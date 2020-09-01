TwitterFacebook

Al Bernstein Unplugged Debuts on Television

1 September 2020
Al Bernstein
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Al Bernstein Unplugged debuts this week on television networks and stations in the United States, Canada and The Caribbean, The 30 minute show features Hall of Fame Sports Broadcaster Al Bernstein interviewing the top names in the sport, offering his insights and telling great stories from his 40 year announcing career. Boxing past, present and future is covered in this lively half hour.

The show is seen on these outlets: AMG TV, Eleven Sports USA, Fight Network (Canada and United States), The Action Channel, The Family Channel, YTA (You Too America), The CW (Caribbean Islands) and RCM Network. The show is available to 183 million households.

Al Bernstein said, “We called the show Al Bernstein Unplugged because it gives me a chance to expand my commentary beyond my normal role of announcing boxing matches. Here I can talk to casual and hard core boxing fans about the whole landscape of the sport and chat with boxing figures and even other celebrities about the sport. I anticipate this being one of the most enjoyable journeys of my career.” Joining Al on the show is co-host Trip Mitchell.

See Also

The show is produced by Let’s Do Something Productions: “All of us at Let’s Do Something couldn’t be more excited to work with Al Bernstein one of the great sportscasters in America. Al Bernstein Unplugged started as a podcast to reach boxing fans and has also turned into a nationally syndicated TV show that will be a great watch for sports fans.”

Kantz Media is syndicating the show and Kelly Kantz said, ““Kantz Media is very proud and excited to be working with Al on his show Al Bernstein Unplugged and Let’s Do Something Productions. It has been a pleasure to offer the programming to networks looking for fresh content on boxing. Adding it to the line-up on AMGTV, You Too America, The Family Channel, The Action Channel, Fight Network (US & Canada), Eleven Sports, RCN, and in Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and Guam on The CW and CBS with more outlets coming including the UK, viewers will love Al and his interviews and stories. Distribution is still available and we are currently looking for sponsors and advertisers to grow with the show,” said Kelly Kantz, Owner.

The extended version of Al Bernstein Unplugged continues to be available as a podcast on platforms like Apple, Google, Spotify, and IHeart. It can be viewed on YouTube.

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Where has this version of Keith Thurman been all along? Keith Thurman explains why he wants to face Terence Crawford over Errol Spence

Where has this version of Keith Thurman been all along?…

Jose Ramirez will be hoping to fight Josh Taylor or Terence Crawford after Viktor Postol victory

Jose Ramirez will be hoping to fight Josh Taylor or…

Bob Arum proclaims Tim Tszyu a future world champion

Bob Arum proclaims Tim Tszyu a future world champion

Daniel Dubois shook off the cobwebs to set-up Joe Joyce fight

Daniel Dubois shook off the cobwebs to set-up Joe Joyce…

Anthony Joshua wants to

Anthony Joshua wants to "break the head" of "good family…

Jose Carlos Ramirez outpoints Viktor Postol to keep Josh Taylor fight alive

Jose Carlos Ramirez outpoints Viktor Postol to keep Josh Taylor…

Erislandy Lara targeting Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario winner after points win over Greg Vendetti

Erislandy Lara targeting Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario winner after…

Daniel Dubois sets up Joe Joyce showdown with two round destruction of Ricardo Snijders

Daniel Dubois sets up Joe Joyce showdown with two round…

Tim Tszyu wants Patrick Teixeira but is willing to wait

Tim Tszyu wants Patrick Teixeira but is willing to wait

TOP STORIES

Where has this version of Keith Thurman been all along?…

Where has this version of Keith Thurman been all along? Keith Thurman explains why he wants to face Terence Crawford over Errol Spence

For years we were familiar with Thurman being one of the top welterweights in the sport. First as a contender and later when he became a champion. But if there was one thing that we noticed with Thurman, he was very reluctant to call out certain n…

Jose Ramirez will be hoping to fight Josh Taylor or…

Jose Ramirez will be hoping to fight Josh Taylor or Terence Crawford after Viktor Postol victory

While hard-hitting heavyweight Daniel Dubois stole the show in the UK, there was plenty of Stateside action to keep the fans happy as various top-quality fighters threw down across the weight classes. In Top Rank’s MGM Grand Bubble, Jose Ramirez e…

Bob Arum proclaims Tim Tszyu a future world champion

Bob Arum proclaims Tim Tszyu a future world champion

Top Rank boss Bob Arum has heaped praise on junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu 16-0 (13) following his emphatic eighth-round knockout of Jeff Horn 20-3-1 (13) at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Australia last Wednesday night. S…

Daniel Dubois shook off the cobwebs to set-up Joe Joyce…

Daniel Dubois shook off the cobwebs to set-up Joe Joyce fight

Daniel Dubois shook off the cobwebs ahead of a proposed October 24 clash with heavyweight rival Joe Joyce by crushing overmatched opponent Ricardo Snijders in two rounds on Saturday night. As a previous cruiserweight campaigner Dutchman Snijders w…

Anthony Joshua wants to "break the head" of "good family…

Anthony Joshua wants to

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) wants to “break the head” of WBC titleholder Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) if their highly anticipated Battle of Britain goes ahead. The longtime rivals have agreed to terms for a two-fight deal that …

Jose Carlos Ramirez outpoints Viktor Postol to keep Josh Taylor…

Jose Carlos Ramirez outpoints Viktor Postol to keep Josh Taylor fight alive

WBC and WBO junior welterweight champion Jose Carlos Ramirez 26-0 (17) has admitted he performed below his best in his 12-round majority decision win over Viktor ‘The Iceman’ Postol 31-3 (12) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on S…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US