Confident Sergiy Derevyanchenko promises to do a number on Jermall Charlo

Two-time world title challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-2 (10) is hoping the third time is a charm when he challenges undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 30-0 (22) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on September 26.

The 34-year-old Ukrainian has come up painfully short in two previous world title shots, dropping a close decision to Gennadiy Golovkin last October by scores of 114-113 and 115-112 twice. A year earlier he had to settle for a split decision against Daniel Jacobs. In both bouts he was down in the first round but got better as the fights went on.

Derevyanchenko believes the experience of those two fights has given him the experience to roll through Charlo.

“My training is progressing. I’ve been in the gym working out, keeping fit, eating healthy and doing everything that I’m supposed to do,” Derevyanchenko said. “I’m anxiously waiting for September 26. You can expect the same type of fight from me that you saw against Golovkin.

“I’ve had the experience of fighting at this level against the likes of Jacobs and Golovkin, which gave me the confidence and experience of fighting at the highest level. I have supreme, utmost confidence in myself.

“Charlo thinks he’s the best in the world and I believe I’m the best in the world. I think I’m the better fighter. The great thing is that we’re actually going to get a chance to settle it and we’ll see who the best in the world really is.”

Derevyanchenko became just the second boxer to knockout former IBF middleweight champion Sam Soliman, dropping the Australian twice to stop him in two rounds in 2016 in what was only his ninth pro fight.

Charlo is coming off a December win over Australian-based Irishman Dennis Hogan in seven rounds.

The 32-year-old Texan won his first world title at junior middleweight when he stopped Cornelius Bundrage in three frames for the IBF strap in 2015. Bundrage was down four times in the fight.

Charlo also holds a fifth-round knockout win over Julian Williams, dropping him three times in the fight before moving up to the 160-pound division.

Despite Charlo’s credentials, Derevyanchenko believes he has the seasoning to come through victorious on September 26.

“I’m just focused on my opponent and what I have to do on September 26. The goal is to go in there and take the belt from him and bring it home,” Derevyanchenko continued.

“What I’ve said before is that I have a lot of experience and that might be an issue for Charlo. I never said it would be too much for him, but we will find out on fight night.

“I need to just stick with my game plan. We have a plan in place. I’m going to do what I have to do.

“If there’s a chance to knock him out, I will knock him out. If it goes 12 rounds, I’ll do the best that I can and show the judges that I am the winner.”

Charlo vs Derevyanchenko will be part of a first-of-its-kind Showtime pay-per-view doubleheader presented by Premier Boxing Champions that will also feature WBC junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo vs WBA and IBF champion Jeison Rosario.

