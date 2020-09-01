Eric Armit’s boxing results; The Past Week in Action 31 August 2020

Eric is well known for his extensive weekly round-up of world boxing results, detailing key action, from the last seven days. Eric also writes weekly snips and snipes. Eric has a vast knowledge and in his spare time he is a boxing supervisor.

The Past Week in Action 31 August 2020

Highlights:

-Jose Carlos Ramirez gets close unanimous verdict over Viktor Postol in defence of his WBC and WBO super light titles and Arnold Barboza goes to 24-0 as he outpoints Tony Luis

-Erislandy Lara retains the secondary WBA title and wins the vacant IBO super welterweight title as he outclasses Greg Vendetti and world rated Alfredo Angulo suffers upset loss at the hands of very late substitute Vladimir Hernandez

-Jack Culcay gets split decision over Abass Baraou in a candidate for German Fight of the year and Vincent Feigenbutz moves down to middle outpointing Jama Saidi

-Daniel Dubois blows away overmatched Ricardo Snijders in two rounds and Sunny Edwards and Sam Maxwell continue unbeaten with wins.

-Tim Tszyu beats former world champion Jeff Horn inside the distance

World Title/Major Shows

August 26

Brisbane, Australia: Super Welter: Tim Tszyu (16-0) W RTD 8 Jeff Horn (20-3-1). Light: Liam Wilson (7-0) W TKO 2 Jackson Woods (4-2-1).

Tszyu vs. Horn

Tszyu crushes a disappointing Horn as he takes another step along the road in his father’s footsteps and out of his shadow. Despite the difference in experience Tszyu was the more composed in the first round. He was jabbing accurately and countering wild lunging attacks from Horn with hard hooks. Horn was warned twice for punches to the back of the head and warned against at the start of the second and additionally for holding. Tszyu was landing an occasional punch at distance and connected with a hard right counter. Horn was just barrelling forward head down then grabbing Tszyu but neither fighter was doing any useful work inside and there was more messy and pointless wrestling than punching. Tszyu was boxing coolly in the third and twice in the space of ten seconds a rushing Horn was tumbled to the canvas. Tszyu began to find the target at range and late in the round he put Horn down with a short left hook. Horn was up quickly and the bell went after the eight count. Tszyu built on that success in the fourth and fifth and was now in total control. He was landing at distance with jabs and straight rights and scoring with hooks on the onrushing Horn. The name Horn was appropriate as Horn’s tactics consisted of head down charges and holding inside. Tszyu dominated the sixth finally connecting with a series of punches ending with a right to the head that saw Horn drop to his knees. He arose immediately but was looking ragged and tired. Horn managed to bob and weave and hold for the remaining forty seconds. Horn connected with some left hooks and overhand rights at the start of the seventh but for the rest of the round he was under pressure with Tszyu doing the scoring and Horn was visibly hurt by a left hook to the body. Tszyu handed out steady punishment in the eighth and there is some controversy over the ending. Certainly at the end of the round Horn returned to his corner and there was no celebrations from Tszyu but it looked as though Horn’s corner then decided their man was finished and then the celebrations began but it was stated that the referee had stopped the fight so it goes in as a TKO although it did not look that way. Huge win for Tszyu. Easily his biggest victory so far. He retains his IBF Australasian and WBO Global titles and can expect to see his ratings improve on his positions going into the fight of IBF 6(5)/WBO 9/WBC 12 and I guess the plan will be to get him a world title shot so he can eventually emulate his father Kostya. Horn. 32, looked battle worn here and from the first bell was never in the fight. Horn will probably retire and if so then winning a world title and beating Manny Pacquiao is not a bad way to be remembered.

Wilson vs. Woods

Spectacular body punching from Wilson proves too much for Woods in this clash of former Elite level amateurs. This fight was hot from the start. Wilson was jabbing well and connected with a couple of body punches only for Woods to send him back on his heels with two hard counters. They then traded punches until a left to the body sent Woods reeling back almost bending in half obviously hurt and a couple of head punches saw him drop to the canvas. Woods was up at eight and fought back hard but again body punches had him retreating at the bell. Woods tried to match Wilson for power in the second but late in the round more lefts to the body were too much for him and he went down in pain. He did make it to his feet at eight but the referee rightly waived the fight over. Wilson, 24, gets his fifth inside the distance victory. In the amateurs he was a five-time Australian champion, nine-time Queensland champion and six-time Australian Golden Gloves champion. Hand injuries forced him out of the 2016 Olympics and he lost to Brit Luke McCormack at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. He looked very good here. As an amateur Tasmanian Woods was Oceania and Australian champion scoring a win over Andrew Moloney on his way to the gold medal at the Australian championships.

August 28

Berlin, Germany: Super Welter: Jack Culcay (29-4) W PTS 12 Abass Baraou (9-1). Middle: Vincent Feigenbutz (32-3) W PTS 12 Jama Saidi (17-2). Middle: Vincenzo Gualtieri (15-0-1) DREW 10 Thomas Piccirillo (7-0-2). Super Welter: Haro Matevosyan (11-0,1ND) W PTS 10 Joel Julio (39-5). Super Middle: William Scull (15-0) W TKO 4 Mathias Eklund (12-4-2). Light Heavy: Fabian Thiemke (5-0) W PTS 6 Gennadi Stserbin (2-6).

