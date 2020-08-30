MTK Global partner with world-renowned trainer

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Rozier’s Havoc has been a mainstay in New York and throughout the world for over 20 years, with Rozier guiding the careers of eight world champions in multiple capacities. He officially formed Havoc Management and Advisory in 2019, signing an array of international talent that ranges from established world champions to amateur standouts.

The new link-up now creates plenty of fresh opportunities for boxers, and sees MTK Global continue to branch out in the US with another extremely exciting move, following the recent groundbreaking launch of MTK Miami, and huge signings of IBF super-featherweight champion JoJo Diaz, plus up-and-coming sensations Lorenzo ‘Truck’ Simpson and Jonathan Lopez.

MTK Global Vice-President Jamie Conlan said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with world-renowned trainer and advisor Andre Rozier and his company, Havoc Management and Advisory.

“This is something we have been speaking about for some time now. Both MTK and Havoc share the same vision in boxing and will continue to put the fighter first and give our fighters the best opportunities possible to showcase their talents.

“This is another one of many moves we are making stateside as we continue to grow globally, and having someone as knowledgeable as ‘Dre’ as a partner will only enhance our brand, and our foundation in New York is now set for exciting times ahead.”

World-renowned trainer and advisor Rozier added: “I am delighted to sign a partnership with MTK Global and Havoc. MTK Global is the world leader in athlete management when it comes to combat sports, and Havoc has been ingrained in world boxing for over two decades. Uniting two major entities together with the common goal being delivering success for the athletes seemed a natural thing to do.

“I think what Jamie Conlan and MTK Global have been doing with athletes is tremendous and they also recognised what Havoc has been doing too, so to reach a US-based partnership made a lot of sense to the team and me.

“MTK Global have an array of talent as do we, so I am very excited for all the possibilities that our partnership can create, and even more excited to see the short and long term results of it. The future is very bright.”

