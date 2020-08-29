Split-T Management’s Highly Regarded Prospect Javier Martinez looks for 2nd win Tonight in Las Vegas

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Tonight at the MGM Grand Conference Center, middleweight prospect Javier Martinez goes for his 2nd win as a professional as he takes on Rance Ward

Martinez, 25 years-old of Milwaukee, Wisconsin is managed by Tim VanNewhouse of Split-T Management, and is promoted by Top Rank.

The bout can be seen LIVE on ESPN + beginning at 7:30 ET.

See Also

Martinez was impressive in his pro debut when he won a four-round unanimous decision over Ryan Burrs on July 15th.

Ward (4-1-1, 2 KOs) of Houma, Louisiana won his first four bouts, and has a win over previously undefeated Scott Perhach.

Martinez was the 2020 Olympic Trial Champion at middleweight. He was also a five-time National Champion, and the number-one ranked fighter at 165 pounds in the USA Boxing Rankings, Martinez’s selection as an Olympic alternate despite his victory at the trials and various international experience caused shock-waves through the amateur system.

At Friday’s weigh-in, Martinez was 159.5 lbs. Ward was 162.9 lbs.

Martinez is trained by Robert Garcia

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.