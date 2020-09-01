TwitterFacebook

Jermall Charlo out to prove the doubters wrong

1 September 2020
jermall-charlo (2)_9
Jermall Charlo
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 30-0 (22) is excited to get back in the ring when he takes on hardnosed Ukrainian Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-2 (10) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on September 26.

The 30-year-old Texan will be fighting for the first time since his seventh-round stoppage of Dennis Hogan last December.

“It’s going to be fireworks and an explosive night of boxing. I can’t wait. Everyone is calling this a test and a big step up, so I’m training hard and preparing well,” Charlo said.

See Also

Derevyanchenko, 34, has only ever lost in world title fights, both times by close decision. Last October he overcame a first-round knockdown to drop a competitive decision to Gennadiy Golovkin by scores of 114-113 and 115-112 twice. A year earlier he had to settle for a split decision against Daniel Jacobs.

According to Charlo, that just proves he can’t win the big ones.

“He lost both of those fights against Gennadiy Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs,” he said. “Competitive or not, that’s what happened. He’s a warrior though and I want him to be sharp so he can give me the best he can give me. This is going to be a real fight, just know that.

“I’m going to be super sharp. That’s the message I want to deliver to all of the other middleweights out there.

“I thought I might need to out-perform Jacobs and Golovkin, but as long as I continue to be myself, I will get the victory and I’ll have my hand raised.

“I’m smart, stronger and better than I used to be. Every fight is a different fight. I let my trainer do the studying and I’m just focused on what I have to do.

“He’s coming straight to me and fighting. That’s what I expect. You want me to go toe-to-toe? That’s what I expect to do.”

Charlo believes he is still being underestimated by certain fans and pundits and sees this fight as his opportunity to make his bones.

“Everybody is doubting me. I’ve been doubted for years,” he continued. “It’s not anger. I don’t care what my opponent or his trainer says about me. I’m a fighter and I’m ready for this. I really want to just get in there and fight.

“After this fight, people are going to say that I’m a great fighter. I’m the best in the world. I know Sergiy feels that way too. So we get to clash in the ring. I’m expecting a fight. I haven’t left the gym since February. I’ve been locked in. I wanted this opportunity to get in there and be me.

“If it goes the distance, I’m prepared for the distance. If he can’t take the power, then I’m going to finish him off.

“I’m no Daniel Jacobs, and I know [Derevyanchenko’s trainer] Andre [Rozier] is probably trying to compare that fight to me, because he worked Jacobs’ corner. I know Andre has been studying me for a long time and now he gets to see what his other fighter can do against me.

“I’ve been at home training like crazy. I’m at the top of my game. I’m not worried about what anyone is saying. I know this is a so-called step-up fight, but I’m ready for whatever the challenge comes.

“You’ll get a chance to see me be the best Jermall Charlo that he can be.”

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Confident Sergiy Derevyanchenko promises to do a number on Jermall Charlo

Confident Sergiy Derevyanchenko promises to do a number on Jermall…

Jermall Charlo out to prove the doubters wrong

Jermall Charlo out to prove the doubters wrong

Where has this version of Keith Thurman been all along? Keith Thurman explains why he wants to face Terence Crawford over Errol Spence

Where has this version of Keith Thurman been all along?…

Jose Ramirez will be hoping to fight Josh Taylor or Terence Crawford after Viktor Postol victory

Jose Ramirez will be hoping to fight Josh Taylor or…

Bob Arum proclaims Tim Tszyu a future world champion

Bob Arum proclaims Tim Tszyu a future world champion

Daniel Dubois shook off the cobwebs to set-up Joe Joyce fight

Daniel Dubois shook off the cobwebs to set-up Joe Joyce…

Anthony Joshua wants to

Anthony Joshua wants to "break the head" of "good family…

Jose Carlos Ramirez outpoints Viktor Postol to keep Josh Taylor fight alive

Jose Carlos Ramirez outpoints Viktor Postol to keep Josh Taylor…

Erislandy Lara targeting Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario winner after points win over Greg Vendetti

Erislandy Lara targeting Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario winner after…

TOP STORIES

Confident Sergiy Derevyanchenko promises to do a number on Jermall…

Confident Sergiy Derevyanchenko promises to do a number on Jermall Charlo

Two-time world title challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-2 (10) is hoping the third time is a charm when he challenges undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 30-0 (22) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on September 26.…

Jermall Charlo out to prove the doubters wrong

Jermall Charlo out to prove the doubters wrong

Undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 30-0 (22) is excited to get back in the ring when he takes on hardnosed Ukrainian Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-2 (10) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on September 26. The 30-year…

Where has this version of Keith Thurman been all along?…

Where has this version of Keith Thurman been all along? Keith Thurman explains why he wants to face Terence Crawford over Errol Spence

For years we were familiar with Thurman being one of the top welterweights in the sport. First as a contender and later when he became a champion. But if there was one thing that we noticed with Thurman, he was very reluctant to call out certain n…

Jose Ramirez will be hoping to fight Josh Taylor or…

Jose Ramirez will be hoping to fight Josh Taylor or Terence Crawford after Viktor Postol victory

While hard-hitting heavyweight Daniel Dubois stole the show in the UK, there was plenty of Stateside action to keep the fans happy as various top-quality fighters threw down across the weight classes. In Top Rank’s MGM Grand Bubble, Jose Ramirez e…

Bob Arum proclaims Tim Tszyu a future world champion

Bob Arum proclaims Tim Tszyu a future world champion

Top Rank boss Bob Arum has heaped praise on junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu 16-0 (13) following his emphatic eighth-round knockout of Jeff Horn 20-3-1 (13) at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Australia last Wednesday night. S…

Daniel Dubois shook off the cobwebs to set-up Joe Joyce…

Daniel Dubois shook off the cobwebs to set-up Joe Joyce fight

Daniel Dubois shook off the cobwebs ahead of a proposed October 24 clash with heavyweight rival Joe Joyce by crushing overmatched opponent Ricardo Snijders in two rounds on Saturday night. As a previous cruiserweight campaigner Dutchman Snijders w…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US