Jermall Charlo out to prove the doubters wrong

Undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 30-0 (22) is excited to get back in the ring when he takes on hardnosed Ukrainian Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-2 (10) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on September 26.

The 30-year-old Texan will be fighting for the first time since his seventh-round stoppage of Dennis Hogan last December.

“It’s going to be fireworks and an explosive night of boxing. I can’t wait. Everyone is calling this a test and a big step up, so I’m training hard and preparing well,” Charlo said.

Derevyanchenko, 34, has only ever lost in world title fights, both times by close decision. Last October he overcame a first-round knockdown to drop a competitive decision to Gennadiy Golovkin by scores of 114-113 and 115-112 twice. A year earlier he had to settle for a split decision against Daniel Jacobs.

According to Charlo, that just proves he can’t win the big ones.

“He lost both of those fights against Gennadiy Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs,” he said. “Competitive or not, that’s what happened. He’s a warrior though and I want him to be sharp so he can give me the best he can give me. This is going to be a real fight, just know that.

“I’m going to be super sharp. That’s the message I want to deliver to all of the other middleweights out there.

“I thought I might need to out-perform Jacobs and Golovkin, but as long as I continue to be myself, I will get the victory and I’ll have my hand raised.

“I’m smart, stronger and better than I used to be. Every fight is a different fight. I let my trainer do the studying and I’m just focused on what I have to do.

“He’s coming straight to me and fighting. That’s what I expect. You want me to go toe-to-toe? That’s what I expect to do.”

Charlo believes he is still being underestimated by certain fans and pundits and sees this fight as his opportunity to make his bones.

“Everybody is doubting me. I’ve been doubted for years,” he continued. “It’s not anger. I don’t care what my opponent or his trainer says about me. I’m a fighter and I’m ready for this. I really want to just get in there and fight.

“After this fight, people are going to say that I’m a great fighter. I’m the best in the world. I know Sergiy feels that way too. So we get to clash in the ring. I’m expecting a fight. I haven’t left the gym since February. I’ve been locked in. I wanted this opportunity to get in there and be me.

“If it goes the distance, I’m prepared for the distance. If he can’t take the power, then I’m going to finish him off.

“I’m no Daniel Jacobs, and I know [Derevyanchenko’s trainer] Andre [Rozier] is probably trying to compare that fight to me, because he worked Jacobs’ corner. I know Andre has been studying me for a long time and now he gets to see what his other fighter can do against me.

“I’ve been at home training like crazy. I’m at the top of my game. I’m not worried about what anyone is saying. I know this is a so-called step-up fight, but I’m ready for whatever the challenge comes.

“You’ll get a chance to see me be the best Jermall Charlo that he can be.”