Culcay vs. Baraou

“Youth will not be served” is the message a as experienced Culcay take a split verdict over Baraou in a top quality fight that in other times would have filled stadium in Germany and must be a candidate for German Fight of the Year. A cagey first round went to Culcay as he popped Baraou with jabs and landed some hooks inside. Baraou landed his jabs and got through to the body early in the second and when Culcay opened up late in the round Baraou matched him punch-for punch. By the third it was already clear that this was going to be a close, high quality fight between two accomplished boxers and Culcay edged into the lead with some accurate left hooks in this round. Culcay landed well in some torrid trading at the start of the fourth but Baraou matched him and then turned the round his way with four left hooks to the body. I had it 38-38 at this point. The fifth again saw quality fighting from both Culcay and Baraou. Culcay was throwing bunches of punches and Baraou stood and fired back just landing the cleaner shots. Baraou had been the one coming forward over the last three rounds but in the sixth Culcay was taking the fight to Baraou and was picking his punches better. The seventh was a good round for Baraou. He had Culcay backing off with thudding body punches. He was landing rights to the head and looked on the point of taking over the fight. Baraou also dominated the eighth. He just couldn’t miss Culcay with his jab and right crosses. Culcay was going backwards and only fighting in short bursts. I had Baraou 77-75 in front. The ninth was a repeat of the eighth with Baraou finding the target continually with his jab and connecting with strong hooks and Culcay not throwing nearly enough punches. The fight was slipping away from Culcay but he fought his way back into it in the tenth round. He was marching forward forcing Baraou back and was connecting with some savage punches. Baraou came through the storm and was pounding Culcay only for Culcay to open fire again and have Baraou reeling at the bell. A great round in a great fight and one for Culcay. It was punch for punch throughout the eleventh with Culcay finishing the stronger as he raked Baraou with a stream of punches at the bell. They punched themselves to exhaustion in the twelfth with both somehow finding the strength to pump out punches and for me the round went to Culcay. Scores: 115-113 and 115-114 for Culcay and 116-113 for Baraou (I scored it 114-114). It was a shame there had to be a loser. The win gives 34-year-old Culcay the hope of a shot at the IBF title. He was No 7 in their ratings with Baraou at No 8 so by beating another rated fighter Culcay qualified to move into the vacant No 2 spot and would fancy his chances against Jeison Rosario but this fight took a lot out of him. The 25-year-old Baraou showed that after just nine fights he is already a world class fighter and he will fight for a world title probably by late 2021.

Feigenbutz vs. Saidi

Feigenbutz just too big and too strong for a competitive Saidi. Saidi was the busier in the first round pumping out his jab. Feigenbutz was content to probe with his jab and neither fighter really took any chance. Feigenbutz controlled the action in the second and third with strong jabs snapping Saidi’s head back. He was on target with long rights and left hooks to the body. Saidi was quick but looked underpowered. Saidi did some good work with his jab in the fourth and connected with three good right crosses and Feigenbutz only came to life in the last few seconds. Feigenbutz’s jab was too strong for Saidi in the fifth but in great sixth round both landed heavily with three beautifully timed uppercuts from Saidi making Feigenbutz’s head bounce. The strength of his jab and his harder punching saw Feigenbutz take the seventh and eighth with Saidi begging to slow. Saidi tried switching to southpaw in the ninth but his problem wasn’t with his stance it was with Feigenbutz jab and heavy right crosses. It was a fight for survival for Saidi over the last three rounds and he made to the final bell soaking up punishment on the way. Scores 118-111, 116-112 and 116-112 for Feigenbutz. Having lost on a tenth round stoppage against Caleb Truax for the IBF super middleweight title in February Feigenbutz has now moved down to middleweight and in this fight won the vacant IBF Inter-Continental title. He looked strong and is still only 24 having turned pro at 16 without any amateur experience. Fellow-German Saidi, 27, lost to Jack Culcay in a very creditable performance in November but has spent most of his career at super welter and was not strong enough to compete with Feigenbutz.

Gualtieri vs. Piccirillo

Gualtieri retains the BDB German title and preserves his unbeaten record with a majority draw against Piccirillo but looks lucky to do so. It was Italian-born Piccirillo who took the lead early. Gualtieri tried to use his longer reach to control the early action but Piccirillo was busier and more accurate with Gualtieri struggling to find his line. By the half way mark Piccirillo looked to have built a good lead but Gualtieri began to find the range from the seventh and finished stronger but did not seem to have done enough to off-set Piccirillo’s early advantage, Scores 95-95,95-95 and 96-94 for Piccirillo. Good performance by Piccirillo considering his lack of experience. Gualtieri, a one-time protégé of the late Graciano Rocchigiani was making the first defence of the German title.

Matevosyan vs. Julio

Predictable victory for Matevosyan over semi-retired Colombian Julio. The Armenian-born southpaw started slowly with Julio having some success over the first two rounds but then Matevosyan racked up the pressure and as he got stronger Julio faded out of the fight and it was an easy win for Matevosyan in the end. Scores 100-90,99-92 and 98-92 for Matevosyan wins the vacant German International title. Only a NO Decision due to a cut mars his 100% record. Julio, 35,had shots at the WBO and WBO interim titles way back but this is only his second fight in the last six years.

Scull vs. Eklund

Cuban Scull much too classy for Eklund. Scull was switching to southpaw and back in the first. He staggered Eklund with a left hook but the referee decreed it was a push so no count. He outboxed Eklund in the second and third having Eklund shaky at the end of both rounds. A succession of head punches sent Eklund down in the fourth. He made it to his feet but when a left hook had him on wobbly legs the referee stopped the fight. Seventh win by KO/TKO for 28-year-old Scull. He turned pro in Argentina with help from Lucas Matthysse and won the South American title and fellow-Cubans have help him move his base to Germany. He showed plenty of class so is worth keeping an eye on. Finn Eklund loses inside the distance for the third time.

Thiemke vs. Stserbin

Thiemke gets some rounds under his belt against Estonian Stserbin. The highly rated young German hope won every round despite attempts from Stserbin to hold and draw Thiemke into a brawl. The 20-year-old “German Dream” won gold medals at the European and German Schoolboy Championships and German Under-17 and Under-18 before turning pro at 18. When the great trainer Ulli Wagner describes a young fighter as the greatest German talent to come along in years that is some endorsement to live up to. Stserbin had lost five of his last six fights but the win in their was a first round kayo of unbeaten Irish hope Taylor McCormack.

August 29

Las Vegas, NV, USA: Super Light: Jose Carlos Ramirez (26-0) W PTS 12 Viktor Postol (31-3). Super Light: Arnold Barboza (24-0) W PTS 10 Tony Luis (29-4). Light: Ray Muratalla (10-0) W TKO 7 Cesar Valenzuela (15-7-1). Welter: Elvis Rodriguez (9-0-1) W KO 3 Cody Wilson (9-3).

Ramirez vs. Postol

In a close fight Ramirez comes from behind to take the majority verdict over Postol in a contest that could have been scored for either boxer.

Round 1

The 5’11” tall Postol made good use of his longer reach to slide jabs through Ramirez guard and landed some good hooks when Ramirez came forward. Ramirez stepped up the pace late in the round but Postol was grabbing Ramirez and not allowing him to work inside.

Score: 10-9 Postol

Round 2

Postol did the same in this round as he had in the first but did it better. His jab was hardly ever out of Ramirez’s face and he was connecting with a quick hook or uppercut and using sharp footwork to get out before Ramirez could respond. Ramirez landed a good left hook but little else.

