MTK Global proudly unveils MTK Leeds

28 August 2020
MTK Leeds
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The move sees some of O’Hagan’s stable of talented fighters link up with MTK Global, creating plenty of new opportunities for a number of exciting up and coming talents.

Following his huge upset win over Jono Carroll, Maxi Hughes will be one of the big names working with MTK Global through the new partnership, along with a number of others.

It also creates a base for several of MTK Global’s already-established Yorkshire stars, including undefeated sensation Jack Bateson, and Bradford hero Darren Tetley, fresh off of his incredible fight with Liam Taylor.

The new set-up continues a fantastic summer of sporting success for Leeds, with the football team making their long-awaited return to the Premier League, and Leeds now given the chance to become a big boxing city again.

MTK Global Vice-President Jamie Conlan said: “We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Sean O’Hagan to create a new boxing hub with MTK Leeds.

“We believe by investing in Leeds we can expand on the hotbed that Leeds already has, and create a base that can constantly develop fighters, so that when crowds return it generates atmospheres that we know the Leeds fans are capable of.

“There is a depth of talent here in Leeds and the surrounding areas, and with a constant stream of shows developing fighters, we believe we will find the next Josh Warrington.”

World title-winning trainer Sean O’Hagan added: “I’m thrilled to be teaming up with MTK Global to set up MTK Leeds. Leeds has always been a key area for boxing, and this fantastic partnership means it can continue once again.

“There are so many talented fighters in this area who might not have got the chance to showcase their skills to a big audience, but after teaming up with MTK Global, we’re now going to see these boxers get the opportunities they deserve, so I can’t wait.”

The launch of MTK Leeds means MTK Global has now expanded to an incredible 20 locations worldwide, following the unveiling of MTK Miami, Lake District, MTK Munich, MTK Denmark (based in Aarhus) and MTK Costa Brava throughout the year.

They join strongholds in Osaka, Japan; Marbella and Tenerife, Spain; London, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Scotland, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; Santa Catarina, Brazil; Sydney, Australia; Almaty, Kazakhstan; Tucson, Arizona, USA and Dubai, UAE.

Aged 15-19 and want to enter the world of boxing as a fighter, coach, referee, cutsperson, promoter, event coordinator, journalist and everything in between? Sign up for the #MTKAcademy now: www.academyse.co.uk/mtkacademy

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal

Undefeated junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu is realistic about his chances of fighting for a world title anytime soon. The 25-year-old progeny of former undisputed junior welterweight champion Kostya Tszyu comprehensively outclassed former …

Promoter Frank Warren expects to have his undefeated heavyweight Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois in a position to fight for the undisputed world championship by the end of 2021. Dubois 14-0 (13) will face late replacement Ricardo Snijders 18-1 (8) at the…

WBA and IBF bantamweight champion Naoya ‘The Monster’ Inoue 19-0 (16) is ready to invade America. The 27-year-old Japanese superstar is expected to face former world title challenger Jason ‘Mayhem’ Moloney 21-1 (18) in the United States in late No…

WBC and WBO junior welterweight champion Jose Carlos Ramirez 25-0 (17) will be back in action when he takes on former world champion Viktor ‘The Iceman’ Postol 31-2 (12) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. The …

WBA ‘regular’ junior middleweight titleholder Erislandy ‘The American Dream’ Lara 26-3-3 (16) is targeting the winner of the unification bout between WBC champion Jermell Charlo 33-1 (17) and IBF and WBA champion Jeison Rosario 20-1-1 (14). Charlo…

The war of words between former world champion Jeff Fenech and trainer Glenn Rushton has continued with the International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee accusing Jeff Horn’s trainer of being negligent in his duties. Horn 20-3-1 (13) was stopped at t…

