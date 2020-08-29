TwitterFacebook

Erislandy Lara targeting Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario winner after points win over Greg Vendetti

29 August 2020
Erislandy Lara vs Greg Vendetti
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA ‘regular’ junior middleweight titleholder Erislandy ‘The American Dream’ Lara 27-3-3 (15) scored a comfortable but largely dour decision win over WBA number 11 Greg ‘The Villain’ Vendetti 22-4-1 (12) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The 30-year-old Vendetti from Wakefield, Massachusetts, turned up to fight but was simply outclassed by the more experienced Cuban veteran who ran away with the fight by scores of 116-112, 117-111 and 117-111.

The 37-year-old southpaw is now targeting the winner of the unification bout between WBC champion Jermell Charlo 30-1 (17) and WBA and IBF champion Jeison Rosario 20-1-1 (14) set to take place at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on September 26.

“Tonight, I dominated the fight,” Lara said. “After this performance, I’m looking to step in the ring with any of the other champions.

“I definitely want the winner of Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario. If that fight can be made, I’ll be ready to go.”

In a super middleweight slugfest late-sub Vladimir Hernandez 12-4 (6) outpointed Alfredo ‘El Perro’ Angulo 26-8 (21) by surprisingly wide scores of 98-92 from all three official judges.

Hernandez, who stepped in to replace former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Truax 31-4-2 (19) who was forced to withdraw with a non-COVID related illness a few days before the fight, looked like anything but a late replacement.

The 31-year-old southpaw came out the blocks quickly, nailing the slower and older Angulo with hooks and uppercuts seemingly at will.

Hernandez and Angulo combined to throw 2137 punches, the most in any super middleweight contest in CompuBox history.

The 38-year-old Angulo, who decided to switch southpaw early in the contest and spent much of his time in the lefthanded stance, had his moments in the fight and according to CompuBox outthrew and outlanded Hernandez with 351 connects of 1134 attempts (31%) to 306 of 1003 (30.5%).

Angulo was coming off a win over former WBO middleweight champion Peter ‘Kid Chocolate’ Quillin 34-2-1 (23) on points last September. He entered that bout with a record of 3-5 in his previous eight bouts and now falls to 4-6 in his past 10 outings across the past seven years.

Junior middleweight Brian Mendoza 19-1 (13) scored a 10-round unanimous decision win over Thomas LaManna 28-4-1 (10) in a fast-paced and competitive fight that featured good back-and-forth action.

Both fighters had to battle with cuts, but it was the 26-year-old Mendoza who landed the harder shots throughout the contest.

Mendoza, who fights out of Las Vegas by way of Albuquerque, started well before New Jersey’s LaManna, 28, took control in the middle rounds. But Mendoza surged late to pull away on the scorecards to win 96-94 and 98-92 twice.

CompuBox credited Mendoza with landing 40% of his power punches, 133 in total of 336 thrown. LaManna landed 130 of his own 395 power punches for a 33% connect rate, but they didn’t have the same pop on them as those coming from his opponent.