Score: 10-9 Postol Postol 20-18

Round 3

Ramirez upped the pressure in this round but was still getting caught with the jab and by quick burst of light punches. Postol’s long stride and nifty foot work was making it difficult for Ramirez to cut off the ring and he took the round.

Score: 10-9 Postol Postol 30-27

Round 4

A round for Ramirez. He was harrying Postol for the whole three minutes and managing to cut the ring off more effectively. Postol was not using his jab so much as every time he threw it Ramirez was coming over the top with right hands.

Score: 10-9 Ramirez Postol 39-37

Official Scores: Judge Tim Cheatham: 39-37 Postol, Judge Dave Moretti 39-37 Postol, Judge Steve Weisfeld 38-38

Round 5

Back to the jab for Postol and back to chasing but not catching for Ramirez. Postol was not loading up on his punches but he was slotting jabs through Ramirez’s guard and now standing in front of Ramirez and sending straight rights in behind the jab

Score: 10-9 Postol Postol 49-46

Round 6

Ramirez was getting past Postol’s jab in this one and applying more pressure. He was scoring with hooks inside and even out jabbing Postol at times. Postol’s jab was ineffective but he did enough work to make this one close but it was Ramirez’s round.

Score: 10-9 Ramirez Postol 58-56

Round 7

All out pressure from Ramirez. Postol’s jab was no longer a deterrent. Every time Postol threw a jab Ramirez was using it as signal to get inside where he was clipping Postol with hooks and uppercuts with Postol being hustled out of his game plan. Ramirez was in his face for the whole three minutes and the challenger was rocked by a strong left hook to the chin..

Score: 10-9 Ramirez Postol 67-66

Round 8

Ramirez looked to be in control now. Postol was not throwing as many punches as in the early rounds and his jab had no authority. Ramirez was doing a good job of cutting off the ring and was scoring again with hooks and uppercuts. Postol landed some useful counters but it was Ramirez’s round.

Score: 10-9 Ramirez TIED 76-76

Official Scores: Cheatham 76-76, Moretti 76-76, Weisfeld 77-75 Ramirez

Round 9

Classy boxing from Postol. He had his jab on target and used clever foot work to stay off the ropes and out of corners. He was finding the target with straight rights and Ramirez was chasing in vain.

Score: 10-9 Postol Postol 86-85

Round 10

Postol boxed well early in the round but Ramirez slowly racked up the pressure and had Postol scurrying around the ring and did enough scoring with hooks late in the round to swing it his way

Score: 10-9 Ramirez Tied 95-95

Round 11

Postol slowed and was being forced to stand and exchange punches as Ramirez continued to hustle him. That gave Ramirez the chance to put together some bunches of hooks and he outlanded Postol. There was a short break for Postol’s glove tape to be fixed-I thought they had solved this problem in Nevada!

Score: 10-9 Ramirez Ramirez 105-104

Round 12

The last round was a close one until Postol decided he just needed to stay out of trouble then fierce attacks from Ramirez with some meaty hooks to the body swung the round his way but it was close.

Score: 10-9 Ramirez Ramirez 115-113

Official Scores: Cheatham 115-113 Ramirez, Moretti 114-114, Weisfeld 116-112 Ramirez.

Ramirez retains the WBC and WBO titles but only just. Ukrainian “Iceman” Postol deserves another chance but Ramirez has his eyes on a unification fight with Josh Taylor who holds the WBA and IBF belts. Imagine that a fight to become the undisputed champion-until one of the sanctioning bodies digs up a reason to change that. Taylor floored and beat Postol by 11, 8 and 7 points but that is no real guide to Taylor vs. Ramirez -different fighters-different fights

Barboza vs. Luis

Impressive performance from Barboza as he outclasses experienced Luis. On paper it look a good test for Barboza but he never allowed Luis to get a toe hold in the fight. He used his much longer reach to control the action and constantly found the target with rights both as leads and as counters. Luis had a good fourth but even then the heavier punches were coming from Barboza. He continued to boss the action with the slight blip of losing a point in the sixth for a low punch never a factor. That was as good as it got for Luis on the night. Barboza was switching guards, varying his line of attack and throwing more and connecting with more as he worked his way to victory. Scores 99-90 for Barboza on the cards of the judges. The 28-year-old Californian is climbing the ratings sitting at No 8 with the WBC and 10 with the WBO. A higher rated fighter looks a reasonable next step. Luis, 32, had put together a sequence of ten wins all against decent level opposition.

Muratalla vs. Valenzuela

After some early excitement Muratalla settles down to crush Valenzuela in seven rounds. He quickly found his way past the longer reach of Valenzuela and just one minute into the fight put him down with an overhand right. Valenzuela was up quickly and then took the fight to Muratalla. In the second Muratalla was forcing the fight until with just seconds remaining in the round Valenzuela landed a left hook to the body and another one to the side of the head and Muratalla was on the floor. He arose quickly and comfortably made it to the bell. From there Muratalla was the boss. He came close to stopping Valenzuela with a volley of head punches in the fourth and handed out severe punishment in the fifth and sixth. The referee warned Valenzuela that he would stop the fight in the seventh unless Valenzuela showed some improvement and after Muratalla landed a couple of head punches the referee had seen enough and stopped the fight. Fifth inside the distance win in a row for Muratalla. Valenzuela had a good win over 19-3 Christian Gonzalez in June last year .

Rodriguez vs. Wilson

Rodriguez maintains his busy schedule with his third quick win in less than two months. Another power punching display by Rodriguez. The Dominican southpaw floored Wilson with a left in the first round. He showed Wilson the jab and then sent a left straight through Wilson’s guard. Wilson got up and made it through the round. Wilson showed plenty of spirit and also survived the second although a punch late in the round sent his mouthguard flying out of his mouth. It was over early in the third. Rodriguez connected with a couple of neck-snapping uppercuts and nailed Wilson with a hellacious left cross that sent Wilson down flat on his back and that was the fight over. Seventh inside the distance win in a row for Rodriguez who looks better each time he fights. Wilson had won his last four fights.

Los Angeles, CA, USA: Super Welter: Erislandy Lara (27-3-3) W PTS 12 Greg Vendetti (22-4-1). Super Middle: Vladimir Hernandez(12-4) W PTS 10 Alfredo Angulo (26-8). Super Welter: Brian Mendoza (19-1) W PTS 10 Thomas LaManna (28-4-1).Super Light: Luis Arcon (10-0-1) DREW 8 Abraham Martinez (8-0-1).

