MTK Global sign former world champion

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Butler (31-2, 15 KOs) earned world honours back in 2014, and the 31-year-old has remained a serious contender at the top level from that point onwards, challenging for a world title on two more occasions.

Highly-ranked by both the IBF and the WBC, the Ellesmere Port man now has the chance to add to his prestigious career after teaming up with MTK Global, and he’s looking forward to his long-awaited return.

Butler said: “I’m over the moon to be joining the MTK team. It’s a team I’ve always looked at and thought ‘wow they are taking over,’ so I’m very excited for the journey I’m about to begin.

See Also

“Over the last 18 months it’s been a bit of a struggle not getting the fights I’ve wanted. I’ve seen what MTK can deliver for their fighters and I can’t wait to be a part of it and adding some titles to their stable. I’m hoping to win a world title again.

“I’m willing to fight anybody they put in front of me. Of course I want the big titles and world titles as that’s my main goal, so whoever has a world title I will face.

“It’s brilliant to be a part of the same team as my gym-mates Liam Smith, Hosea Burton and Tasha Jonas too, as you just have to look at what MTK are doing and delivering for them.”

MTK Global Chief Strategy Officer Paul Gibson added: “Paul is another massive signing for MTK and we’re delighted to have the opportunity to work with him at this crucial stage of his career.

“He’s been left treading water a little for the past 18 months but I know he’s fully focused on becoming a two-time world champion and we’ll do all we can to help him achieve that dream.”

News on when Butler will have his first bout as an MTK Global fighter will be announced in due course.

Aged 15-19 and want to enter the world of boxing as a fighter, coach, referee, cutsperson, promoter, event coordinator, journalist and everything in between? Sign up for the #MTKAcademy now: www.academyse.co.uk/mtkacademy

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal

Read more articles about: Paul Butler

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.