Stockton’s Finest Boxers on Display on Saturday, September 5th in Tijuana, Mexico

Three of the best boxers in Stockton, California will be featured on an internet Pay-Per-View on September 5th in Tijuana, Mexico.

In the six-round co-feature, undefeated Manuel Jaimes will battle Francisco Rubio in a six-round lightweight bout.

Jaimes, 20 years-old of Stockton, California has a record of 9-0 with eight knockouts is not afraid to take on good competition as he is coming off a 3rd round stoppage over Lorenzo Antonio Juarez (5-0) on June 26th in Tijuana. Jaimes, who is an action fighter, is a machinist in the ring. He grinds his opponents down. He has been promoted by Toscano Promotions since debuting.

Giovannie Gonzalez (10-5, 8 KOs) of Stockton, California battles undefeated Brandon Cortez (5-0, 4 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico in a lightweight fight.

Gonzalez is known for his huge heart, and his crowd pleasing style.

Wade Jones III (4-0, 2 KOs) of Stockton, California will take on Francisco Parra in a lightweight fight.

Jones is budding star, who has gifted ability, and will be looking to step up.

Toscano Promotions will present a great night of professional boxing when they present “Futuros Campeones II” from the Historic Jai Alai Palace Forum Entertainment Center in Tijuana, Mexico.

The outstanding show be will streamed live all over the world on bestinboxing.com

The free undercard will begin at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT With the main card beginning after the four-fight undercard. The main card can be seen for $9.99

The Free undercard will be hosted by Emmy-Award winner Courtney Perna, and can be seen on Fight Hub TV on You Tube, Abrams Boxing on Youtube, Best in Boxing on Facebook; Best in Boxing on Youtube ; Global Sports Streaming on Periscope / Twitter as well as globalsportsstreaming.com and bestinboxing.com

