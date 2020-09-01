TwitterFacebook

WBC order Katharina Thanderz vs Terri Harper

1 September 2020
Katharina Thanderz
Norway’s Katharina Thanderz (13-0, 2 KOs) will get the opportunity to realise her lifetime dream of becoming a unified World Champion after the WBC ordered her to face the current WBC and IBO Super Featherweight title holder, Terri Harper (10-0-1, 5 KOs).

Thanderz, who hails from Oslo, was most recently in action in November 2019 when she headlined at the Ekeberg Hall against tough Brazilian Danila Ramos. Following an entertaining contest over ten brutal rounds, Thanderz won via split decision and became the WBC Interim Super Featherweight World Champion and the mandatory challenger for the title.

Thanderz has been eyeing a showdown against England’s Harper since the 23-year-olds unanimous decision victory over Eva Wahlstrom in February, when the heavy handed Harper dropped Wahlstrom on the way to a unanimous decision victory that saw the Doncaster native become the new WBC World Champion.

With the WBC enforcing Thanderz’ mandatory position at their recent 58th annual convention, the Norwegian is delighted to finally get her shot against Harper.

“I feel that I can finally prove to everyone that taking that step was worth it, and that sometimes patience, endurance and hard work are the key to succeed,” said Thanderz. “It’s for sure one of the biggest dreams that I’ve had, and I feel more than prepared.

“I know it will be a tough fight. We’re on a certain level now that nothing is really easy. We’re both very good fighters, each of us have our own qualities and both of us will be willing to do everything to win. It will be a very competitive and physical fight from the start to the end.

“Nothing would make me happier than becoming Norway’s next World Champion,” continued the 32-year-old from Oslo. “It will be a great opportunity to make my country proud, to represent Norway in the ring, and show the world some real Viking power!”

Following Cecilia Brækhus’ (36-1, 9 KOs) upset defeat against Jessica McCaskill (9-2, 3 KOs) in August, Thanderz hopes to replicate her fellow Norwegian’s success and make her country proud.

“She is and has been a great champion, and she deserves all the credit in the world for being a role model in women’s boxing,” said Thanderz. “I think it’s great that Norway has two current professional female boxers that have done and are doing so well within the sport.”

Promoter Nisse Sauerland believes Thanderz can follow in the footsteps of the ‘First Lady’ by becoming a Norwegian boxing great, and is encouraging the fans to show their support for Thanderz.

“I am delighted that the WBC have ordered the fight and we are confident that Katharina will be victorious,” said Sauerland. “This is a huge opportunity for Norway to have another unified World Champion so we hope everyone gets behind Katharina as she goes for greatness!”

Team Sauerland have entered negotiations with Matchroom Boxing for the fight with further news released shortly.

