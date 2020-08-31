TwitterFacebook

Undefeated Jamshid Nazari signs with Tony Tolj

31 August 2020
Jamshid Nazari
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Jamshid Nazari the undefeated Norwegian Jnr Welterweight has signed a management deal with Tony Tolj’s Dragon Fire Boxing.

The Afghanistan born, Norwegian based fighter is 7-0 and is looking forward to jump back in the ring and resume his boxing career. Nazari trains with Henning Lillejord and Nils Kapstad at the Aik-Lund boxing club

“It means a lot to me and my career. I trust Tony and have seen his great work with his other boxers over these many years. He takes care of his boxers and improve them in world ranks and really cares for his boxers, that means a lot to me and us fighter.

I want to get to the top in world rankings and be a good role model for the new generation.

I know I have joined a great team and training harder than ever. I looking forward to get back in the ring and do what I love to do.”

Nazari a top amateur, with over 100 amateur fights which included 3-time Norwegian Champion, Nordic Champion, multiple international Gold Medallist, Haringey box cup gold medallist, Athlete of the year 2015

Oceania Manager of the year Tony Tolj added: “I am delighted to be working with Nazari now he’s got the backing of Dragon Fire Boxing, I am confident we can take Nazari to the next level and build on his success.”

