TwitterFacebook

Stockton’s Finest Boxers on Display on Saturday, September 5th in Tijuana, Mexico

28 August 2020
September 5th in Tijuana, Mexico.
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Three of the best boxers in Stockton, California will be featured on an internet Pay-Per-View on September 5th in Tijuana, Mexico.

In the six-round co-feature, undefeated Manuel Jaimes will battle Francisco Rubio in a six-round lightweight bout.

Jaimes, 20 years-old of Stockton, California has a record of 9-0 with eight knockouts is not afraid to take on good competition as he is coming off a 3rd round stoppage over Lorenzo Antonio Juarez (5-0) on June 26th in Tijuana. Jaimes, who is an action fighter, is a machinist in the ring. He grinds his opponents down. He has been promoted by Toscano Promotions since debuting.

See Also

Giovannie Gonzalez (10-5, 8 KOs) of Stockton, California battles undefeated Brandon Cortez (5-0, 4 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico in a lightweight fight.

Gonzalez is known for his huge heart, and his crowd pleasing style.

Wade Jones III (4-0, 2 KOs) of Stockton, California will take on Francisco Parra in a lightweight fight.

Jones is budding star, who has gifted ability, and will be looking to step up.

Toscano Promotions will present a great night of professional boxing when they present “Futuros Campeones II” from the Historic Jai Alai Palace Forum Entertainment Center in Tijuana, Mexico.

The outstanding show be will streamed live all over the world on bestinboxing.com

The free undercard will begin at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT With the main card beginning after the four-fight undercard. The main card can be seen for $9.99

The Free undercard will be hosted by Emmy-Award winner Courtney Perna, and can be seen on Fight Hub TV on You Tube, Abrams Boxing on Youtube, Best in Boxing on Facebook; Best in Boxing on Youtube ; Global Sports Streaming on Periscope / Twitter as well as globalsportsstreaming.com and bestinboxing.com

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Naoya Inoue primed for superstar status in the USA

Naoya Inoue primed for superstar status in the USA

Jose Carlos Ramirez and Viktor Postol ready to throw down after two postponements

Jose Carlos Ramirez and Viktor Postol ready to throw down…

Erislandy Lara wants the winner of Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario unification bout

Erislandy Lara wants the winner of Jermell Charlo vs Jeison…

Jeff Fenech calls for Glenn Rushton to be stripped of his trainer’s licence

Jeff Fenech calls for Glenn Rushton to be stripped of…

Is there a new player in the heavyweight division?

Is there a new player in the heavyweight division?

Gary Russell Jr. continues to plead for a fight with Terence Crawford but will we ever see it?

Gary Russell Jr. continues to plead for a fight with…

Daniel Dubois will be hoping to avoid the same fate that befell rival Dillian Whyte

Daniel Dubois will be hoping to avoid the same fate…

Glenn Rushton hits back at critics, says Jeff Horn has delivered miracle punches before

Glenn Rushton hits back at critics, says Jeff Horn has…

Dillian Whyte demands rematch with Alexander Povetkin as soon as possible

Dillian Whyte demands rematch with Alexander Povetkin as soon as…

TOP STORIES

Naoya Inoue primed for superstar status in the USA

Naoya Inoue primed for superstar status in the USA

WBA and IBF bantamweight champion Naoya ‘The Monster’ Inoue 19-0 (16) is ready to invade America. The 27-year-old Japanese superstar is expected to face former world title challenger Jason ‘Mayhem’ Moloney 21-1 (18) in the United States in late No…

Jose Carlos Ramirez and Viktor Postol ready to throw down…

Jose Carlos Ramirez and Viktor Postol ready to throw down after two postponements

WBC and WBO junior welterweight champion Jose Carlos Ramirez 25-0 (17) will be back in action when he takes on former world champion Viktor ‘The Iceman’ Postol 31-2 (12) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. The …

Erislandy Lara wants the winner of Jermell Charlo vs Jeison…

Erislandy Lara wants the winner of Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario unification bout

WBA ‘regular’ junior middleweight titleholder Erislandy ‘The American Dream’ Lara 26-3-3 (16) is targeting the winner of the unification bout between WBC champion Jermell Charlo 33-1 (17) and IBF and WBA champion Jeison Rosario 20-1-1 (14). Charlo…

Jeff Fenech calls for Glenn Rushton to be stripped of…

Jeff Fenech calls for Glenn Rushton to be stripped of his trainer’s licence

The war of words between former world champion Jeff Fenech and trainer Glenn Rushton has continued with the International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee accusing Jeff Horn’s trainer of being negligent in his duties. Horn 20-3-1 (13) was stopped at t…

Is there a new player in the heavyweight division?

Is there a new player in the heavyweight division?

These days, the heavyweight division is as exciting as ever. This past weekend alone showed us that, when battle-tested veteran Alexander Povetkin rallied to stop WBC mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte in round five. Povetkin was hurt and dropped …

Gary Russell Jr. continues to plead for a fight with…

Gary Russell Jr. continues to plead for a fight with Terence Crawford but will we ever see it?

For a fighter who has not been as active in the ring in recent years, you have got to give Gary Russell Jr. a lot of credit. Russell is definitely an excellent fighter, with a 31-1 record with 18 knockouts, yet we haven’t seen him in the ring with th…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US