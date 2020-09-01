TwitterFacebook

Akeem Ennis Brown vs. Philip Bowes weights, running order and live stream

1 September 2020
AKEEM ENNIS BROWN (9st 13lbs) vs. PHILIP BOWES (10st)
Below are the weights and running order for Wednesday’s huge #MTKFightNight at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, live on in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

The huge night of boxing takes place on Wednesday, and you can watch on ESPN+ or on IFL TV. It continues a brilliant run of #MTKFightNight events, which have seen the likes of Maxi Hughes, Jono Carroll, Lewis Crocker, Louis Greene, Liam Taylor, Darren Tetley and Sean McComb all in action in recent weeks.

IFL TV BROADCAST BEGINS – 6:20PM GMT

Bout 1
Featherweight, 6 Rounds
MARK MCKEOWN (9st 1lb 3oz) vs. LEVI DUNN (9st 1lb 10oz)

ESPN+ BROADCAST BEGINS – 7:00PM GMT / 2:00PM EST / 11:00AM PST

Bout 2
Super-lightweight, 8 Rounds
HARLEM EUBANK (10st 3lbs 1oz) vs. MARTIN MCDONAGH (10st 2lbs 3oz)

Bout 3
Welterweight, 6 Rounds
ELLIOT WHALE (10st 9lbs 13oz) vs. COREY MCCULLOCH (10st 8lbs 14oz)

Bout 4
Super-middleweight, 8 Rounds
PADRAIG MCCRORY (12st 2lbs) vs. MICKEY ELLISON (12st 1oz)

Bout 5
English light-heavyweight title, 10 Rounds
DAN AZEEZ (12st 6lbs 4oz) vs. ANDRE STERLING (12st 5lbs 8oz)

Bout 6: Main Event
British and Commonwealth welterweight titles, 12 Rounds
AKEEM ENNIS BROWN (9st 13lbs) vs. PHILIP BOWES (10st)

