morales (0-4) in round one.

Official results below:

OFFICIAL RESULTS

MAIN EVENT – VACANT WBC YOUTH SILVER LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Luis Torres (10-0, 8 KOs), Obregon, Sonora, Mexico

WDEC10 (99-91,97-92, 96-93)

Jose Luis Vazquez (10-2, 3 KOs), Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico

(Torres won vacant WBC Youth Silver featherweight title)

CO-FEATURE – WBC FECARBOX & WBC U,S. WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Santiago Dominguez (22-0, 17 KOs), Obregon, Sonora, Mexico

WKO1 (2:49)

Adalberto Borquez (30-20-1, 27 KOs), Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico

(Dominguez retained WBC U.S & won WBC FECARBOX. welterweight titles)

WELTERWEIGHTS

Jermone Jones, Jr. (6-0, 6 KOs), Phoenix, Arizona, USA .

WKO4 (1:01)

Mario Israel Vera (6-2 (0 KOs), Campeche, Campeche, Mexico

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Ezequiel Borrero (3-0, 1 KO), Las Vegas, Nevada, USA by way of Mexico

WDEC4

Jhoan Cano (1-2, 1 KO), Obregon, Sonora, Mexico

WELTERWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS

Jesus Lopez (2-0, 2 KOs), Obregon, Sonora, Mexico

WKO1

Bryan Joel Morales (0-4), Guaymas, Sonora, Mexico

RJJ BOXING ON UFC FIGHT PASS SCHEDULE:

Thursday, Aug . 27, at Marinaterra Hotel & Spa in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico

Thursday, Sept. 24, at Biloxi Civic Center in Biloxi, Mississippi

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.