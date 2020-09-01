Queensberry Promotions announce exciting new adventure

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

QUEENSBERRY PROMOTIONS is expanding with the exciting launch of Queensberry Poland.

The new operation will be headed up by leading Polish fight figure Mariusz Krawczynski who has formed the company with Francis Warren.

There will be regular Queensberry Poland shows and Krawczynski and Warren are already signing some of the country’s best young boxers.

Among the amateur stars already signed are Cruiserweight Michael Soczynski and Heavyweight sensation Kamil Mroczkowski.

Krawczynski said of the new partnership: “This is a very exciting link-up and we have shown our intentions by signing Michael and Kamil who are two of the best amateur boxers in Poland.

“Kamil has had a bit of time out, but he is a big name in Poland and just 21-years-old.

“I have set up Queensberry Poland with Francis, and the venture will do so much for boxing in Poland.

“We will get maximum exposure for our boxers in Poland and very soon we will be staging our own promotions.

“We have two broadcasters I am speaking with and we will work out the best way to do this.”

Francis Warren added: “Poland has got a history of world champions, but they have all had to go to America for marquee fights and paydays.

“We want to make Poland a boxing powerhouse so homegrown stars can win and defend world titles at home instead of having to travel halfway across the world.”

Frank Warren said: “We are always looking to expand the Queensberry Promotions brand and after doing a lot of work and meeting Mariusz, Poland appealed.

“We will be signing top Polish amateurs who we can build and make them into champions of tomorrow.

“Queensberry has a track record of doing that and I believe we can lift Polish boxing to an all-time high over the next few years.

“I am sure that when young Polish boxers meet Mariusz and Francis they will know their careers are in good hands.

“We will also help get the boxers exposure on British shows and some of our fighters based here can go across to Poland and gain invaluable experience.”

News of the inaugural Queensberry Poland show and broadcasting arrangements will be announced shortly.

