Daniel Dubois vs Ricardo Sneijders weights and photo
The most exciting prospect in all of Heavyweight boxing, Daniel Dubois, returns tomorrow night on BT Sport 1. ‘Dynamite’ will test his skills against the 18-1 Dutchman Ricardo Snijders.
Fighters from tomorrows huge night of boxing have today weighed-in successfully and all eyes now turn to the BT Sport Studio.
The action begins at 7pm on BT Sport 1 directly after the conclusion of the FA Community Shield match between Arsenal and Liverpool.
Elsewhere on the card, Sunny Edwards defends his IBF International Flyweight title against former Olympian Thomas Essomba, Sam Maxwell puts his WBO European Super Lightweight title on the line against former European champ Joe Hughes, Heavyweight prospect David Adeleye returns against Phil Williams, Willy Hutchinson battles Ben Thomas and Sam Noakes faces off against Jordan Ellison.
It all goes down TOMORROW NIGHT on BT Sport 1 at 7pm.
Official weights are below:
Daniel Dubois 17st 6lb
Ricardo Sneijders 15st 5lb
Sunny Edwards 8st 2lb 7oz
Thomas Essomba 8st 2lb 2oz
Sam Maxwell 9st 13lb 1oz
Joe Hughes 9st 13lb
David Adeleye 15st 7lb 7oz
Phil Williams 18st 6lb 1oz
Willy Hutchinson 12st 5lb 4oz
Ben Thomas 12st 7lb 7oz
Sam Noakes 9st 12lb 1oz
Jordan Ellison 9st 11lb 10oz
