Former world champion Danny Garcia is relishing his fight with pound-for-pound star Errol Spence Jr and many believe the Philadelphia man is getting the Texan at exactly the right time. Spence and Garcia meet on a Fox Sports PBC Pay-Per-View attraction in November. In what would’ve been a tough fight for Spence regardless of the circumstances, the fact that he was busy writing off his car in October 2019 adds to the intrigue. How will Spence look? Will he be physically and mentally capable of outlasting a solid fighter like “Swift” Garcia? Only time will tell.

Taking punches off someone as concussive as Garcia (especially with his vaunted left hook) will be the ultimate acid test for Errol’s potentially fragile frame. Featuring in his own upcoming Pay-Per-View headliner, Leo Santa Cruz believes Garcia’s power makes this 147-pound clash a near-50/50 affair.

Meanwhile, the usual list of contenders and pretenders are lining up for a crack at the winner. “Showtime” Shawn Porter has fought both men in the past and fancies a rematch shot at whoever comes out victorious. Last seen beating up Germany’s Sebastian Formella, Porter is in his prime years and holds a win over Danny Garcia. The two-time world champion lost to Errol Spence Jr but emerged from the bout with great credit after a sterling display.

Spence’s physical condition and general health remain the most pertinent talking points around this fight. How will he look in the ring? How has he looked behind the scenes? There have been so many questions posed, even conspiracy theories proposed around Spence’s reluctance to show his hands in interviews.

PBC kingpin Al Haymon is one of the savviest business people in boxing. It can be confidently assumed that he knows what he is doing by making the Spence-Garcia fight. Many expected Errol to take on an “easy touch” as part of his comeback schedule, to slide back in and test the waters. But supposing Spence looked terrible, injured, or completely off the pace? Suddenly, future mega showdowns against the likes of Terence Crawford or even Keith Thurman are thrown into huge doubt.

By accepting a headliner on Pay-Per-View against a highly-credible foe like Danny Garcia they can at least recoup a final round of earnings from their cash cow, if indeed it looks like the car crash has prematurely ended his blossoming career.

The best-case outcome would be Spence returning to the ring as if nothing ever threatened to derail his progress. If he were to dominate or knock out someone like Garcia then the backdrop storyline would raise Spence’s profile to a new stratosphere. He would have an amazing story going forward towards the Crawford fight. Danny Garcia will be hoping to throw a spanner in the works and capture some glory for himself.

