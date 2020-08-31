TwitterFacebook

Filip Hrgovic to fight twice in two months

31 August 2020
Filip Hrgovic
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Croatian heavyweight sensation Filip Hrgović (10-0, 8 KOs) will return to the ring on September 26th against Ondrej Pala (33-5, 23 KOs) at the Struer Energi Park in Denmark.

The Olympic Bronze Medalist was last in action against on December 7th when he knocked out the former World title challenger Eric Molina inside 3 rounds to retain his WBC International title as part of a huge night of action at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia.

Hrgović says he is excited to step back into the squared circle as he looks to continue his journey to the top with an active end to the year.

See Also

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring. I haven’t boxed in 10 months,” says the explosive 28-year-old from Zagreb. “I need to be active and I need to have fights, so it’s very important for me to fight soon.

“I’m looking forward to fighting in Denmark, I’ve never been there. I’ve fought in a lot of countries around the world but never in Denmark so I’m excited to conquer a new territory.

“If this fight goes well for me, I’ll fight again in the United States so I already have two fights scheduled in two months. If everything goes well there, then I hope to fight again at the end of 2020.

“I think I’m a better fighter and I think I’m the best in the world, but I will take this fight seriously and prepare myself like I’m going to fight for a world championship.”

Pala, who returned to the amateur ranks in an attempt to represent his country at the Tokyo Olympics, intends to do his talking in the ring.

“During my career I’ve made dozens of pre-fight statements and I’ve had enough,” said the 36-year-old from Prague. “Everything I want to say will be said after the first bell. I love this sport and I’m coming to fight.”

Promoter Nisse Sauerland is delighted to see the Croatian heavyweight hope back in action as live crowds return to boxing in Denmark.

“It’s important for Filip to be active, so after COVID delayed our plans we want to ensure he’s fighting as regularly as possible,” said Sauerland. “We have big plans for 2021, and a victory on September 26th and then fighting in the United States will set us up perfectly.”

“It’s great to have Filip back in action – and with two fights in quick succession,” said Eddie Hearn, Managing Director of Matchroom Boxing.

“Filip always brings bad intentions to the ring but after another destructive performance in Saudi Arabia, he’s been itching to return and as Nisse says, keeping Filip active is vital as he solidifies his status as a top ten Heavyweight and true threat to the big guns at the weight.

Said Hrgović’s manager Zeljko Karajica: “Filip has been training hard so he’s ready for his next fights this year. He’s a guy who loves fighting and wants to be as active as possible so it’s exciting to see him back in the ring doing what he does best. 2020 may not have started as planned but it’s going to end with some great victories for Filip as he continues to close in on the World titles.

Hrgović fights as a co-feature to local hero Dina Thorslund (14-0, 6 KOs) in Struer as she defends her WBO Female World Super Bantamweight Championship against Serbian challenger Nina Radovanovic (14-3, 3 KOs).

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Daniel Dubois shook off the cobwebs to set-up Joe Joyce fight

Daniel Dubois shook off the cobwebs to set-up Joe Joyce…

Anthony Joshua wants to

Anthony Joshua wants to "break the head" of "good family…

Jose Carlos Ramirez outpoints Viktor Postol to keep Josh Taylor fight alive

Jose Carlos Ramirez outpoints Viktor Postol to keep Josh Taylor…

Erislandy Lara targeting Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario winner after points win over Greg Vendetti

Erislandy Lara targeting Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario winner after…

Daniel Dubois sets up Joe Joyce showdown with two round destruction of Ricardo Snijders

Daniel Dubois sets up Joe Joyce showdown with two round…

Tim Tszyu wants Patrick Teixeira but is willing to wait

Tim Tszyu wants Patrick Teixeira but is willing to wait

Frank Warren predicts Daniel Dubois will be ready for a world title shot next year as new Joe Joyce date is announced

Frank Warren predicts Daniel Dubois will be ready for a…

Naoya Inoue primed for superstar status in the USA

Naoya Inoue primed for superstar status in the USA

Jose Carlos Ramirez and Viktor Postol ready to throw down after two postponements

Jose Carlos Ramirez and Viktor Postol ready to throw down…

TOP STORIES

Daniel Dubois shook off the cobwebs to set-up Joe Joyce…

Daniel Dubois shook off the cobwebs to set-up Joe Joyce fight

Daniel Dubois shook off the cobwebs ahead of a proposed October 24 clash with heavyweight rival Joe Joyce by crushing overmatched opponent Ricardo Snijders in two rounds on Saturday night. As a previous cruiserweight campaigner Dutchman Snijders w…

Anthony Joshua wants to "break the head" of "good family…

Anthony Joshua wants to

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) wants to “break the head” of WBC titleholder Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) if their highly anticipated Battle of Britain goes ahead. The longtime rivals have agreed to terms for a two-fight deal that …

Jose Carlos Ramirez outpoints Viktor Postol to keep Josh Taylor…

Jose Carlos Ramirez outpoints Viktor Postol to keep Josh Taylor fight alive

WBC and WBO junior welterweight champion Jose Carlos Ramirez 26-0 (17) has admitted he performed below his best in his 12-round majority decision win over Viktor ‘The Iceman’ Postol 31-3 (12) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on S…

Daniel Dubois sets up Joe Joyce showdown with two round…

Daniel Dubois sets up Joe Joyce showdown with two round destruction of Ricardo Snijders

Rising British heavyweight Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois 15-0 (14) needed little more than a round to dispatch late substitute Ricardo Snijders 18-2 (8) at BT Sports Studios in London on Saturday night. British and Commonwealth champion Dubois decked h…

Erislandy Lara targeting Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario winner after…

Erislandy Lara targeting Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario winner after points win over Greg Vendetti

WBA ‘regular’ junior middleweight titleholder Erislandy ‘The American Dream’ Lara 27-3-3 (15) scored a comfortable but largely dour decision win over WBA number 11 Greg ‘The Villain’ Vendetti 22-4-1 (12) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sat…

Tim Tszyu wants Patrick Teixeira but is willing to wait

Tim Tszyu wants Patrick Teixeira but is willing to wait

Undefeated junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu is realistic about his chances of fighting for a world title anytime soon. The 25-year-old progeny of former undisputed junior welterweight champion Kostya Tszyu comprehensively outclassed former …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US