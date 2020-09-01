Al Bernstein Unplugged Debuts on Television

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Al Bernstein Unplugged debuts this week on television networks and stations in the United States, Canada and The Caribbean, The 30 minute show features Hall of Fame Sports Broadcaster Al Bernstein interviewing the top names in the sport, offering his insights and telling great stories from his 40 year announcing career. Boxing past, present and future is covered in this lively half hour.

The show is seen on these outlets: AMG TV, Eleven Sports USA, Fight Network (Canada and United States), The Action Channel, The Family Channel, YTA (You Too America), The CW (Caribbean Islands) and RCM Network. The show is available to 183 million households.

Al Bernstein said, “We called the show Al Bernstein Unplugged because it gives me a chance to expand my commentary beyond my normal role of announcing boxing matches. Here I can talk to casual and hard core boxing fans about the whole landscape of the sport and chat with boxing figures and even other celebrities about the sport. I anticipate this being one of the most enjoyable journeys of my career.” Joining Al on the show is co-host Trip Mitchell.

The show is produced by Let’s Do Something Productions: “All of us at Let’s Do Something couldn’t be more excited to work with Al Bernstein one of the great sportscasters in America. Al Bernstein Unplugged started as a podcast to reach boxing fans and has also turned into a nationally syndicated TV show that will be a great watch for sports fans.”

Kantz Media is syndicating the show and Kelly Kantz said, ““Kantz Media is very proud and excited to be working with Al on his show Al Bernstein Unplugged and Let’s Do Something Productions. It has been a pleasure to offer the programming to networks looking for fresh content on boxing. Adding it to the line-up on AMGTV, You Too America, The Family Channel, The Action Channel, Fight Network (US & Canada), Eleven Sports, RCN, and in Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and Guam on The CW and CBS with more outlets coming including the UK, viewers will love Al and his interviews and stories. Distribution is still available and we are currently looking for sponsors and advertisers to grow with the show,” said Kelly Kantz, Owner.

The extended version of Al Bernstein Unplugged continues to be available as a podcast on platforms like Apple, Google, Spotify, and IHeart. It can be viewed on YouTube.

