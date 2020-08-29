TwitterFacebook

Split-T Management’s Highly Regarded Prospect Javier Martinez looks for 2nd win Tonight in Las Vegas

Split-T Management
The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Tonight at the MGM Grand Conference Center, middleweight prospect Javier Martinez goes for his 2nd win as a professional as he takes on Rance Ward

Martinez, 25 years-old of Milwaukee, Wisconsin is managed by Tim VanNewhouse of Split-T Management, and is promoted by Top Rank.

The bout can be seen LIVE on ESPN + beginning at 7:30 ET.

Martinez was impressive in his pro debut when he won a four-round unanimous decision over Ryan Burrs on July 15th.

Ward (4-1-1, 2 KOs) of Houma, Louisiana won his first four bouts, and has a win over previously undefeated Scott Perhach.

Martinez was the 2020 Olympic Trial Champion at middleweight. He was also a five-time National Champion, and the number-one ranked fighter at 165 pounds in the USA Boxing Rankings, Martinez’s selection as an Olympic alternate despite his victory at the trials and various international experience caused shock-waves through the amateur system.

At Friday’s weigh-in, Martinez was 159.5 lbs. Ward was 162.9 lbs.

Martinez is trained by Robert Garcia

