Lightweight prospect Carlos Velasquez talks about his recent training camp

1 September 2020
Carlos Velasquez
Undefeated 21-year old lightweight prospect, Carlos Velasquez (3-0, 2 KOs), who is scheduled to fight George Acosta (9-1, 1 KO) in the six-round co-main event of Thompson Boxing’s 3.2.1. Boxing show, talks about his recent training camp.

Thompson Boxing Promotions 3.2.1. Boxing event will steam live for free on Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages, showcasing three action-packed bouts on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

3.2.1. Boxing will take place at the Omega Products International
Event Center in Corona, CA, and will start at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET. 3.2.1 Boxing is a non-audience show. The card is headlined by a clash of undefeated welterweight boxers as Luis Lopez (8-0-1, 4 KOs), of Corona, Ca, battles Bustos (12-0-1, 7KOs), of El Monte, CA, in an eight-round bout.

Here is what Carlos Velasquez, who is hosting training camp in Phoenix, AZ, had to say about his recent training camp, his matchup with Acosta, and more.

On facing George Acosta on late notice.

“Although this fight was presented to me on late notice, I’ll be ready to go since I’ve been training for the last few months. I’m hungry to make a name for myself and a win against a fighter like Acosta, who has ten pro fights, will help me get some recognition. To be great one must take chances. I’ve never turned down and opponent and when this fight was finalized, I was extremely happy.”

On his matchup with George Acosta.

“Acosta has more experience then me, but he’s already tasted defeat. I plan on doing what I do best when I step in the ring with him, and that’s to dictate the action from the opening bell. I’m taking this fight seriously and I’m expecting to go to war with Acosta.”

On his recent training camp.

“I’m usually training in Indio, California, with my head coach Joel Diaz, but since the pandemic hit, I’ve been training with my dad Domingo in my hometown of Phoenix, Arizona. I’m talking to Joel daily about our game plan, and what we need to be working on. I’m focusing on using more movement, as well as my strength and conditioning. I’m in tremendous physical and mental shape right now. All the sacrifices have been made and I’ll be fighting at a high level on September sixth.”

On fighting in the co-main event on 3.2.1. Boxing.

“This will be the second time I’ll be fighting on a Thompson Boxing card, but a first to be showcased in a co-main event bout. I can’t express how grateful I am for the opportunity given to me from Thompson Boxing. I want to show my gratitude by putting on a great show. 3.2.1. will be free for the world to see so I’m happy that my family and friends will be able to tune in.”

