Daniel Dubois shook off the cobwebs to set-up Joe Joyce fight

Daniel Dubois shook off the cobwebs ahead of a proposed October 24 clash with heavyweight rival Joe Joyce by crushing overmatched opponent Ricardo Snijders in two rounds on Saturday night.

As a previous cruiserweight campaigner Dutchman Snijders was giving up a lot of weight.

Dropped from a left hand to the body Snijders’ immediate task was to survive the opening session. Getting floored twice more made a tough job even tougher for the visitor.

Dubois raced out of the blocks in the second round and battered Snijders to defeat after just 20 seconds. Referee Marcus McDonnell correctly waved it off as Ricardo shook his head. It was an excruciatingly one-sided affair.

“A pea shooter against a tank,” is the way lead commentator John Rawling described the mismatch.

Reflecting after the fight, Dubois said: “Hopefully I’ll have a proper fighter in with me next time. I needed a fight, any fight really.”

Speaking from home, future opponent Joe Joyce pointed out Dubois’ solid jab and body attacks as serious threats moving forward.

Promoter Frank Warren has the O2 booked up and is hoping that a live crowd will be allowed to attend. The fight is highly unlikely to take place without one. If a government green light cannot be secured then Frank suggested a “commercial decision” will be made.

Sunny Edwards held on to his IBF International super-flyweight belt with a wide points win over Cameroonian trier Thomas Essomba. The scores of 117-111, 117-112 and 116-112 all reflect on both Essomba’s efforts and Edwards’ boxing smarts.

In a spirited super-lightweight affair, Sam Maxwell retained his WBO European bauble after 10 hard rounds. Using his left hand as a jab-and-move lever, Hughes never stopped pressing the action, while Liverpool resident Maxwell had the extra touches of quality when it really mattered.

Marcus McDonnell and Terry O’Connor both scored it 97-94 and Michael Alexander 98-92 all in favour of Maxwell.

“I boxed one of the top lads in Britain and I boxed really well,” said Maxwell.

Willy Hutchinson let out the frustration of a lack of ring time by blasting away Ben Thomas early on. Hutchinson can punch and picked his shots well. The Scotsman needs to be stepped up the levels and start knocking on the door of British titles. Hutchinson said he is coming after everyone at 12 stone.

Earlier in the evening big heavyweight prospect David Adeleye stopped durable journeyman Phil Williams in the third round.

