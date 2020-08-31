Anthony Joshua wants to “break the head” of “good family man” Tyson Fury

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) wants to “break the head” of WBC titleholder Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) if their highly anticipated Battle of Britain goes ahead.

The longtime rivals have agreed to terms for a two-fight deal that would see them face off twice in 2021.

Before that can happen, WBA, IBF and WBO champion Joshua must first get past IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev. Fury in contractually obliged to face Deontay Wilder for a third time before the unification bout can happen too.

Despite their upcoming assignments, both big men are spruiking their proposed pair of fights.

“I have a lot of respect for the man, he’s a good family man and a good fighter, but on the other hand, I want to break his head,” Joshua said while appearing on Sky One’s A League Of Their Own.

Joshua believes his youthful athleticism will be the difference in the fight.

“First six rounds, I think, well I know I’m going to take him out then,” the 30-year-old said.

“I have had a shorter career, so I’m fresher.

“I’ve been in the deep end longer so I can handle the pressure and I believe I’m going to take him out.

“Fury drew in the first fight. Came back rejigged all his plans and just took it to him and knew how to beat him, and just took him to school really, put him on the back foot.

“I believe I’m better than Wilder, faster, whatever you want to call it. I reckon I’m going to be doing this for another 10 years.”

Fury had to settle for a controversial draw against in December 2019 but rebounded to dominate and knockout the then-titleholder in seven rounds in February.

The 32-year-old surprised the world when he travelled to Germany five years ago to dethrone long-reigning unified champion Wladimir Klitschko by unanimous decision, ending the Ukrainian’s 11-year unbeaten streak.

“An interesting fact is me – the old feather-duster here who can’t crack an egg – has beaten the number one and number four biggest punchers in the heavyweight division,” Fury told BT Sport.

“The WBC did a thing [ranking] from one to ten, the biggest punchers in heavyweight history. Number one was Wilder and number four was Klitschko. Mr Feather-duster has beaten both and I am about to beat another one in the top 10 in AJ.

“So that will be three knockout masters beaten by a feather-duster – it is not bad is it?”

Fury sees himself as the one true champion in the division and challenged Joshua to prove him wrong.

“I said to AJ, I said to Eddie Hearn, grow a pair, come sit down at the table, and let’s get it signed,” he said.

“I’m number one in the division, lineal champion, Ring Magazine champion, WBC champion, only undefeated world champion out there at the moment. So you know what time it is, you know where to come and see me. Make it happen.”

Joshua was last in action in Saudi Arabia in December when he produced a boxing masterclass to outpoint conqueror Andy Ruiz Jr over 12.

The fight was an immediate rematch following Joshua’s show sixth-round knockout loss to Ruiz Jr at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden in June last year.

Fury mocked the lone loss on Joshua’s record.

“What’s the worst can happen, you can lose a boxing fight? Big issue. You’ve already lost before, mush, so don’t worry about it,” he said.

