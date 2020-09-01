TwitterFacebook

Where has this version of Keith Thurman been all along? Keith Thurman explains why he wants to face Terence Crawford over Errol Spence

1 September 2020
Keith Thurman
Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
For years we were familiar with Thurman being one of the top welterweights in the sport. First as a contender and later when he became a champion.

But if there was one thing that we noticed with Thurman, he was very reluctant to call out certain names near him. The most notable being Errol Spence Jr., who called to fight Thurman for years to no avail.

Times have definitely changed, as Spence is now the IBF and WBC champion at 147 pounds while Thurman is belt less after dropping a unanimous decision to Manny Pacquiao in July of last year.

Thurman recently drew headlines by calling for a fight with WBO champion Terence Crawford, who he simply isn’t impressed with.

During a recent interview with Brian Custer, Thurman opened up on his mental and physical health.

“The hand is the only real issue right now, as far as mentally,” said Thurman. “It was a big mental barrier in the Pacquiao fight. You yourself should be able to point out ‘where’s the left hook, Keith?’…we didn’t see it that day. And I felt way too much consequence of letting go punches on my end, how I was gonna feel due to what happened to me in sparring leading up to that competition.”

Thurman is a veteran at this point and is simply rolling with the punches.

“So really, it’s just a barrier, a mental barrier,” Thurman added. “Even if I can’t throw the punch 100% ever again, I just need to know what can I do, what can I do consistently so I can perform and put pressure on my opponents and just know what I’m capable of doing so I don’t have to hold anything back. I feel 80% right now. I just think as we go along, as I get into my next camp, it’s just about getting as close to 100% as we can from there. That’s all.”

Thurman is now interested in the big fights, but prefers Crawford over Spence.

“Hey, right now I want Crawford more, man,” said Thurman. “He got under my skin. Errol, that’s a timeline issue. You know, I know how the game works, we got the same manager. That’s a timeline issue…that’s a calendar issue.

“We kinda gotta work close together to make that happen,” Thurman added. “This Crawford dude, send me a contract, bro! Tell ESPN to send some zeros my way; they know an appropriate, respectful number, you know what I’m saying; and then I sign on the dotted line, baby.”

Thurman finished with a parting shot. And we could only hope a fight like this could really happen

“Don’t act like I’ma run from you!” Thurman said. “You know what I’m saying? You never weighted 147. You never got respect in the game anyways at 147. You haven’t pushed the buttons at 147. You ain’t touch Shawn Porter, you ain’t touch Thurman, you ain’t touch Garcia, you ain’t touch Spence. I’m gonna run outta fingers! I can name all my opponents you ain’t touch. I’m gonna run outta fingers, boy. Stop. Stop it. Send the contract. Tell me when you want it, you want it before Christmas?! Merry Christmas, I’ll take the check.”

