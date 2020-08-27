TwitterFacebook

Official RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS weights from Mexico

27 August 2020
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The official weigh in was held today for tomorrow night’s (Thurs., Aug. 27) RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS®, its second event at the same venue within the past 48 hours.

RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS will stream live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT, from Marinaterra Hotel & Spa in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico.

To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com, or download the UFC app.

Official fighters’ weights below:

OFFICIAL WEIGHTS

MAIN EVENT – VACANT WBC LATINO SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP – 8 ROUNDS*
Juan Barajas
(11-0, 7 KOs), Victorville, California, USA 168 lbs.
vs,
Jose Resendiz
(11-0, 8 KOs), Compostela, Nayarit, Mexico 168 lbs.

CO-FEATURE – WELTERWEIGHTS – 8 ROUNDS*
Marco Dominguez
(11-2-1, 10 KOs), Obregon, Sonora, Mexico 147 lbs.
vs.
Salvador Tapia
(9-3-1, 8 KOs), Trepic, Nayarit, Mexico 147 lbs.

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS – 6 ROUNDS*
Lester Martinez (4-0, 4 KOs), Guatemala City, Guatemala, Mexico 168 lbs..
vs.
Abraham Hernandez
(8-2, 4 KOs), Monterey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico 170 lbs.

JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTS – 6 ROUNDS*
Jose Arellano
(8-0, 5 KOs), Aurora, Colorado, Mexico 137.8 lbs.
vs
Flavio Cedar Santos
(6-1, 0 KOs), Durango, Durango, Mexico 141.1 lbs.

*denotes streaming live on UFC FIGHT PASS
*****card subject to change*****

WHERE: Marinaterra Hotel & Spa, San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico

WHEN: Thursday, August 27, 2020

PROMOTER: RJJ Boxing Promotions

LIVE STREAM: Exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

BROADCASTERS: T.J. DeSantis (blow-by-blow), and James “Smitty” Smith (color commentator)

RING ANNOUNCER: Lupe Contreras

RJJ BOXING ON UFC FIGHT PASS SCHEDULE:
Thursday, Aug . 27, at Marinaterra Hotel & Spa in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico
Thursday, Sept. 24 at Biloxi Civic Center in Biloxi, Mississippi

INFORMATION:

Websites: www.RoyJonesJrBoxing.com, www.ufcfightpass.com
Twitter: @RoyjonesJRfa, @RoyJonesJrOfficial, @UFCFightPass, @KeithVeltre
Instagram: @RoyJonesJRboxing, @artofmusiclv, @rivalboxinggear, @UFCFightPass, @KeithVeltre
Facebook: /KeithVeltre, /UFCFightPass

-30-
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Full Court PRESS: Bob Trieger, (978) 590-0470, bobtfcp@hotmail.com
Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions: Lisa Veltre, (702) 522-1636, lisa@royjonesjrboxing.com
UFC: Stephanie Gorman, (702) 222-0854, sgorman@ufc.com
ABOUT ROY JONES JR. BOXING PROMOTIONS: Co-founded in 2013 by 10-time world champion Roy Jones, Jr. and Keith Veltre, Roy Jones, Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions is on its way to reinventing boxing. RJJ has already made a huge impact in the boxing community in a few short years. Creating exhilarating content for UFC Fight Pass, CBS Sports, Showtime, ESPN and beIN Sports in some of the finest venues across the country, RJJ has proven it is conquering the sweet science of the sport.

Based in the fight capital of the world, Las Vegas, NV, Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions is climbing to the top at a fast pace, adding young talent to its growing stable: NABF super flyweight champion, WBC #16, WBA #14 and IBF #7 Jade “Hurricane” Bornea (15-0, 10 KOs), two-time world title challenger WBO #11 bantamweight “Mighty” Aston Palicte (26-4-1, 22 KOs), former NABA welterweight champion Kendo ‘Tremendo” Castaneda (17-2, 8 KOs), former Interim World middleweight title challenger John “The Phenom” Vera (19-1 (1 KO), WBC FECARBOX & WBC U.S. welterweight champion, WBC #15 Santiago “Somer” Dominguez (22-0, 17 KOs), undefeated middleweight prospect Connor “Kid” Coyle (12-0, 5 KOs), undefeated super middleweight prospect Juan “Just Business” Barajas (11-0, 7 KOs), and former WBC World Youth heavyweight Alexander “The Great” Flores (18-2-1, 16 KOs).

ABOUT UFC FIGHTS PASS: UFC FIGHT PASS® is the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports. Since launching in 2013, UFC FIGHT PASS is now available in more than 200 countries and territories. UFC FIGHT PASS provides its members with unlimited access to live UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims; live mixed martial arts and combat sports from around the world; original series and historical programming; special features; behind-the-scenes content; in-depth interviews; and up-to-the minute reports on the world of combat sports. UFC FIGHT PASS subscribers also have 24/7 access to the world’s largest fight library, featuring more than 20,000 bouts from dozens of combats sports organizations, as well as every fight in UFC history. Fight fans can access UFC FIGHT PASS on personal computers, iOS and Android mobile devices, Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, LG Smart TVs, and Sony TVs with Android TV. For more information, please visit
www.ufcfightpass.com

