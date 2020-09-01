Split-T Management’s Javier Martinez Posts 2nd Consecutive Shutout win

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Touted middleweight prospect Javier Martinez made it two wins in a row to begin his career, as he won a six-round unanimous decision over Rance Ward at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas.

Martinez, 25 years-old of Milwaukee, Wisconsin is managed by Tim VanNewhouse of Split-T Management, and is promoted by Top Rank.

Martinez boxed very well as he worked behind a nice southpaw jab, and focused on some solid body shots.

Martinez won by 60-54 scores on all three judges scorecards.

“I feel like I dictated the whole fight,” Said Martinez. “At the last minute they moved it to a six-round fight. I feel that I made better adjustments from my 1st fight. I learned from my pro debut, and I made the adjustments that I needed to. I was more relaxed for this fight, and I feel that I did well for my 1st six-round fight, but I am not satisfied, and I am only going to get better with every fight. Hopefully, I can get back in there in October.”

“I went in there to box. I am good at what I do, and that is boxing.”

Martinez was the 2020 Olympic Trial Champion at middleweight. He was also a five-time National Champion, and the number-one ranked fighter at 165 pounds in the USA Boxing Rankings, Martinez’s selection as an Olympic alternate despite his victory at the trials and various international experience caused shock-waves through the amateur system.

Martinez is trained by Robert Garcia

