Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez ordered by WBC to fight Avni Yildirim

27 August 2020
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC decided that Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez should fight Avni Yildirim for the title of super-middleweight champion. Avni Yildirim was Chris Eubank Jr’s opponent. Canelo has been looking for an opponent for a while now. He wanted to schedule a fight early on but had to postpone the date till September 12th. If the fight details are agreed upon then the fight could actually take place that day. WBC’s franchise title of middleweight champion is now Canelo’s. Yildirim is the mandatory challenger to the super-middleweight title. The title has been open since the weekend of August 14, 15. David Benavidez had to give up the title because he did not make weight. He had never been beaten in his career consisting of 23 fights. Canelo can now once again get the title of a four-weight champion. The fighter has won the world championship in four weight categories: super-welterweight, middleweight, super-middle, and light-heavyweight. Rocky Fielding could have won the super-middleweight title of WBA but Canelo took over. If he now manages to win the fight over the vacant belt he will be leading the division. Super-middleweight world champions Billy Joe Saunders from WBO and Callum Smith from WBA, along with an Irish fighter Jason Quigley were all considered as Canelo’s potential opponents, but the choice fell on Yildirim.

Pandemic hit the boxing world

The COVID-19 shattered all the industries, and sports was one of the fields that were hit the hardest. Every single competition or tournament was delayed or canceled altogether. Later on, when some countries started reopening the organizers had to become creative and hold some tournaments online, like Tour de France and some without spectators like soccer championships. The number of console players have increased during the pandemic. Console streaming became even more popular but could not compete on a high level with iGaming. Over the years, iGaming changed the traditional gaming and created the live atmosphere where you get the best feeling. iGaming platforms have also tapped into the live streaming world and live casinos have become another level of entertainment. What if the boxing union could collaborate with iGaming brands and adapt boxing into the live casino mode? Boxing fans would have a live platform where they could play casino games in terms of boxing. Boxing fans can play live casino games nowadays but playing boxing on iGaming platform could be a new world in both industries. Currently, Boxing union only collaborates with video game providers and it’s accessible on consoles and PCs.

The UK government declared that the fans might be able to get into the boxing arenas in a limited capacity by October. Eddie Hearn has probably already started plotting the next fights for his client fighters and organizing the fights that had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that Yildirim was chosen as ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’ opponent the fight might actually take place on September 12th. However, before Yildirim was chosen, choosing the opponent was a major business for Hearn. Callum Smith was considered as an opponent, after Billy Joe declared that September 12th would be too early for him. Even if the details of the fight with Yildirim are finalized, the date is still not confirmed, because the match between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones is also scheduled for September 12th. In an interview, Hearn said that it is unlikely for the fight to happen on that date, however, officially the date has been neither confirmed nor denied.

