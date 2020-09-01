TwitterFacebook

Split-T Management’s Javier Martinez Posts 2nd Consecutive Shutout win

1 September 2020
Split-t Management
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Touted middleweight prospect Javier Martinez made it two wins in a row to begin his career, as he won a six-round unanimous decision over Rance Ward at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas.

Martinez, 25 years-old of Milwaukee, Wisconsin is managed by Tim VanNewhouse of Split-T Management, and is promoted by Top Rank.

Martinez boxed very well as he worked behind a nice southpaw jab, and focused on some solid body shots.

See Also

Martinez won by 60-54 scores on all three judges scorecards.

“I feel like I dictated the whole fight,” Said Martinez. “At the last minute they moved it to a six-round fight. I feel that I made better adjustments from my 1st fight. I learned from my pro debut, and I made the adjustments that I needed to. I was more relaxed for this fight, and I feel that I did well for my 1st six-round fight, but I am not satisfied, and I am only going to get better with every fight. Hopefully, I can get back in there in October.”

“I went in there to box. I am good at what I do, and that is boxing.”

Martinez was the 2020 Olympic Trial Champion at middleweight. He was also a five-time National Champion, and the number-one ranked fighter at 165 pounds in the USA Boxing Rankings, Martinez’s selection as an Olympic alternate despite his victory at the trials and various international experience caused shock-waves through the amateur system.

Martinez is trained by Robert Garcia

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Where has this version of Keith Thurman been all along? Keith Thurman explains why he wants to face Terence Crawford over Errol Spence

Where has this version of Keith Thurman been all along?…

Jose Ramirez will be hoping to fight Josh Taylor or Terence Crawford after Viktor Postol victory

Jose Ramirez will be hoping to fight Josh Taylor or…

Bob Arum proclaims Tim Tszyu a future world champion

Bob Arum proclaims Tim Tszyu a future world champion

Daniel Dubois shook off the cobwebs to set-up Joe Joyce fight

Daniel Dubois shook off the cobwebs to set-up Joe Joyce…

Anthony Joshua wants to

Anthony Joshua wants to "break the head" of "good family…

Jose Carlos Ramirez outpoints Viktor Postol to keep Josh Taylor fight alive

Jose Carlos Ramirez outpoints Viktor Postol to keep Josh Taylor…

Erislandy Lara targeting Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario winner after points win over Greg Vendetti

Erislandy Lara targeting Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario winner after…

Daniel Dubois sets up Joe Joyce showdown with two round destruction of Ricardo Snijders

Daniel Dubois sets up Joe Joyce showdown with two round…

Tim Tszyu wants Patrick Teixeira but is willing to wait

Tim Tszyu wants Patrick Teixeira but is willing to wait

TOP STORIES

Where has this version of Keith Thurman been all along?…

Where has this version of Keith Thurman been all along? Keith Thurman explains why he wants to face Terence Crawford over Errol Spence

For years we were familiar with Thurman being one of the top welterweights in the sport. First as a contender and later when he became a champion. But if there was one thing that we noticed with Thurman, he was very reluctant to call out certain n…

Jose Ramirez will be hoping to fight Josh Taylor or…

Jose Ramirez will be hoping to fight Josh Taylor or Terence Crawford after Viktor Postol victory

While hard-hitting heavyweight Daniel Dubois stole the show in the UK, there was plenty of Stateside action to keep the fans happy as various top-quality fighters threw down across the weight classes. In Top Rank’s MGM Grand Bubble, Jose Ramirez e…

Bob Arum proclaims Tim Tszyu a future world champion

Bob Arum proclaims Tim Tszyu a future world champion

Top Rank boss Bob Arum has heaped praise on junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu 16-0 (13) following his emphatic eighth-round knockout of Jeff Horn 20-3-1 (13) at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Australia last Wednesday night. S…

Daniel Dubois shook off the cobwebs to set-up Joe Joyce…

Daniel Dubois shook off the cobwebs to set-up Joe Joyce fight

Daniel Dubois shook off the cobwebs ahead of a proposed October 24 clash with heavyweight rival Joe Joyce by crushing overmatched opponent Ricardo Snijders in two rounds on Saturday night. As a previous cruiserweight campaigner Dutchman Snijders w…

Anthony Joshua wants to "break the head" of "good family…

Anthony Joshua wants to

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) wants to “break the head” of WBC titleholder Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) if their highly anticipated Battle of Britain goes ahead. The longtime rivals have agreed to terms for a two-fight deal that …

Jose Carlos Ramirez outpoints Viktor Postol to keep Josh Taylor…

Jose Carlos Ramirez outpoints Viktor Postol to keep Josh Taylor fight alive

WBC and WBO junior welterweight champion Jose Carlos Ramirez 26-0 (17) has admitted he performed below his best in his 12-round majority decision win over Viktor ‘The Iceman’ Postol 31-3 (12) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on S…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US