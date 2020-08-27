TwitterFacebook

Lee McAllister is set to headline the upcoming Let Battle Commence II

27 August 2020
Lee McAllister
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Six Time, Five Division World Champion Lee McAllister is set to headline the upcoming LET BATTLE COMMENCE II, in association with PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA and NEON ENERGY DRINK, that takes place ‘behind closed doors’ at the Northern Hotel in Aberdeen and broadcast exclusively live on FITE TV on the 4th September 2020.

The ‘Aberdeen Assassin’ will face former Nicaraguan National Champion Edwin Palacios, in a non-championship six rounder, almost eleven months to the day since securing the World Boxing Union (WBU) and Professional Boxing Council (PBC) Super Welterweight World Crowns back in October last year.

Originally the event was due to take place on the 15th August, but had to be rescheduled due to Aberdeen being put back in lockdown, due to a large spike in COVID-19 infections in the City just days before.

See Also

McAllister, who also is the promoter of the LET BATTLE COMMENCE series, decided to just move the show to Friday 4th September and link it with LET BATTLE COMMENCE III, which is headlined by World Boxing Union (WBU) and Professional Boxing Council (PBC) International Lightweight Champion Nathan Beattie versus Nicaragua’s Julio Bendana, that also takes place at the Northern Hotel on Saturday 5th September, which is also broadcast live on FITE TV.

The line-up for LET BATTLE COMMENCE II, headlined by Lee McAllister versus Edwin Palacios, features Liverpool’s Scott Mcintyre in action against Nicaraguan hard-man Wilmer Gonzalez, Leeds’ unbeaten Jack Jones faces Spain based Nicaraguan Michael Isaac Carrero, Worksop’s sensational Professional Boxing Council (PBC) Super Flyweight International Champion Nicola Hopewell is in action for the second time this year and faces York’s Tasha Boyes, Denny’s Kevin Traynor will be hoping to extend his unbeaten record as he faces a tough fight against current International Masters Champion Nicaragua’s Pablo Narvaez, making their pro debuts against each other are Super Welterweights Samer Caroll and Ben Gore and in the heavyweight division Craig Dick and Michael Bassett.

4th September 2020 LET BATTLE COMMENCE II PPV ($4:99) is available to purchase now on FITE TV https://www.fite.tv/watch/let-battle-commence-beattie-arauz/2p7rq/

The line-up for LET BATTLE COMMENCE III, headlined by Nathan Beattie versus Julio Bendana, features Malta’s Royal Boxing Organization (RBO) Intercontinental Champion Brandon Borg in action against Nicaragua’s Ronny McField in a non-championship six rounder, Worksop’s sensational teen amateur star Ellie Coulson is set to make her professional debut against fellow debutant Beccy Ferguson from Shrewsbury, Ellie’s team mate, at the Xbox Academy in Worksop and an equally sensational teen amateur star, Hollie Towl also makes her pro debut, against Shrewsbury’s Jaime Bates, Stoke’s unbeaten Nathan Russo faces a tough test against Nicaragua’s Arnoldo Solano, Colchester’s Calvin Carruthers also gets a seriously tough test when he faces tough Nicaraguan Johnson Tellez, unbeaten Kenny Allan makes his second pro outing and takes on Chadwell Heath’s Jordan Smith,

5th September 2020 LET BATTLE COMMENCE III PPV ($4:99) is available to purchase now on FITE TV https://www.fite.tv/watch/let-battle-commence-3/2p7tw/

Or buy both 4th and 5th September events for $8:99 via this link https://www.fite.tv/watch/biba-let-battle-commence-two-pack/2p7ws/

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Is there a new player in the heavyweight division?

Is there a new player in the heavyweight division?

Gary Russell Jr. continues to plead for a fight with Terence Crawford but will we ever see it?

Gary Russell Jr. continues to plead for a fight with…

Daniel Dubois will be hoping to avoid the same fate that befell rival Dillian Whyte

Daniel Dubois will be hoping to avoid the same fate…

Glenn Rushton hits back at critics, says Jeff Horn has delivered miracle punches before

Glenn Rushton hits back at critics, says Jeff Horn has…

Dillian Whyte demands rematch with Alexander Povetkin as soon as possible

Dillian Whyte demands rematch with Alexander Povetkin as soon as…

Jeff Horn advised to retire following eighth-round knockout loss to Tim Tszyu

Jeff Horn advised to retire following eighth-round knockout loss to…

Kell Brook in the frame to face Terence Crawford next, according to Eddie Hearn

Kell Brook in the frame to face Terence Crawford next,…

Is Leo Santa Cruz ready for Gervonta Davis’ power?

Is Leo Santa Cruz ready for Gervonta Davis’ power?

Dillian Whyte’s world title dreams lie in tatters; December rematch on the cards

Dillian Whyte’s world title dreams lie in tatters; December rematch…

TOP STORIES

Is there a new player in the heavyweight division?

Is there a new player in the heavyweight division?

These days, the heavyweight division is as exciting as ever. This past weekend alone showed us that, when battle-tested veteran Alexander Povetkin rallied to stop WBC mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte in round five. Povetkin was hurt and dropped …

Gary Russell Jr. continues to plead for a fight with…

Gary Russell Jr. continues to plead for a fight with Terence Crawford but will we ever see it?

For a fighter who has not been as active in the ring in recent years, you have got to give Gary Russell Jr. a lot of credit. Russell is definitely an excellent fighter, with a 31-1 record with 18 knockouts, yet we haven’t seen him in the ring with th…

Daniel Dubois will be hoping to avoid the same fate…

Daniel Dubois will be hoping to avoid the same fate that befell rival Dillian Whyte

Daniel Dubois will be looking for a punch-perfect display when he takes on Dutchman Ricardo Snijders on Saturday, August 29. Dubois will be hoping that he can avoid the same fate that befell British heavyweight rival Dillian Whyte last Saturday ev…

Glenn Rushton hits back at critics, says Jeff Horn has…

Glenn Rushton hits back at critics, says Jeff Horn has delivered miracle punches before

Trainer Glenn Rushton has defended his work in the corner during his fighter Jeff Horn’s eighth-round stoppage loss to Tim Tszyu, saying his fighter deserved the opportunity to decide if he wanted to continue. Rushton has been criticised for seemi…

Dillian Whyte demands rematch with Alexander Povetkin as soon as…

Dillian Whyte demands rematch with Alexander Povetkin as soon as possible

Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte 27-2 (18) is champing at the bit to get back in the ring with Alexander Povetkin 36-2-1 (25) after the Russian veteran knocked him out in five rounds at Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex last Saturday night.…

Jeff Horn advised to retire following eighth-round knockout loss to…

Jeff Horn advised to retire following eighth-round knockout loss to Tim Tszyu

Jeff Horn 20-3-1 (13) is being advised to retire following his eighth-round stoppage loss to Tim Tszyu 16-0 (13) at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Australia on Saturday night. The 32-year-old former Brisbane schoolteacher was o…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US