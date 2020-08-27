Official RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS weights from Mexico

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The official weigh in was held today for tomorrow night’s (Thurs., Aug. 27) RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS®, its second event at the same venue within the past 48 hours.

RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS will stream live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT, from Marinaterra Hotel & Spa in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico.

Official fighters’ weights below:

OFFICIAL WEIGHTS

MAIN EVENT – VACANT WBC LATINO SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP – 8 ROUNDS*

Juan Barajas

(11-0, 7 KOs), Victorville, California, USA 168 lbs.

vs,

Jose Resendiz

(11-0, 8 KOs), Compostela, Nayarit, Mexico 168 lbs.

CO-FEATURE – WELTERWEIGHTS – 8 ROUNDS*

Marco Dominguez

(11-2-1, 10 KOs), Obregon, Sonora, Mexico 147 lbs.

vs.

Salvador Tapia

(9-3-1, 8 KOs), Trepic, Nayarit, Mexico 147 lbs.

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS – 6 ROUNDS*

Lester Martinez (4-0, 4 KOs), Guatemala City, Guatemala, Mexico 168 lbs..

vs.

Abraham Hernandez

(8-2, 4 KOs), Monterey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico 170 lbs.

JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTS – 6 ROUNDS*

Jose Arellano

(8-0, 5 KOs), Aurora, Colorado, Mexico 137.8 lbs.

vs

Flavio Cedar Santos

(6-1, 0 KOs), Durango, Durango, Mexico 141.1 lbs.

*denotes streaming live on UFC FIGHT PASS

*****card subject to change*****

WHERE: Marinaterra Hotel & Spa, San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico

WHEN: Thursday, August 27, 2020

PROMOTER: RJJ Boxing Promotions

LIVE STREAM: Exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

BROADCASTERS: T.J. DeSantis (blow-by-blow), and James “Smitty” Smith (color commentator)

RING ANNOUNCER: Lupe Contreras

RJJ BOXING ON UFC FIGHT PASS SCHEDULE:

Thursday, Aug . 27, at Marinaterra Hotel & Spa in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico

Thursday, Sept. 24 at Biloxi Civic Center in Biloxi, Mississippi

INFORMATION:

