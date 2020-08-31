TwitterFacebook

Team Sauerland announce new signing

31 August 2020
Oliver Zaren
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Team Sauerland are delighted to announce the signing of standout Danish star Oliver Zaren (2-0, 2 KOs) on a long-term promotional deal.

The 20-year-old from Roskilde, who is trained by five-time World Champion Mikkel Kessler, is one of the most exciting fighters to come out of Denmark in recent years. A four time national champion who is undefeated after two paid bouts, Zaren will be making his promotional debut on September 26th in Struer.

“I have always dreamed about signing with Team Sauerland,” said Zaren. “I’ve always followed them and watched their fighters. From the moment I started boxing, I said if I turned pro, I want to sign with Team Sauerland, and now I’m here. This is a very big thing for me.”

See Also

With Sauerland as his promoter and Danish boxing legend Mikkel Kessler as his trainer, Zaren believes he has the perfect team to bring him to the top.

“I would definitely call it the dream team,” he says.

“My relationship with Mikkel is very good. He has always been a big inspiration for me. When I was little and he was in the Super Six, my Dad used to wake me up in the night so that I could watch his fights. He is training me together with Thomas Macon. We have a really good connection.

“I want to be the best and I want to impress. I know Team Sauerland can help me reach my potential. They can give me big fights and that’s what I want.”

Mikkel Kessler is full of praise for his protégé and says he has made the right decision signing with his former promoter Team Sauerland.

“Oliver has huge talent and he’s working very hard,” said ‘The Viking Warrior’. “Of course anything can happen at a young age but I see a fabulous talent. He’s got the skills, he’s got the reach, he can fight left hand, right hand, so he can go all the way. The best thing about signing with Team Sauerland is I know they can take you to the top levels and that’s why he is signing with them.”

Promoter Nisse Sauerland sees huge potential in his latest signing and believes Zaren can already stake his claim as the best super middleweight in Denmark.

“We believe Oliver is the future of Danish boxing,” he says. “With Mikkel and Thomas in his corner, he has a world class training team, which combined with our expertise, can bring him to the very top of the sport. I already see him as the best 168lber in Denmark, and I include Patrick Nielsen in that list. I would happily put him in with Patrick next. Like his trainer, this guy is a future world beater!”

Zaren will be fighting on the undercard of Dina Thorslund’s WBO Female World Super Bantamweight title fight with Nina Radovanic on September 26th at the Struer Energi Park. Tickets are available online via www.ticketmaster.dk.

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Daniel Dubois shook off the cobwebs to set-up Joe Joyce fight

Daniel Dubois shook off the cobwebs to set-up Joe Joyce…

Anthony Joshua wants to

Anthony Joshua wants to "break the head" of "good family…

Jose Carlos Ramirez outpoints Viktor Postol to keep Josh Taylor fight alive

Jose Carlos Ramirez outpoints Viktor Postol to keep Josh Taylor…

Erislandy Lara targeting Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario winner after points win over Greg Vendetti

Erislandy Lara targeting Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario winner after…

Daniel Dubois sets up Joe Joyce showdown with two round destruction of Ricardo Snijders

Daniel Dubois sets up Joe Joyce showdown with two round…

Tim Tszyu wants Patrick Teixeira but is willing to wait

Tim Tszyu wants Patrick Teixeira but is willing to wait

Frank Warren predicts Daniel Dubois will be ready for a world title shot next year as new Joe Joyce date is announced

Frank Warren predicts Daniel Dubois will be ready for a…

Naoya Inoue primed for superstar status in the USA

Naoya Inoue primed for superstar status in the USA

Jose Carlos Ramirez and Viktor Postol ready to throw down after two postponements

Jose Carlos Ramirez and Viktor Postol ready to throw down…

TOP STORIES

Daniel Dubois shook off the cobwebs to set-up Joe Joyce…

Daniel Dubois shook off the cobwebs to set-up Joe Joyce fight

Daniel Dubois shook off the cobwebs ahead of a proposed October 24 clash with heavyweight rival Joe Joyce by crushing overmatched opponent Ricardo Snijders in two rounds on Saturday night. As a previous cruiserweight campaigner Dutchman Snijders w…

Anthony Joshua wants to "break the head" of "good family…

Anthony Joshua wants to

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) wants to “break the head” of WBC titleholder Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) if their highly anticipated Battle of Britain goes ahead. The longtime rivals have agreed to terms for a two-fight deal that …

Jose Carlos Ramirez outpoints Viktor Postol to keep Josh Taylor…

Jose Carlos Ramirez outpoints Viktor Postol to keep Josh Taylor fight alive

WBC and WBO junior welterweight champion Jose Carlos Ramirez 26-0 (17) has admitted he performed below his best in his 12-round majority decision win over Viktor ‘The Iceman’ Postol 31-3 (12) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on S…

Daniel Dubois sets up Joe Joyce showdown with two round…

Daniel Dubois sets up Joe Joyce showdown with two round destruction of Ricardo Snijders

Rising British heavyweight Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois 15-0 (14) needed little more than a round to dispatch late substitute Ricardo Snijders 18-2 (8) at BT Sports Studios in London on Saturday night. British and Commonwealth champion Dubois decked h…

Erislandy Lara targeting Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario winner after…

Erislandy Lara targeting Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario winner after points win over Greg Vendetti

WBA ‘regular’ junior middleweight titleholder Erislandy ‘The American Dream’ Lara 27-3-3 (15) scored a comfortable but largely dour decision win over WBA number 11 Greg ‘The Villain’ Vendetti 22-4-1 (12) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sat…

Tim Tszyu wants Patrick Teixeira but is willing to wait

Tim Tszyu wants Patrick Teixeira but is willing to wait

Undefeated junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu is realistic about his chances of fighting for a world title anytime soon. The 25-year-old progeny of former undisputed junior welterweight champion Kostya Tszyu comprehensively outclassed former …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US