Lara vs. Vendetti

Lara outclasses Vendetti but provides very little entertainment in a fight lacking any highlights.

Round 1

Lara was taller with a reach advantage and faster footwork leaving Vendetti to lunge forward trying to get inside. Lara was not throwing many punches but he was accurate and easily evaded Vendetti’s attacks.

Score: 10-9 Lara

Round 2

Vendetti’s aggression paid off in this round. He was getting inside and working with hooks to the body and scored with a useful right to the head. Lara was only looking to counter and not lead and he threw very few punches .

Score: 10-9 Vendetti TIED 19-19

Round 3

Lara was pinging Vendetti with jabs at distance and countering Vendetti’s rushes with left hooks. Vendetti just could not get inside as Lara was anticipating his attacks and using fleet footwork to dance away.

Score: 10-9 Lara 29-28

Round 4

Lara was landing jabs at distance and left hooks whenever Vendetti lunged forward. Lara scored with a straight right to the head but his punch output was still low and he was not taking any chances or aiming to entertain.

Score: 10-9 Lara Lara 39-37

Official Scores: Judge Lou Moret 39-37 Lara, Judge Zachary Young 39-37 Lara, Judge Carla Caiz 38-38 tied

Round 5

Once again Lara was picking Vendetti off with jabs and countering Vendetti’s rushes with left hooks or uppercuts. He put together a couple of combinations but did not follow up with any fire. Vendetti manage to get close a couple of times but landed nothing of any significance.

Score: 10-9 Lara 49-46

Round 6

A frustrated Vendetti was getting wild with his attacks as brilliant footwork from Lara saw him scoot away whenever Vendetti threatened. Lara cracked Vendetti with a left and then fired a bunch of punches before going back to the jab and move tactics.

Score: 10-9 Lara Lara 59-55

Round 7

Vendetti had a better round largely because for much of the round Lara chose to stand in front of Vendetti giving Vendetti the chance to score in close. However Lara was landing the quality punches and again did the scoring in short bursts.

Score: 10-9 Lara Lara 69-64

Round 8

Lara decided again to stand in front of Vendetti using a high guard. Neither threw many punches but a heavy left staggered Vendetti. He backed out of the exchanges which allowed Lara to again spear him at distance and clout him with lefts whenever he rushed forward,

Score: 10-9 Lara Lara 79-73

Official Scores: Judge Lou Moret 77-75 Lara, Judge Zachary Young 78-74 Lara, Judge Carla Caiz 77-75 Lara

Round 9

A round for Vendetti mainly because Lara did almost nothing in the round. He stood in close giving Vendetti the chance to connect with a stream of hooks inside with Lara hardly throwing a punch.

Score: 10-9 Vendetti Lara 88-83

Round 10

Vendetti charged hard at the start of this round and had a little success. Lara was back to jabbing and moving working on the outside and then meeting Vendetti’s rushing attacks with sharp counters.

Score: 10-9 Lara Lara 98-92

Round 11

Exhibition stuff from Lara. He slotted jabs and straight lefts through Vendetti’s guard and occasionally strung together a bunch of punches but it was all so clinical. Vendetti kept lunging forward but he was not getting close enough fast enough.

Score: 10-9 Lara Lara 108-101

Round 12

Lara played the matador to Vendetti’s bull as he had been doing throughout the fight but it was a matador not looking for a kill and a bull with no horns as he coolly boxed his way to the final bell.

Score: 10-9 Lara Lara 118-100

Official Scores: Judge Lou Moret 117-111 Lara, Judge Zachary Young 117-111 Lara, Judge Carla Caiz 116-112 Lara.

The 37-year-old Cuban retains the WBC secondary title and wins the vacant IBO title. Lara has only lost to world champions and those fights all ended in either a split or majority decision. On the other hand he has only won the WBA secondary title and the only time he held the real WBA title was when he was promoted to that position without fighting for it. He is one of the most talented fighters in the world but is his own worst enemy when it comes to profile. He had the tools here to beat a very limited Greg Vendetti inside the distance but there was never an occasion in the fight when he showed any interest in sustaining an attack or putting Vendetti under pressure. Frenchman Michel Soro blasted out Vendetti inside two rounds so it isn’t as if Vendetti has an iron chin. For this Lara gets a 9.0 for skill and a 2.0 for entertainment. Vendetti registered a couple of reasonable wins last year but was way out of his class in this fight.

Hernandez vs. Angulo

The contrast between this fight and the Lara vs. Vendetti fight was night and day as Hernandez gets an upset win over Angulo in a war. Hernandez came in as a very late substitute but he looked sharp from the opening bell. Angulo is a slow starter and Hernandez took full advantage of that as he exploded out of the blocks in the first round bombarding Angulo with punches and starting swelling under both of Angulo’s eyes. Angulo is a warrior and was handing out some heavy stuff of his own as they went toe-to-toe through the next three rounds which Hernandez looked to have edged to move into a strong lead. If there was a downside for Hernandez it was that he lacked power to fully exploit the ease with which he was finding the target. Angulo had been focusing his punches on the body and he began to turn the tide from the fifth as attrition is his default tactic. It looked as though Angulo was taking over when he pounded Hernandez with body punches in the sixth and was outlanding Hernandez over the seventh and eighth. Hernandez had worked hard enough to makes those rounds close and he raised his game over the last two rounds as they battered away at each other in nonstop action to an exciting climax. Scores 98-92 for Hernandez from all three judges which looked very harsh on Angulo. Denver-based Mexican Hernandez took this fight at two days notice. Caleb Truax was to have faced Angulo but he seriously dehydrated trying to make the weight and finally pulled out of the fight. Hugely important win for southpaw Hernandez who had suffered losses against Israil Madrimov-in Madrimov’s first pro fight-and French prospect Souleymane Cissokho but had bounced back with a split verdict over 16-2-1 Aaron Coley in July last year. Huge blow for Angulo as he was trying to build on a decision over Peter Quillin in September.

