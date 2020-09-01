Global Sports Streaming Launches Pay Per View Service with Best in Boxing

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

This coming September, Global Sports Streaming (GSS) will be launching a state of the art streaming service for combat sports promoters and sports organizations. Due to the pandemic, these sports properties have been looking for solutions to distribute their content as they struggle with putting on shows without an audience in attendance. After talking with many of these entities, the opportunity to take their product online is really the only choice to put on quality events during the Coronavirus lock-downs.

“We’ve been streaming live combat sports for years, so we already had an infrastructure in place to help companies deal with this new reality. We’ve been working on a pay platform for a while, similar to Netflix or ESPN+ but much more ambitious, and innovative, so we took a portion of the platform and repurposed it for pay per view,” said Armando Bareno founder of GSS.

The new platform will kick off on THIS SATURDAY,, September 5th with Toscano Boxing Promotions out of Stockton, CA. Toscano has taken its operation south of the border to manage the costs of setting up a bubble scenario in order to comply with the Tijuana commission guidelines. Toscano has been doing events in Stockton for the past couple of years, and had to cancel a sold-out event a week out from their fight night at the Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium. Toscano is the perfect example of companies being affected by the lock-downs. They still wanted to do shows, but without a live gate, they need a solution to help them generate revenue. We were able to provide them with that opportunity in the form of pay per view.

GSS has since talked with over a dozen sports organizations and will be helping them broadcast their events live on globalsportsstreaming.com; bestinboxing.com; and gssstreaming.com. Those sites are all linked to the same paywall services. GSS has a full line up of Boxing, Muay Thai, MMA, and new to GSS basketball the remainder of 2020.

GSS has put together a great overall experience for the fans for every sports broadcast. We kick off every boxing Pay-Per-View with free preliminary bouts. Also as part of the kickoff show, there will be commentary from the GSS studio in Las Vegas. Emmy Award winner Courtney Perna anchors a new show “Before the Bell”, featuring the live prelim fights mixed in with studio guests and previews., and the show will be simulcasted on Fight Hub TV and Abrams Boxing on YouTube. GSS has formed great partnerships with Fight Hub bringing live fights to their 850,000+ subscribers as well as Abrams Boxing PR Media and Broadcasting.. After the preliminary fights, the Pay Per View kicks off on globalsportsstreaming.com, as well as bestinboxing.com.

Tune in on Saturday night, September 5th, for the launch of GSS Pay Per View with Toscano Promotions live from the Historic Jai Alai Palace Forum Entertainment Center in Tijuana, Mexico. Pay-Per-View Tickets for the show are only $9.99. It’s a great night of fight action from the opening bout to the main event.

In the main event, Angel Ramos will take on Jorge Villalobos in the eight-round flyweight main event.

The outstanding show be will be streamed live all over the world on bestinboxing.com

