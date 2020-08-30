TwitterFacebook

MTK Global partner with world-renowned trainer

30 August 2020
mtk Global Logo
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Rozier’s Havoc has been a mainstay in New York and throughout the world for over 20 years, with Rozier guiding the careers of eight world champions in multiple capacities. He officially formed Havoc Management and Advisory in 2019, signing an array of international talent that ranges from established world champions to amateur standouts.

The new link-up now creates plenty of fresh opportunities for boxers, and sees MTK Global continue to branch out in the US with another extremely exciting move, following the recent groundbreaking launch of MTK Miami, and huge signings of IBF super-featherweight champion JoJo Diaz, plus up-and-coming sensations Lorenzo ‘Truck’ Simpson and Jonathan Lopez.

MTK Global Vice-President Jamie Conlan said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with world-renowned trainer and advisor Andre Rozier and his company, Havoc Management and Advisory.

See Also

“This is something we have been speaking about for some time now. Both MTK and Havoc share the same vision in boxing and will continue to put the fighter first and give our fighters the best opportunities possible to showcase their talents.

“This is another one of many moves we are making stateside as we continue to grow globally, and having someone as knowledgeable as ‘Dre’ as a partner will only enhance our brand, and our foundation in New York is now set for exciting times ahead.”

World-renowned trainer and advisor Rozier added: “I am delighted to sign a partnership with MTK Global and Havoc. MTK Global is the world leader in athlete management when it comes to combat sports, and Havoc has been ingrained in world boxing for over two decades. Uniting two major entities together with the common goal being delivering success for the athletes seemed a natural thing to do.

“I think what Jamie Conlan and MTK Global have been doing with athletes is tremendous and they also recognised what Havoc has been doing too, so to reach a US-based partnership made a lot of sense to the team and me.

“MTK Global have an array of talent as do we, so I am very excited for all the possibilities that our partnership can create, and even more excited to see the short and long term results of it. The future is very bright.”

Aged 15-19 and want to enter the world of boxing as a fighter, coach, referee, cutsperson, promoter, event coordinator, journalist and everything in between? Sign up for the #MTKAcademy now: www.academyse.co.uk/mtkacademy

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Anthony Joshua wants to

Anthony Joshua wants to "break the head" of "good family…

Jose Carlos Ramirez outpoints Viktor Postol to keep Josh Taylor fight alive

Jose Carlos Ramirez outpoints Viktor Postol to keep Josh Taylor…

Erislandy Lara targeting Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario winner after points win over Greg Vendetti

Erislandy Lara targeting Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario winner after…

Daniel Dubois sets up Joe Joyce showdown with two round destruction of Ricardo Snijders

Daniel Dubois sets up Joe Joyce showdown with two round…

Tim Tszyu wants Patrick Teixeira but is willing to wait

Tim Tszyu wants Patrick Teixeira but is willing to wait

Frank Warren predicts Daniel Dubois will be ready for a world title shot next year as new Joe Joyce date is announced

Frank Warren predicts Daniel Dubois will be ready for a…

Naoya Inoue primed for superstar status in the USA

Naoya Inoue primed for superstar status in the USA

Jose Carlos Ramirez and Viktor Postol ready to throw down after two postponements

Jose Carlos Ramirez and Viktor Postol ready to throw down…

Erislandy Lara wants the winner of Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario unification bout

Erislandy Lara wants the winner of Jermell Charlo vs Jeison…

TOP STORIES

Anthony Joshua wants to "break the head" of "good family…

Anthony Joshua wants to

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) wants to “break the head” of WBC titleholder Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) if their highly anticipated Battle of Britain goes ahead. The longtime rivals have agreed to terms for a two-fight deal that …

Jose Carlos Ramirez outpoints Viktor Postol to keep Josh Taylor…

Jose Carlos Ramirez outpoints Viktor Postol to keep Josh Taylor fight alive

WBC and WBO junior welterweight champion Jose Carlos Ramirez 26-0 (17) has admitted he performed below his best in his 12-round majority decision win over Viktor ‘The Iceman’ Postol 31-3 (12) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on S…

Daniel Dubois sets up Joe Joyce showdown with two round…

Daniel Dubois sets up Joe Joyce showdown with two round destruction of Ricardo Snijders

Rising British heavyweight Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois 15-0 (14) needed little more than a round to dispatch late substitute Ricardo Snijders 18-2 (8) at BT Sports Studios in London on Saturday night. British and Commonwealth champion Dubois decked h…

Erislandy Lara targeting Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario winner after…

Erislandy Lara targeting Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario winner after points win over Greg Vendetti

WBA ‘regular’ junior middleweight titleholder Erislandy ‘The American Dream’ Lara 27-3-3 (15) scored a comfortable but largely dour decision win over WBA number 11 Greg ‘The Villain’ Vendetti 22-4-1 (12) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sat…

Tim Tszyu wants Patrick Teixeira but is willing to wait

Tim Tszyu wants Patrick Teixeira but is willing to wait

Undefeated junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu is realistic about his chances of fighting for a world title anytime soon. The 25-year-old progeny of former undisputed junior welterweight champion Kostya Tszyu comprehensively outclassed former …

Frank Warren predicts Daniel Dubois will be ready for a…

Frank Warren predicts Daniel Dubois will be ready for a world title shot next year as new Joe Joyce date is announced

Promoter Frank Warren expects to have his undefeated heavyweight Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois in a position to fight for the undisputed world championship by the end of 2021. Dubois 14-0 (13) will face late replacement Ricardo Snijders 18-1 (8) at the…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US