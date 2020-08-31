TwitterFacebook

Dan Azeez: I’ll get the KO vs ‘clown’ Andre Sterling

31 August 2020
Dan Azeez
KO Boxing Forum

The massive card is the latest action-packed event to come from Production Park Studios in Wakefield, and will be shown live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

There has been plenty of bad blood between defending champion Azeez (11-0, 7 KOs) and Sterling (11-2, 4 KOs), and Azeez is promising to shut up his rival with a win inside the distance.

Azeez said: “This fight doesn’t go past 10 rounds. I’d be very upset if it does. I think he’s a clown. I know, and deep down he knows, that the belt stays with me.

“I don’t really get excited until fight night but it’s good to get the ball rolling again. It was a good end to 2019 for me and I want to build on that.

“It’s been a hard few months with everything going on, but I’m sure that it’s been the same for everyone. The delay has allowed me to study and focus on myself more.

“It’s going to be an entertaining fight but I’m totally confident in myself. I want a win in this fight to lead onto bigger things.”

Azeez vs. Sterling is part of a huge card on Wednesday, which is headlined by Akeem Ennis Brown and Philip Bowes meeting for the British and Commonwealth super-lightweight titles.

Elsewhere on the card, bitter amateur rivals Harlem Eubank and Martin McDonagh square off, a battle of unbeaten fighters sees Elliot Whale take on Corey McCulloch, plus rising star Mark McKeown returns against debutant Levi Dunn.

Read more articles about: ,
