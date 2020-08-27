Jeff Fenech calls for Glenn Rushton to be stripped of his trainer’s licence

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

The war of words between former world champion Jeff Fenech and trainer Glenn Rushton has continued with the International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee accusing Jeff Horn’s trainer of being negligent in his duties.

Horn 20-3-1 (13) was stopped at the end on the eighth-round by Tim Tszyu 16-0 (13) at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Australia on Wednesday night.

The 32-year-old former Brisbane schoolteacher was on the canvas as early as the third round and was unresponsive on his stool at the end of the eighth when Rushton asked his fighter if he wanted to continue.

Cornerman Adam Copland – who suffered his first professional loss to former Australian champion Joel Camilleri on the undercard earlier in the night – eventually signalled to referee Phil Austin that Horn had had enough.

“For me it was pretty sad, it was quite obvious that Jeff didn’t want to fight, he just had a really, really bad day at the office,” Fenech told Sporting News.

“To be asked a question sitting in the corner ‘do you want to fight?’ that’s not Jeff’s job… it was Glenn Rushton’s job – if he knows his job – which its quite obvious that he doesn’t.

“Glenn Rushton put Jeff Horn in a terrible position last night and I think it’s time that we look how we give our licences for people to train people if that’s the kind of person that’s in the corners of fighters in Australia… it’s very, very dangerous.

“I don’t want people to think I’ve got something big against Glenn Rushton because I don’t.

“As a person, I’m sure he’s a great guy but as a boxing trainer, he needs to give that license back and do what he’s good at, go and do something else where you don’t have the life of someone else in your hands when you can’t handle that.”

Rushton brushed off the criticism, insisting Horn was never badly hurt and likening the situation to a football game.

“Was Jeff badly hurt? No. Was he excessively fatigued? No. What reason was there for stopping the fight, other than that he was losing the fight?” Rushton said.

“So we’ve got a footy team, 10 minutes from the end they’re losing by 30 points we say ‘that’ll do it boys, let’s just call it quits’? Of course not.”

“People expect you to deliver the best performance you can and if you’re unhurt, potentially in boxing it only takes one punch to end the fight.

“Jeff Horn always had that puncher’s chance of ending that fight and we know he can to do it, he’s done it before.

“The same thing happened in the (Manny) Pacquiao fight and we didn’t (stop it). I didn’t argue this time because the fire was gone. Would you encourage a champion to perform well, or would you let him chuck in the towel?”

Copland revealed the mood in the corner leading up to the stoppage.

“Glenn was asking Jeff ‘do you want to keep going’ and Jeff’s never going to quit – he doesn’t have it in him, but he wasn’t responding (to Rushton) either,” Copland told Sporting News after the fight.

“He just didn’t look good. He had too much heart for his own good.

“In the rounds, he (Rushton) was saying ‘show me something’ so he was getting there, but he wanted to give Jeff a chance.”

Fenech has been critical of Rushton before. Following Horn’s ninth-round knockout loss to Michael Zerafa in Bendigo last year he questioned why Rushton didn’t stop the fight when his fighter was dropped heavily and rose on unsteady legs in the penultimate round of the contest.

But Rushton insisted he doesn’t care what Fenech says.

“I don’t really concern myself ever with what Jeff (Fenech) says,” Rushton said.

“Jeff is very opinionated and he jumps up and down and says things. When Jeff’s trained somebody to beat someone of the calibre of Manny Pacquiao then he can criticise my training abilities.

“I haven’t yet seen Jeff train anyone who’s beaten the calibre of Manny Pacquiao so I don’t think it’s fair for him to offer criticism. It is what it is.

“Jeff (Horn) was not hurt. If he was badly hurt and been knocked down repeatedly, there could be some flak of course, but we saw what happened in his last fight (against Michael Zerafa).”

