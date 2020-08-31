Team Sauerland announce new signing

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Team Sauerland are delighted to announce the signing of standout Danish star Oliver Zaren (2-0, 2 KOs) on a long-term promotional deal.

The 20-year-old from Roskilde, who is trained by five-time World Champion Mikkel Kessler, is one of the most exciting fighters to come out of Denmark in recent years. A four time national champion who is undefeated after two paid bouts, Zaren will be making his promotional debut on September 26th in Struer.

“I have always dreamed about signing with Team Sauerland,” said Zaren. “I’ve always followed them and watched their fighters. From the moment I started boxing, I said if I turned pro, I want to sign with Team Sauerland, and now I’m here. This is a very big thing for me.”

With Sauerland as his promoter and Danish boxing legend Mikkel Kessler as his trainer, Zaren believes he has the perfect team to bring him to the top.

“I would definitely call it the dream team,” he says.

“My relationship with Mikkel is very good. He has always been a big inspiration for me. When I was little and he was in the Super Six, my Dad used to wake me up in the night so that I could watch his fights. He is training me together with Thomas Macon. We have a really good connection.

“I want to be the best and I want to impress. I know Team Sauerland can help me reach my potential. They can give me big fights and that’s what I want.”

Mikkel Kessler is full of praise for his protégé and says he has made the right decision signing with his former promoter Team Sauerland.

“Oliver has huge talent and he’s working very hard,” said ‘The Viking Warrior’. “Of course anything can happen at a young age but I see a fabulous talent. He’s got the skills, he’s got the reach, he can fight left hand, right hand, so he can go all the way. The best thing about signing with Team Sauerland is I know they can take you to the top levels and that’s why he is signing with them.”

Promoter Nisse Sauerland sees huge potential in his latest signing and believes Zaren can already stake his claim as the best super middleweight in Denmark.

“We believe Oliver is the future of Danish boxing,” he says. “With Mikkel and Thomas in his corner, he has a world class training team, which combined with our expertise, can bring him to the very top of the sport. I already see him as the best 168lber in Denmark, and I include Patrick Nielsen in that list. I would happily put him in with Patrick next. Like his trainer, this guy is a future world beater!”

Zaren will be fighting on the undercard of Dina Thorslund’s WBO Female World Super Bantamweight title fight with Nina Radovanic on September 26th at the Struer Energi Park. Tickets are available online via www.ticketmaster.dk.

