Daniel Dubois sets up Joe Joyce showdown with two round destruction of Ricardo Snijders

Rising British heavyweight Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois 15-0 (14) needed little more than a round to dispatch late substitute Ricardo Snijders 18-2 (8) at BT Sports Studios in London on Saturday night.

British and Commonwealth champion Dubois decked his opponent three times in the opening frame of their scheduled 12-round bout with left hooks to the body doing most of the damage.

Snijders somehow survived the round but the writing was clearly on the wall. Dubois quickly went back to the body and dropped the 26-year-old Dutchman again, forcing referee Marcus McDonnell to wave off the fight following another mandatory eight count. The time of the stoppage was 0:20 of round number two.

Dubois was originally expected to face Eric Pfeifer before the German experienced problems with his medical and needed to be replaced a fortnight before the fight.

Snijders has fought mainly at cruiserweight throughout his five-year pro career and at 214-pounds was outweighed by 30 pounds by the 6-foot-5 Dubois.

The victory paves the way for the blockbuster fight between the 22-year-old Dubois and local rival Joe ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce 11-0 (10) at London’s O2 Arena on October 24.

The pair was twice scheduled to fight earlier this year but the bout had to be postponed both times due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Dubois said post-fight: “I’m just getting warmed up. I’m just really excited to be out there again and hopefully next time we’ll have a proper fighter in there with me. Joe Joyce or whoever’s next.

“I needed a fight, this was perfect getting in and out, and I enjoyed it.

“I’m calling [Joyce] out. I can’t wait to get it on with Joe. I want that fight, a big name next, anyone will do.

“I need a step up and that’s the next step. I can’t wait.”

Joyce replied via video link: “I thought he was gonna get the stoppage in round one. He nearly did and it was something to be expected.

“Snijders, all credit for him coming down and taken a beating.

“Dubois is definitely a devastating puncher. It was interesting to watch.”

In other action super flyweight Sunny Edwards 15-0 (4) scored a clear-cut 12-round unanimous decision win over Cameroon southpaw Thomas Essomba 10-6 (4) by scores of 117-112, 117-111 and 116-112.

The 24-year-old Londoner thought the cards should have been wider than that.

“I think maybe you could give him two [rounds], but even then, every time I landed I made sure I was finishing off with that jab,” Edwards said.

“He was a very tough lad. He was a two-time Olympian, I volunteered at the Olympics he boxed Paddy Barnes in. I was there sat front row, so I have known about Thomas Essomba since I was 15-16. It was a pleasure to be sharing a ring with someone like that.

“Really I am a flyweight. I am boxing at super flyweight for the opportunities. I want world titles and I want them at flyweight, because really Thomas Essomba was a boiled-down bantamweight, he was massive in there compared to me.

“I am happy with that – 15 and 0, I can’t really complain.”

