Vincent Feigenbutz announces himself at middleweight with title win

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Team Sauerland’s Vincent Feigenbutz (32-3, 28 KOs) overcame the resilient Jama Saidi (17-2, 7 KOs) to win the IBF Intercontinental Middleweight title in an action packed fight at the Harvel Studios in Berlin.

Feigenbutz, who moved down to middleweight following an unsuccessful shot at Caleb Plant’s IBF Super Middleweight World title, produced a tremendous performance that saw him comprehensively outbox Saidi on route to a unanimous points victory.

Having reunited with former trainer Zoltan Lunka, the ‘KO King’ showcased his skillset across 12 fast paced rounds, landing a variety of slick combinations and heavy handed power shots to guarantee himself the victory.

See Also

Prior to the fight, Feigenbutz declared that he wanted to prove himself as the number 1 German middleweight and with this impressive victory on Friday night, Germany’s domestic middleweight scene is looking increasingly exciting with boxers such as Patrick Wojcicki and Denis Radovan also battling for the top spot.

Promoter Nisse Sauerland was delighted with Feigenbutz’s performance and is hoping to see his charge rise up the middleweight rankings.

“Vincent is called the ‘KO King’ because he possesses such dangerous power, but tonight he also showed his skills in the ring,” enthused Sauerland. “If Vincent continues to progress at this rate it’s just a matter of time until he gets a shot at a world title again.”

Read more articles about: vincent feigenbutz

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.