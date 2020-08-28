TwitterFacebook

Frank Warren predicts Daniel Dubois will be ready for a world title shot next year as new Joe Joyce date is announced

28 August 2020
Tyson Fury has his say on Joe Joyce vs Daniel Dubois
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Promoter Frank Warren expects to have his undefeated heavyweight Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois in a position to fight for the undisputed world championship by the end of 2021.

Dubois 14-0 (13) will face late replacement Ricardo Snijders 18-1 (8) at the BT Sports Studio in London on Saturday night after original opponent Erik Pfeifer 7-0 (5) was forced to withdraw.

The 22-year-old Londoner was previously scheduled to face domestic rival Joe ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce 11-0 (10) at London’s O2 Arena on April 11 before the fight was postponed to July 11 due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The second date was also postponed until live crowds were allowed to attend the event.

See Also

The new working date for the Dubois-Joyce clash is October 24, again at the O2 Arena.

Despite a stop-start year for Dubois, Warren believes he will have in man in the box seat to challenge the winner of the heavyweight unification fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua next year.

“Taking him all the way to the top will be such a fantastic success story,” Warren wrote in his regular column for the Daily Star. “I’ve had many champions over the years who we have built up into worldwide superstars.

“Dubois has got it all to follow in their footsteps for sure and I’ve never met someone so dedicated to fulfilling their potential.

“The Londoner came on to my radar before anyone else had really heard of him and we decided to take him as a teenager.

“We knew we were getting a special talent but the worth ethic from him is second to none.”

“While many people’s lives have been changed by lockdown, it won’t have made much difference to Dubois.

“He won’t have been allowed in a gym for a few months but he will have spent every waking hour either training or thinking about boxing.

“Some have ability but lack the work ethic, while others lack talent but make up for it by giving their all but Dubois has both the skills and the willingness to work harder than anyone.

“He should beat Snijders after we were forced into a late replacement.

“Hopefully we will get to see another special knockout from Dynamite after the Gunners get the season off to a flier by beating the champions Liverpool in the Community Shield.

“Then it is on to Joe Joyce in October.

“The winner of that fight will surely be a mandatory for a world title next year.

“The hope is that Tyson Fury faces Anthony Joshua twice in 2021 for all the belts in the biggest fight in British boxing.

“But the winner of Dubois against Joyce will be front of the queue for the fighter who comes out on top of the undisputed clash.”

Dubois says that despite the lockdown, he is in top shape and will be ready for Joyce in October.

“I’ll be ready to go in October for sure,” he said.

“It has been tough during lockdown, but I have ticked over and I’m back in the Peacock gym helping my sparring partner Dorin Krasmaru get ready for his behind closed doors fight on Frank Warren’s bill on July 10.

“Hopefully in the near future I will be able to get some good overseas sparring in. I’ll be ready for October 24, so I hope Joe is coming prepared.”

Joyce is equally confident the lockdown won’t affect his preparation for the Dubois fight.

“It was great news to get the new date so I can finally punch up Dubois,” Joyce said.

“Obviously once lockdown started I had a good idea we wouldn’t meet in July, but I was always staying on top of training.

“Now gyms are open for athletes I can kick on and just keep my focus on the new date, finally settling the score with Dubois and moving on to a world title fight.”

Read more articles about: , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Tim Tszyu wants Patrick Teixeira but is willing to wait

Tim Tszyu wants Patrick Teixeira but is willing to wait

Frank Warren predicts Daniel Dubois will be ready for a world title shot next year as new Joe Joyce date is announced

Frank Warren predicts Daniel Dubois will be ready for a…

Naoya Inoue primed for superstar status in the USA

Naoya Inoue primed for superstar status in the USA

Jose Carlos Ramirez and Viktor Postol ready to throw down after two postponements

Jose Carlos Ramirez and Viktor Postol ready to throw down…

Erislandy Lara wants the winner of Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario unification bout

Erislandy Lara wants the winner of Jermell Charlo vs Jeison…

Jeff Fenech calls for Glenn Rushton to be stripped of his trainer’s licence

Jeff Fenech calls for Glenn Rushton to be stripped of…

Is there a new player in the heavyweight division?

Is there a new player in the heavyweight division?

Gary Russell Jr. continues to plead for a fight with Terence Crawford but will we ever see it?

Gary Russell Jr. continues to plead for a fight with…

Daniel Dubois will be hoping to avoid the same fate that befell rival Dillian Whyte

Daniel Dubois will be hoping to avoid the same fate…

TOP STORIES

Tim Tszyu wants Patrick Teixeira but is willing to wait

Tim Tszyu wants Patrick Teixeira but is willing to wait

Undefeated junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu is realistic about his chances of fighting for a world title anytime soon. The 25-year-old progeny of former undisputed junior welterweight champion Kostya Tszyu comprehensively outclassed former …

Frank Warren predicts Daniel Dubois will be ready for a…

Frank Warren predicts Daniel Dubois will be ready for a world title shot next year as new Joe Joyce date is announced

Promoter Frank Warren expects to have his undefeated heavyweight Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois in a position to fight for the undisputed world championship by the end of 2021. Dubois 14-0 (13) will face late replacement Ricardo Snijders 18-1 (8) at the…

Naoya Inoue primed for superstar status in the USA

Naoya Inoue primed for superstar status in the USA

WBA and IBF bantamweight champion Naoya ‘The Monster’ Inoue 19-0 (16) is ready to invade America. The 27-year-old Japanese superstar is expected to face former world title challenger Jason ‘Mayhem’ Moloney 21-1 (18) in the United States in late No…

Jose Carlos Ramirez and Viktor Postol ready to throw down…

Jose Carlos Ramirez and Viktor Postol ready to throw down after two postponements

WBC and WBO junior welterweight champion Jose Carlos Ramirez 25-0 (17) will be back in action when he takes on former world champion Viktor ‘The Iceman’ Postol 31-2 (12) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. The …

Erislandy Lara wants the winner of Jermell Charlo vs Jeison…

Erislandy Lara wants the winner of Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario unification bout

WBA ‘regular’ junior middleweight titleholder Erislandy ‘The American Dream’ Lara 26-3-3 (16) is targeting the winner of the unification bout between WBC champion Jermell Charlo 33-1 (17) and IBF and WBA champion Jeison Rosario 20-1-1 (14). Charlo…

Jeff Fenech calls for Glenn Rushton to be stripped of…

Jeff Fenech calls for Glenn Rushton to be stripped of his trainer’s licence

The war of words between former world champion Jeff Fenech and trainer Glenn Rushton has continued with the International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee accusing Jeff Horn’s trainer of being negligent in his duties. Horn 20-3-1 (13) was stopped at t…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US