Mendoza vs. LaManna

Mendoza wins unanimous decision over LaManna but the scores look a little too wide. LaManna boxed neatly in the first with plenty of jabs and quick rights then using footwork to keep out of trouble with Mendoza connecting with a couple of left hooks to the body. La Manna switched guards in the second but a strong body attack and a right to the head gave Mendoza the round. Mendoza was getting the better of the exchanges in the third and outlanding LaManna until a right to the head had Mendoza doing a little dance and almost going down. A clash of heads in the fourth saw Mendoza cut over his left eye. The middle rounds were close with Mendoza scoring with single heavy shots and LaManna more accurate and landing more. LaManna had a slight lead but Mendoza began to eat into that with a strong eighth and he just did enough to pinch the ninth and LaManna was cut over the right eye. The last was tight and for me LaManna just had the edge and he raised his arms in celebration. Then came the scores 98-92 twice and 96-94 all for Mendoza. Not how I saw it but it’s how the judges see it that matters. Rebound win for Mendoza who had dropped a split decision to Larry Gomez in November. LaManna had put together a 7-0-1 run before being stopped in five rounds by Jorge Cota in January.

Arcon vs. Martinez

Both fighters had to climb off the floor in this one. Martinez was sharp early. Despite Arcon being taller with a longer reach it was the quick attacks from Martinez that gave him the first round. Arcon is the bigger puncher and he rocked Martinez late in the second. He was bombarding Martinez with punches but left himself wide open and a left hook from Martinez put him down heavily. He was up at three and looked OK and the bell went just as the referee waived them to continue. Martinez was busier than Arcon in the third and Arcon more accurate in the fourth. Arcon fought hard to try to claw back the lost points from that knockdown and looked to have achieved it by edging the fifth and sixth and rocking Martinez twice in the seventh before flooring Martinez with the last punch in the fight. Martinez was up quickly and there was no time for any more action. Scores 76-74 Arcon, 76-74 Martinez and 75-75. It was the first time either fighter had gone past the sixth round and the both looked satisfied with the draw.

London, England: Heavy: Daniel Dubois (15-0) W TKO 2 Ricardo Snijders (18-2). Super Fly: Sunny Edwards (15-0) W PTS 12 Thomas Essomba (10-6). Super Light: Sam Maxwell (14-0) W PTS 10 Joe Hughes (17-6-1). Light Heavy: Willy Hutchinson (12-0) W TKO 1 Ben Thomas (2-3-3).

Dubois vs. Snijders

Totally predictable as Dubois disposes of Snijders inside two rounds. Snijders, really no more than a beefed-up cruiser was on the retreat from the first bell. Dubois shadowed him around the ring until connecting with a left hook to the body and Snijders dropped to one knee. He was up at eight but then went down again from push rather than a punch. He managed to get up but was on the floor again from a short burst of punches from Dubois. He was very unsteady when he got to his feet and it probably would have been stopped but the bell sounded at the end of the eight count. Some hefty body punches at the start of the second saw Snijders go down for the fourth time and although he arose the referee stopped the fight. Not even some useful sparring for Dubois to set him up for his European title fight against Joe Joyce as he gets his fourteenth inside the distance victory. Dubois is certainly covering all of the bases. In his last six fights he has won the WBO European, WBO Global, British, Commonwealth, WBO International and WBC Silver belts. Snijders came in as a substitute for Erik Pfeifer. He was out of his class and out of his division as he had been outpointed by Joel Djeko for the IBO Inter-Continental cruiserweight title in May last year.

Edwards vs. Essomba

Edwards boxes his way to victory over Essomba in defence of his IBF International title. He was just too quick and slick for Essomba. Constantly changing guards he was flicking jabs in Essomba’s face and clouting him with right hands. Essomba was too often lunging in and missing and paying for that with sharp counters. Essomba tried to pressure Edwards in every round but slick footwork was taking Edwards away from any trouble and quick hands were allowing him to score when Essomba over- reached himself. His speed allowed Edwards to ping Essomba with jabs at distance and by constantly switching guards he was giving himself plenty of options. Edwards is not a puncher and that could be critical when he faces better opposition as could his overconfidence but he had enough tools to beat Essomba. The little man from Cameroon landed his best punch in the fight in the eighth. He did enough to take the ninth and edged the eleventh but other than that it was all Edwards. Scores 117-112 twice and 116-112 for Edwards. The 24-year-old British champion is rated WBO 4 and IBF 6(4) but there will much tougher tests ahead for him if he is to justify those rating. Essomba comes to fight and showed he had to be taken seriously by any opponent after beating former amateur star Sean McGoldrick last year.

Maxwell vs. Hughes

Maxwell retains the WBO European title and preserves the world rating that comes with that belt by outpointing the always tough Hughes. In the first Maxwell was using his longer reach to set Hughes up for straight rights and hooks to the body but Hughes managed to get past the jab and outworked Maxwell to take the round. Maxwell has quicker hands and began to press hard from the third but Hughes came back to take the fourth. Maxwell was really into his stride in the fifth putting together some classy combinations and although he could not totally subdued Hughes he was winning the rounds. No one gets a free ride from Hughes and he was fighting hard enough to make some rounds close but Maxwell really was just too big, too quick and too strong for Hughes and finished the stronger. Scores 97-94 twice and 98-92 for Maxwell. Maxwell was making the second defence of his European title. This is the third loss in a row for Hughes in bouts involving British and European titles. He will, be sorely missed as he comes to fight and has never lost inside the distance. He is higher than journeyman level but just below star level and there are not fighters like that around.

Hutchinson vs. Thomas

Impressive power showing from Scottish hope Hutchinson. He was giving away height and reach to Thomas but that was no problem. He chased Thomas down and with just over a minute gone dropped him with two rights. Thomas was up at six but when a barrage of punches dropped him again the referee waived the fight off. The 22-year-old Hutchinson was Scottish, British and European Junior champion and British and World Youth champion so another name to the growing list of exciting British prospects. Thomas came in at nine days notice and suffers his second inside the distance defeat on the trot.

25 August

San Carlos, Mexico: Welter: Santiago Dominguez (22-0) W TKO 1 Adalberto Borquez (30-20-1). Light: Luis Torres (8-0) W PTS 8 Jose Luis Vazquez (10-1).

Dominguez vs. Borquez

Dominguez collects the previously vacant WBC Fecarbox title as he obliterates poor Borquez inside a round. A barrage of punches dropped Borquez just one minute into this fight. He was up at eight but another series of punches floored him for the second time. He made it to his feet but went down for a third time under an array of head punches and the referee stopped the fight. Seventeen early finishes for “Somer” who won the WBC US Silver title last year with a first round stoppage of 17-2 Ravshan Hudaynazarov. Thirteenth loss by KO/TKO for Borquez but only his second fight in two years.

