Frank Warren predicts Daniel Dubois will be ready for a world title shot next year as new Joe Joyce date is announced

Promoter Frank Warren expects to have his undefeated heavyweight Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois in a position to fight for the undisputed world championship by the end of 2021.

Dubois 14-0 (13) will face late replacement Ricardo Snijders 18-1 (8) at the BT Sports Studio in London on Saturday night after original opponent Erik Pfeifer 7-0 (5) was forced to withdraw.

The 22-year-old Londoner was previously scheduled to face domestic rival Joe ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce 11-0 (10) at London’s O2 Arena on April 11 before the fight was postponed to July 11 due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The second date was also postponed until live crowds were allowed to attend the event.

The new working date for the Dubois-Joyce clash is October 24, again at the O2 Arena.

Despite a stop-start year for Dubois, Warren believes he will have in man in the box seat to challenge the winner of the heavyweight unification fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua next year.

“Taking him all the way to the top will be such a fantastic success story,” Warren wrote in his regular column for the Daily Star. “I’ve had many champions over the years who we have built up into worldwide superstars.

“Dubois has got it all to follow in their footsteps for sure and I’ve never met someone so dedicated to fulfilling their potential.

“The Londoner came on to my radar before anyone else had really heard of him and we decided to take him as a teenager.

“We knew we were getting a special talent but the worth ethic from him is second to none.”

“While many people’s lives have been changed by lockdown, it won’t have made much difference to Dubois.

“He won’t have been allowed in a gym for a few months but he will have spent every waking hour either training or thinking about boxing.

“Some have ability but lack the work ethic, while others lack talent but make up for it by giving their all but Dubois has both the skills and the willingness to work harder than anyone.

“He should beat Snijders after we were forced into a late replacement.

“Hopefully we will get to see another special knockout from Dynamite after the Gunners get the season off to a flier by beating the champions Liverpool in the Community Shield.

“Then it is on to Joe Joyce in October.

“The winner of that fight will surely be a mandatory for a world title next year.

“The hope is that Tyson Fury faces Anthony Joshua twice in 2021 for all the belts in the biggest fight in British boxing.

“But the winner of Dubois against Joyce will be front of the queue for the fighter who comes out on top of the undisputed clash.”

Dubois says that despite the lockdown, he is in top shape and will be ready for Joyce in October.

“I’ll be ready to go in October for sure,” he said.

“It has been tough during lockdown, but I have ticked over and I’m back in the Peacock gym helping my sparring partner Dorin Krasmaru get ready for his behind closed doors fight on Frank Warren’s bill on July 10.

“Hopefully in the near future I will be able to get some good overseas sparring in. I’ll be ready for October 24, so I hope Joe is coming prepared.”

Joyce is equally confident the lockdown won’t affect his preparation for the Dubois fight.

“It was great news to get the new date so I can finally punch up Dubois,” Joyce said.

“Obviously once lockdown started I had a good idea we wouldn’t meet in July, but I was always staying on top of training.

“Now gyms are open for athletes I can kick on and just keep my focus on the new date, finally settling the score with Dubois and moving on to a world title fight.”

