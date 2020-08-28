TwitterFacebook

Riiddy Riival: Bowes isn’t on my level!

28 August 2020
Philip Bowes Akeem Ennis Brown
The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The huge card on September 2 is the latest stacked event to come from Production Park Studios in Wakefield, and will be shown live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

The fight between Brown and Bowes has previously been scheduled on two occasions, and the man known as ‘Riiddy Riiddy Riival’ is ready to unleash all of his frustration on Bowes in their highly-anticipated British and Commonwealth title showdown.

Brown said: “This fight with Bowes was called off twice. He has kept me waiting for too long and he is getting it. He isn’t on my level and he will find that out.

“Nothing will stop me from getting these titles. There hasn’t been many events on since boxing resumed, so to be headlining an MTK Global show is very exciting and I feel like I’m one of the chosen ones.

“I can’t wait to do the business. It’s been over a year since I’ve been in the ring and fighting, so I’m more than ready. It’s been an up and down rollercoaster to get to this point. I’ve worked myself into this position and it’s finally here.

“I’m more determined than ever. I dream about this stuff and I think about it non-stop. I know I’m going to beat Bowes to become the British and Commonwealth champion, and then I want the best fighters out there.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday’s huge card, Dan Azeez defends his English light-heavyweight crown against Andre Sterling, undefeated Padraig McCrory faces Mickey Ellison, bitter amateur rivals Harlem Eubank and Martin McDonagh square off, a battle of unbeaten fighters sees Elliot Whale take on Corey McCulloch, plus rising star Mark McKeown returns.

TOP STORIES

Naoya Inoue primed for superstar status in the USA

Naoya Inoue primed for superstar status in the USA

WBA and IBF bantamweight champion Naoya ‘The Monster’ Inoue 19-0 (16) is ready to invade America. The 27-year-old Japanese superstar is expected to face former world title challenger Jason ‘Mayhem’ Moloney 21-1 (18) in the United States in late No…

Jose Carlos Ramirez and Viktor Postol ready to throw down…

Jose Carlos Ramirez and Viktor Postol ready to throw down after two postponements

WBC and WBO junior welterweight champion Jose Carlos Ramirez 25-0 (17) will be back in action when he takes on former world champion Viktor ‘The Iceman’ Postol 31-2 (12) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. The …

Erislandy Lara wants the winner of Jermell Charlo vs Jeison…

Erislandy Lara wants the winner of Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario unification bout

WBA ‘regular’ junior middleweight titleholder Erislandy ‘The American Dream’ Lara 26-3-3 (16) is targeting the winner of the unification bout between WBC champion Jermell Charlo 33-1 (17) and IBF and WBA champion Jeison Rosario 20-1-1 (14). Charlo…

Jeff Fenech calls for Glenn Rushton to be stripped of…

Jeff Fenech calls for Glenn Rushton to be stripped of his trainer’s licence

The war of words between former world champion Jeff Fenech and trainer Glenn Rushton has continued with the International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee accusing Jeff Horn’s trainer of being negligent in his duties. Horn 20-3-1 (13) was stopped at t…

Is there a new player in the heavyweight division?

Is there a new player in the heavyweight division?

These days, the heavyweight division is as exciting as ever. This past weekend alone showed us that, when battle-tested veteran Alexander Povetkin rallied to stop WBC mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte in round five. Povetkin was hurt and dropped …

Gary Russell Jr. continues to plead for a fight with…

Gary Russell Jr. continues to plead for a fight with Terence Crawford but will we ever see it?

For a fighter who has not been as active in the ring in recent years, you have got to give Gary Russell Jr. a lot of credit. Russell is definitely an excellent fighter, with a 31-1 record with 18 knockouts, yet we haven’t seen him in the ring with th…