Torres vs. Vazquez

Torres wins the WBC Youth Silver belt with unanimous decision. Southpaw Torres had heaps of height and reach over Vazquez and floored Vazquez with a right hook just before the bell to end the first round. Vazquez survived and went to war. He just kept walking through the punches from Torres and whacking away with uppercuts and rights to the head. Torres the harder and more accurate puncher was making Vazquez pay for every step forward he took often sending Vazquez reeling back and outpunching him inside. The frantic pace told and they were arm weary over the last three rounds with Torres the clear winner. This had originally been scheduled for eight rounds but it went ten. However the judges only scored the first eight rounds! Scores 79-72.77-72 and 76-73 for “Koreano” Torres. He gets his nickname from his Asiatic features. Vazquez, 21, gave it a try but was well beaten over both eight and ten rounds.

26 August

South Kirby, England: Super Bantam: :Lee McGregor (9-0) W TKO 5 Ryan Walker (11-2). Welter: Lewis Crocker (12-0) W TKO 7 Louis Greene (12-2). Welter: Liam Taylor (22-1-1) W PTS 10 Darren Tetley (20-1). Super Light: Gary Cully (11-0) W PTS 8 Craig Woodruff (10-6).

McGregor vs. Walker

McGregor returns to action with stoppage of Walker. The taller McGregor found the range in the first with his jab and connected well with left hooks to the body and rights to the head as Walker tried to move inside. Over the second and third McGregor upped the pace mixing in some choice uppercuts. He was handing out steady punishment with Walker game but outgunned. After being shaken by a right at the start of the fourth Walker spent most of the round trapped in a corner or on the ropes as McGregor worked him over with body punches. The first punch McGregor threw in the fifth was a lead right to the head that sent Walker stumbling back and down own on his rump with his back against the ropes. He climbed to his feet but the referee decided to save him from further punishment and stopped the fight. Six inside the distance victories for 23-year-old British and Commonwealth bantam champion McGregor. First loss by KO/TKO for BBB of C Southern area champion Walker.

Crocker vs. Greene

After scoring an early knockdown Crocker has to fight hard to stop Greene. The opening round saw Greene shadowing Crocker around the perimeter of the ring looking to connect with right hands. Instead just seconds before the bell it was a left hook from Crocker that struck and sent Greene down. Greene was up at eight and the round was over. Greene continued to keep pressing and connected with some strong rights to the head and left hooks to the body but Crocker was moving well, covering well and countering well. Greene continued to walk forward in the fifth working to the body when he could get past Crocker jab but Crocker landed a series of left hooks to the body and was in control. Greene still had plenty of fire in the sixth but the counters from Crocker were taking their toll and Greene had a swelling around his left eye. In the seventh a savage left hook to the body saw Greene drop to one knee. He beat the count but was floored by a right to the head and although he managed to get up the referee stopped the contest. The 23-year-old Crocker from Belfast wins the vacant WBO European title with win No 7 inside the distance. He turned pro at 20 having competed at both the European and World Youth Tournaments. Greene lost to Larry Ekundayo for the IBF European title in 2018 but pulled off an upset win last October when he travelled to Poland and stopped the 18-0 Lukasz Wierzbicki in two rounds.

Taylor vs. Tetley

Taylor decisions Tetley in a great little scrap that was decided by two early knockdowns scored by Taylor. Southpaw Tetley made a good start staggering Taylor with a left hook in the first but the second was a fight winning round for Taylor. He forced Tetley to a corner then landed a left hook to the body forcing Tetley to go down on one knee. He was up at four and survived a focused body attack from Taylor to the bell. Tetley fought hard in the third but with just 15 seconds remaining in the round a left and right to the head from Taylor had Tetley backing off and again going down on one knee with the round ending as Tetley made it up. It looked as though Taylor’s punch was going to win him this one inside the distance. Tetley had been fighting on the back foot but from the fourth he refused to be bullied by Taylor and the fight developed into an exciting scrap. Both were rocked at times and Taylor was cut by his right eye as they battled on. Tetley just seemed to have the edge from the fourth but it was not enough to counter those two early knockdowns. Scores 96-93 twice and 95-93 all for Taylor. His only loss is a points defeat against the much more experienced Tyrone Nurse back in 2015. In his last fight in November for the British and Commonwealth title he floored champion Chris Jenkins and was looking good before a cut suffered by Jenkins saw the fight ended in the fourth round and declared a No Decision. Tetley had won the WBO European title in 2018 but never defended it. He did enough here to warrant a return with Taylor.

Cully vs. Woodruff

Lanky Irish prospect Cully has to climb off the canvas to take a close decision over Woodruff. The 6’2” Cully was able to use his longer reach to outbox Woodruff for much of the fight but Woodruff was willing to walk through Cully’s southpaw jabs and made things uncomfortable for the tricky Irishman. Cully was quicker with both his hands rattling rapid combinations off Woodruff’s head and doing some showboating. Woodruff stuck to his task and early in the fifth sent Cully flying back and down with a straight right. Cully was up early and held until his head cleared and then took control again and boxed his way through the last three rounds. Referee’s score 77-75 for Cully. He is a former European and Irish Youth champion. Welshman woodruff forced the pace all the way but apart from the right in the fifth was always second best.

August 28

Kissimmee, FL, USA: Feather: Dennis Contreras (22-10-1) W TKO 5 Belmar Preciado (20-3-1). Heavy: Cassius Chaney (19-0) W TKO 4 Chauncy Welliver (57-12-5).Feather: Orlando Gonzalez (16-0) W PTS 8 Diuhi Olguin (14-14-4).

