Tim Tszyu wants Patrick Teixeira but is willing to wait

Undefeated junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu is realistic about his chances of fighting for a world title anytime soon.

The 25-year-old progeny of former undisputed junior welterweight champion Kostya Tszyu comprehensively outclassed former welterweight world champion Jeff Horn at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Australia on Wednesday night, stopping him in eight frames.

It was a clinical performance from Tszyu, who showed poise beyond his years and a full kit of punches to dismantle the more experienced man within the distance.

The 32-year-old Horn 20-3-1 (13) was on the canvas in the third and sixth rounds before being halted on his stool at the end of the eighth.

Tszyu entered the fight as the number nine ranked 154-pounder in the world by the WBO, while Horn enjoyed a ranking of number five with the same organisation.

The plan is to get Tszyu a shot at hard-hitting WBO champion Patrick Teixeira 31-1 (22) as soon as possible, but the Brazilian will need to get past his tough mandatory opponent Brian Carlos Castano 16-0-1 (12) first.

“Of course a world title isn’t going to be next,” Tszyu 16-0 (13) said to News.com.au.

“(But in) six months, two years, who knows? I want to get to the top, (but I know) there’s a long road ahead. There are plenty of tough fights ahead.”

Tszyu shares the same manager as his father in Glen Jennings, a man who has the experience and knowledge to bring a young fighter along at the right pace.

“I’m a realist, having gone to the highest mountains with Kostya,” Jennings said.

“Tim is very early in his career, he knows that. It was a wonderful achievement but we have so much more to do.”

While the Tszyu name is internationally famous, Jennings has had Tszyu 2.0 fight across Australia in a bid to build his brand in his own right.

The North Queensland regional centre of Townsville – where his father stopped Ismael Chaves in three rounds in 1997 following his shock loss to Vince Phillips – was just the last stop on his barnstorming tour.

Unlike other states around the world, Queensland is essentially coronavirus-free and allows live crowds at sporting events with social distancing measures in place.

That alone makes the Sunshine State an attractive prospect for future fights.

“We could bring international fights over here,” Tszyu said. “Queensland is the only state to hold an event such as this, no-one in the world can do that.

“If we can bring a big fight to Townsville, hopefully Townsville is down for part two. Whoever they put in front of me, I think Queensland is where it’s going to be for now.”

Jennings would like to see Tszyu back in the ring this year if possible after a career-long layoff of eight months following his four-round drubbing of Jack Brubaker last December.

“We may fight again this year if the opportunity arises,” Jennings said.

Tszyu’s promoter Matt Rose hinted that there may be the opportunity to fight in Russia, where Kostya now lives.

“We have been working on something in the background but we have to look at the current pandemic that exists,” Rose said.

“It (Wednesday’s fight) went crazy in Russia, they love him there and Timmy is ready for the world but we have to get past this pandemic and then show the world who Timmy Tszyu is.”

Meanwhile, Tszyu will enjoy a few days off before heading back to the gym.

“It feels good, of course after a hard-earned victory, fighting a great opponent in Jeff, it feels satisfying. But it’s not finished,” Tszyu said.

“I knew with the type of training I did I knew I was going to ready for this fight. I felt in control the whole fight, I felt I could walk through his punches, he was awkward, something I had to adapt to.

“But I proved to everyone and myself I’m able to deal with different styles.

“Monday, I’ll be back training. I’ll be back in the gym and become obsessive again.”

