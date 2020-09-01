TwitterFacebook

George “El Yuyu” Acosta – Boxing Training Camp Notes

1 September 2020
George Acosta
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Lightweight prospect, George Acosta (9-1, 1 KO) will face late replacement Carlos Velasquez (3-0, 2 KOs) on Thompson Boxing Promotions 3.2.1. Boxing event taking place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA, on Sunday, September 6th, 2020.

3.2.1. Boxing will steam live for free on Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages, showcasing three action-packed bouts, starting at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET. The 8-round main event is headlined by a clash of undefeated welterweight boxers as Luis Lopez (8-0-1, 4 KOs), of Corona, Ca, battles Saul Bustos (12-0-1, 7KOs), of El Monte, CA.

Here is what George Acosta, who is hosting training camp in Maywood, CA, with coach Jeff Slotree, had to say about his recent training camp, his matchup with Velasquez, and more.

On facing late replacement Carlos Velasquez.

“I was scheduled to fight Teodoro Alonso in a rematch, but that fight fell through so now my focus is on Carlos Velasquez, who is almost the same exact height. Velasquez is undefeated so I know he will be determined to keep his unbeaten record intact. The same game plan will be in place, nothing really changes as far as that goes. We got a lot of good sparring against tall fighters.

Returning to the ring after COVID-19

“It feels great to be back in the ring. The L.A.-area was shut down for quite some time, and it took what felt like forever to get back in the gym. I did my best to stay in shape by doing a lot of road work. For the last month we went hard as the gyms opened back up.

On this training camp with coach Jeff Slotree.

“This training camp has been difficult based on just what is going on, but coach Slotree had me working on a lot of foot work drills. I’m starting to sit on my punches better and I’m hoping it helps with my power. I’m in great shape and very focused. I want to look good in this bout.”

On fighting for Thompson’s 3.2.1. Boxing card.

“This card is a big deal, they just put on a PPV that a lot of people watched, and now I want to continue the momentum for this company by putting on a good show for the fans. This show will be streamed for free so I’m excited that all my family and friends will be able to watch since they can’t be their live. I’m grateful for the opportunities that Thompson Boxing continues to give me.”