Contreras vs. Preciado

Contreras beats down Preciado with a prolonged blistering body attack. The sound of the bell for the first round had not even faded before Contreras had Preciado pinned against the ropes unloading body punches. Preciado countered well with left hooks to the body and straight rights outscoring Contreras but they just bounced off Contreras who kept coming and connecting with body shots from both hands. Preciado rocked Contreras twice early in the second but Contreras was relentless and his body punches were hurting Preciado. In the third Preciado was throwing more and landing more but he was always the one backing out of the exchanges and was in a corner and being pounded with punches at the bell. Contreras seemed to tire in the fourth. His work rate dropped dramatically and Preciado was able to take the round with his jabs and an occasional flurry of punches. Contreras was back on the attack in the fifth. He forced Preciado to the ropes and connected with a left to the head that unhinged Preciado’s legs and a series of punches ending with a right to the head that sent Preciado to the floor. Preciado only just beat the count and despite the fact he looked unsteady the referee decided to let him continue and then literally rushed across the ring ready to stop the fight which he did so after just a couple of punches from Contreras. Mexican Contreras was having only his second fight in two years but registered win No 21 by KO/TKO. His record did not look that good when compared to that of Preciado but he had been in the ring with opponents such as Emanuel Navarrete and Hugo Ruiz. The only fighter anywhere near world class on Preciado’s record is former WBO featherweight title challenger Hiroshige Osawa and he knocked Preciado out in nine rounds. The rest of his opposition has been mediocre. He was to have fought Michael Conlan before the pandemic but he has blown any chance of a Conlan fight.

Chaney vs. Welliver

Chaney stops a bloated Welliver in four rounds. This was a total farce and I can’t understand how any matchmaker can think that the 6’2” Welliver weighing 378lbs (27 stone, 171.6kg) was ever going to be anything more than a flabby punch bag for Chaney. That’s how it turned out with Chaney doing the pitching and Welliver the catching until the referee stopped the fight in the fourth round.. The 6’6” Chaney, a former US National PAL gold medal winner and US Championships bronze medallist, is not exactly slim and came into this fight at 263 ¾ lbs and even then was giving away 115lbs!. He did not turn pro until he was 27 and has scored thirteen wins by KO/TKO but is being over protected fighting only poor level opposition. To describe Welliver as elephantine would be an insult to elephants. Welliver was once a very useful fighter but this was his first fight for almost two years and he was 49lbs heavier than in that last fight.

Gonzalez vs. Olguin

Puerto Rican Gonzalez has too much class for experienced Olguin. The young southpaw outboxed Olguin comfortably over the first three rounds. Olguin put in a big effort in the fourth and fifth but Gonzalez was always in control and Olguin faded out of the fight over the closing rounds as Gonzalez skills proved too much for him. Scores 79-73 twice and 80-72 for Gonzalez a former Pan American Youth champion. Mexican Olguin is 1-5-1 in his six most recent fights.

Dar-Es-Salaam, Tanzania: Super Middle: Twaha Kiduku (16-6-1) W PTS 10 Abdallah Paziwapazi (27-8-1,1ND). Feather: Ibrahim Mgender (24-6) W PTS 10 Nasibu Ramadhani (29-16-2).

Kiduku vs. Paziwapazi

In their second meeting Kiduku overcomes the much bigger Paziwapazi to win the national title. These two had clashed back in 2017 in a fight that ended in a majority draw with Kiduku looking unlucky not to get the decision. Kiduku, really just a super welter and 4” shorter than Paziwapazi Kiduku walked through Paziwapazi’s punches and battered away at Paziwapazi’s body. He had Paziwapazi on the back foot throughout the fight but had to take a lot of punishment coming in. He was busier and was forcing Paziwapazi to fight at a higher pace then Paziwapazi wanted and Paziwapazi tried late. Scores 97-93 twice and 99-91 for Kiduku. Five of Kiduku’s losses have come on his visits to Europe with four of his opponents being unbeaten. Last September he weighed just 150lbs so this was a big jump in weights for him. In November Paziwapazi was knocked out in two rounds by Rocky Fielding and weighed 170lbs.

Mgender vs. Ramadhani

Southpaw Mgender take a unanimous decision over Ramadhani to lift the vacant national featherweight title. Mgender is a former undefeated Global Boxing Council world champion and has some brave management. They have put him in with Julius Indongo, Charles Manyuchi, world rated Azinga Fuzile and the then 27-0 Eduardo Hernandez. But he did fool them once by outpointing 30-0 Zapir Rasulov. Similar overmatched story for the 5’3” Ramadhani who is 1-5 in fights in the UK.

Rangsit, Thailand: Bantam: Petch Sor Chitpattana (56-1) W TKO 6 Tongpeth Taeyawong (5-3-1). Fly: Petchmanee (33-1) W PTS 6 Hector Villa (0-2).

Sor Chitpattana vs. Taeyawong

Sor Chitpattana (Tasana Salapat) retains the WBC Asian title in a contest so typical of when a world rated Thai faces a novice. For five rounds Sor Chitpattana treated it as sparring. He stayed on the back foot for five rounds letting Taeyawong throw punches. Sor Chitpattana blocked or dodged most of the punches as long as Taeyawong took no liberties. It was a different Sor Chitpattana in the sixth as he exploded on Taeyawong flooring him twice the first time with a left to the body and the second with a left and a right to the head and the “fight” was over. Sor Chitpattana goes to 41 wins by KO/TKO and his eighth in a row since losing on points to Takuma Inoue for the interim WBA title in 2018. He is rated WBA 7/WBC 9. Thai champion Taeyawong, 17, suffers his third inside the distance defeat.

Petchmanee vs. Villa

Usual paid sparring for Petchmanee (Panya Pradabsri) as he outpoints American novice Villa. He has never faced a testing opponent except for China’s Chaozhong Xiong. He lost that fight and three of his last four opponents had never previously had a fight. Villa is described as a US citizen born in Mexico and based in Thailand. If his left leg was Russian and his right leg British he could be a poster boy for the United Nations. Disgraceful a fighter rated No 2 in the world “fighting” a guy who has never previously had a pro fight.

29 August

Neidersachen, Germany: Heavy: Marco Huck (42-5-1) W PTS 10 Dennis Lewandowski (13-5). Super Light: Rafal Jackiewicz (52-26-2) W PTS 6 Rico Mueller (25-4-1)**

Huck vs. Lewandowski

In his first fight since June last year Huck plods to victory over an obese Lewandowski. This was every bit as much a farce as Chaney vs. Welliver. Lewandowski was so fat that Huck gave up hitting him to the body as his punches could not penetrate the rolls of fat around Lewandowski’s midriff. Huck switched to head hunting and although landing at will on his ponderous and glacially slow moving opponent he was unable to finish the fight early. Scores 100-90 for Kapt’n Huck on the three cards. The 35-year-old Huck, a former WBO and IBO cruiser champion, was having his first fight since a one round No Decision against Nick Guivas in May 2019. He is hoping to fight again in October. Passing Lewandowski as “fit to box” is a joke. How fit can a guy be when he is 6’2” tall and weighs 336lbs (24 stones, 152.5kgs). Fit to be a punch bag-yes-a fighter no.

