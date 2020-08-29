TwitterFacebook

Erislandy Lara Eyeing Jermell Carlo Vs. Jeison Rosario winner

29 August 2020
Erislandy Lara
Erislandy Lara.
The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Later tonight, former WBA Junior middleweight champion Erislandy Lara will return to the ring, as he faces Massachusetts’ Greg Vendetti. The Lara vs. Vendetti fight will air on FOX and take place from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Lara is undoubtably one of the best fighters that the junior middleweight division has seen in recent years.

And for this fight, the crafty Cuban (26-3-3, 15 KO’s) has been putting in work out in Las Vegas.

“Coach Salas and I have been working harmoniously together in Las Vegas, where I’ve been getting great sparring with top level guys,” said Lara. “There are a lot of good fighters in Las Vegas that bring a lot of experience to my sparring sessions. My timing is right on point and I’m going to be very sharp in this fight.”

Lara last saw action in August of last year as he stopped Ramon Alvarez.

“It’s been way to long for me to be out of the ring,” said Lara. “Now that it’s finally coming to that point where I’ll be fighting, I’m extremely excited. FOX is the most viewed television network in boxing, and I’m honored to be fighting on their network once again. The fan support that I get after fighting on FOX is incredible. Everyone should be tuning in because I’m going to put on a great show for everyone watching.”

Vendetti Is an unknown fighter, but Lara gives his respect.

“Just like everyone that I step in the ring with, they all come to dethrone me, and Vendetti will be no different,” said Lara. “He’s coming into this fight with nothing to lose and that can be a dangerous situation, because he’s going to be in the best shape of his life. I’m not looking past him and if I get him hurt at any time in the fight, I’m going for the finish. I will end this fight early if I see blood.”

And what about the future? Lara is interested in the winner of the September 26 duel between Jermell Charlo and a Jeison Rosario.

“A victory puts me in line to fight the Charlo vs. Rosario winner, if that’s the direction my team wants to go,” said Lara. “The goal for me is to unify the titles and become the undisputed champion of the 154-pound division. My body feels good and I feel I’m still the best fighter at super welterweight. Saturday night is another chance for me to show why.”

Lara has everything that you want to see in a fighter, from heart, speed, power, and overall boxing ability. Now, at 37 years of age, he understands that he doesn’t have all the time in the world and each performance should be a statement.

Let’s see where things lead him after Saturday.

