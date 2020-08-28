TwitterFacebook

Jose Carlos Ramirez and Viktor Postol ready to throw down after two postponements

28 August 2020
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications.

WBC and WBO junior welterweight champion Jose Carlos Ramirez 25-0 (17) will be back in action when he takes on former world champion Viktor ‘The Iceman’ Postol 31-2 (12) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old Californian has been out of the ring since his sixth-round knockout of former world champion Maurice Hook in July last year.

“After the big win against Hooker, I am ready to go and continue my journey to become undisputed champion,” Ramirez said.

“I know Viktor Postol stands in the way of that and he is a very experienced fighter. I have been training very, very hard for this fight.”

Ramirez and Postol were originally scheduled to face each other in China on February 2 before the fight was rescheduled for Fresno, California May 9.

The global coronavirus pandemic scuttled both of those dates.

“Due to the pandemic, the fight got rescheduled, but I stayed at the gym. I remained composed and patient,” Ramirez said at Thursday’s final media conference.

“I have a great team and my family behind me. I’m a man of faith. I believe everything happens for a reason and now that I’m here, I can’t wait to showcase my talent on August 29.

“I want to show the world how much I have grown and matured as a unified champion. My goal is to become [undisputed] world champion.

“For the first date for this fight, I did a full training camp. The fight got rescheduled the same day I was supposed to depart, but luckily, I didn’t get to the airport.

“For the second date, I was in camp for five weeks before I got the call that the fight was going to get cancelled again.

“Now, this is another nine-week camp that I’ve been on. My last fight was 13 months ago, but it feels like it was yesterday because I’ve been in the gym the whole year and with this fight on my mind the whole time.”

Ukrainian Postol, 36, hasn’t fought for 16 months since he outpointed Mohamed Mimoune in Las Vegas. The fight was his second victory since losing a 12-round decision to current WBA and IBF champion Josh Taylor.

The previous fight postponements have resulted in a longer than usual training camp for Postol, but he insists he is more than ready for Ramirez.

“The first training camp was tough because I came to the US two months before the fight and we actually departed to China for the first fight date. It was a long flight,” Postol said.

“This camp has also been very long. I came three months before the fight date, but I feel good. I feel ready to fight.

“Jose is a good fighter. He is a good champion, but I know I have a good chance to win this fight. I have the motivation because this fight is for two belts. I’ll be ready.”