Jackiewicz vs. Mueller

Even at 43 Former European champion Jackiewicz shows there is still some life left in him as he takes a split decision over Mueller who storms out of the ring in disgust. Jackiewicz was 1-9 going into this one so an embarrassing defeat for Mueller who had lost a majority decision to Jeremias Ponce for the vacant IBO title in September. Mueller was only ten years old when Jackiewicz won the European title in 2008. **Mueller’s team have appealed the decision so it current shows as a No decision on BoxRec.

Suwalki. Poland: Middle: Maciej Sulecki (29-2) W PTS 10 Sasha Yengoyan (44-8-1). Super Welter: Przemyslaw Zysk (14-0) W PTS 8 Tomi Silvennoinen (9-2). Super Middle: Mateusz Tryc (10-0) W KO 2 Sladan Janjanin (27-7).

Sulecki vs. Yengoyan

Sulecki outpoints a durable Yengoyan as he prepares to return to the USA to seek another title shot. Despite the usual fiery start from Yengoyan Sulecki took the first and second rounds and then staggered Yengoyan with a left hook in the third. From there Sulecki was in the driving seat. He was finding the range with jabs and rights to the head and when Yengoyan tried to hide behind a high guard Sulecki went to the body. He was connecting with rights through the middle rounds and shook Yengoyan a few times later in the fight. Yengoyan takes a very good punch and he always fought back but had to survive a rocky ninth and frustrated Sulecki’s attempt to put him away in the last. Scores 100-90 X 3 for Sulecki. His losses have come on points against Daniel Jacobs in 2018 and in June last year against Demetrius Andrade for the WBO title. Belgian-based Armenian Yengoyan,35, was 40-2-1 but is now 4-8 in his most recent action.

Zysk vs. Silvennoinen

Zysk wins again as he decisions Silvennoinen. A lively start to this one as they traded heavy punches in the first round. Finn Silvennoinen staggered Zysk with a right in the second but the Pole recovered and used his longer reach and strong right crosses to take over. He outscored Silvennoinen over the third and fourth but Silvennoinen countered well to edge the fifth and sixth. They both scored heavily in the seventh and Zysk was able to use his jab to control the eighth. Scores: 78-74 twice and 77-75 for Zysk his seventh points win in his last eight fights. Silvennoinen has a five bout winning streak broken.

Tryc vs. Janjanin

Easy win for Tryc over the exhibitionist Janjanin. After flooring Janjanin in the first round Tryc forced Janjanin to go down one knee with a series of punches in the second. Janjanin was up quickly and as the referee counted the eight proceeded to do an exotic hip-shaking body-twisting dance. He continued to clown around until another burst of punches saw him drop for the second time. More clowning until a couple of uppercuts convinced him to go down for the third time. He got to his feet and just walked to his corner taking out his mouthguard as the towel came in but the referee ignored Janjanin’s action and the towel and completed the ten count. Waste of time for Tryc. He was a top level amateur but did not turn pro until he was 26. Janjanin belongs in a circus.

Sao Paulo, Brazil: Super Middle: Esquiva Falcao (27-0) W TKO 1 Morrama Dheisw de Araujo Santos (5-5). Super Feather: Robinson Conceicao (14-0) W TKO 2 Eduardo Pereira Dos Reis (24-8).

Falcao vs. Santos

Southpaw Falcao blasts out badly overmatched fellow-southpaw Santos in the first round. Falcao forced Santos to the ropes and put him down with a left to the head. Santos managed to get up but was put down three more times by similar punches before the massacre was halted. The 27-year-old 2012 Olympic silver medallist has 19 wins by KO/TKO. He is rated IBF 5(3)/WBO 7/WBC 7/WBA 13 but has not had even a sniff of a title shot. I guess that the fight he would want most is a shot at Ryota Murata who holds the secondary WBA title as Murata beat him in the final in London and in the semi-finals of the World Championships. Brazilian super welter champion Santos just cannon fodder for Falcao.

Conceicao vs. Dos Reis

Another mismatch sees Rio gold medal winner Conceicao annihilate poor Dos Reis. Conceicao towered over the 5’5” Dos Reis and scored three knockdown with some savage punching for his seventh win by KO/TKO in his first fight since June last year. Fifth inside the distance loss for Dos Reis.

Venice, FL, USA: Super Fly: Cristofer Rosales (30-5) W TKO 4 Jeno Tonte (9-9). Bantam: Melvin Lopez (22-1) W TKO 2 Szilveszter Kanalas (14-11).

Rosales vs. Tonte

Total mismatch as former WBC champion Rosales stops inept Hungarian Tonte. A waste of time and space putting on fights like these. Rosario gets win No 21 by KO/TKO. Tonte has now lost six of his last seven fights inside the distance without managing to make it past the fourth round in any of those losses

Lopez vs. Kanalas

This “contest” even worse as Lopez brushes aside Kanalas in two rounds. Kanalas now has ten losses by KO/TKO. He is 1-8 in his last 9 fights and he has only managed to last beyond the third round once.

Fight of the week (Significance): Jose Carlos Ramirez’s win over Viktor Postol keeps alive the possibility of a fight with Josh Taylor to unite the four title in the division

Fight of the week (Entertainment): Liam Taylor vs. Darren Tetley and Vladimir Hernandez vs. Alfredo Angulo provided plenty of entertainment but Jack Culcay vs. Abass Baraou was something very special.

Fighter of the week: Tim Tszyu for his win over Jeff Horn

Punch of the week: The thunderbolt left cross from Elvis Rodriguez that stretched out Cody Wilson gets the vote

Upset of the week: Vladimir Hernandez coming in at two days notice and beating Alfredo Angulo

Prospect watch: Australian lightweight Liam Wilson is 8-0 and looked good at the weekend.

Observations

No facemasks on show in either Australia or Tanzania.

Very strange to see the fight between Luis Torres and Jose Luis Vazquez for the WBC Youth title going ten rounds but the winner decided on what the score was after eight rounds. That’s a first.

How can Dennis Lewandowski 6’2” and 336lbs and Chauncy Welliver 6’2” 378lbs be “fit” to box. That’s a total of 714lbs so between them they are carrying the weight of almost seven flyweights-3 ½ each

Disappointing to note again instances of fights being stopped so the glove tape could be fixed-even in Nevada where I thought they had solved the irritating problem

What a pity to see some of these great fights staged before so few people

