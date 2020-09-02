TwitterFacebook

Matchroom Boxing outbid DiBella Entertainment to stage the IBF eliminator

2 September 2020
Matchroom Boxing
Write For Us
Steve Wellings

Steve is an experienced boxing writer and author. He has been writing about boxing for over 12 years and has attended over 150 shows. He has written and published nine books on the sport. He is the host on a boxing podcast called Boxing Asylum.

Follow Steve Wellings on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

The on-off saga of the Lee Selby-George Kambosos Jr contest looks like it will finally be decided after Matchroom Boxing won the purse bids to stage the IBF eliminator. Not usually one for winning a purse bid, promoter Eddie Hearn secured the options with a successful submission of just over $277,000, edging out Kambosos’ promoter Lou DiBella of DiBella Entertainment who bid $260,000.

IBF rules regarding purse bids for eliminators means that Kambosos (ranked #3) will receive the higher portion of a 60/40 split than Selby (ranked #4).

Initially the fight was set for May 9 in Cardiff, before being optimistically rescheduled for early July. As the pandemic took hold, it was once again shelved and ended up back in a purse bid situation after Kambosos’ team rejected proposed changes to the original deal that would’ve potentially diminished their man’s agreed purse.

See Also

Despite not having fought at the same level as his opponent, Aussie Kambosos has retained an air of supreme confidence throughout the build-up. The Greek-Australian has been based in Miami, Florida of late, taking advantage of a high-quality coaching setup and some top-notch sparring. Current and former world champions, prospects and contenders are brought in for 12 round sparring sessions.

As an IBF lightweight title eliminator, the prize for winning could not be higher as the victor will have half an eye on Vasyl Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez who box for Lopez’s IBF strap in October. Should Lomachenko win he may opt to seek bigger names rather than make defences so a vacant title opportunity appears more realistic.

After plying his trade back at home, top American promoter Lou DiBella saw the potential in Kambosos and signed him up. In his most recent outing things went tougher than expected as veteran Mickey Bey gave George plenty of issues in his first serious career step-up last December.

Lee Selby, meanwhile, won the IBF belt down at 126 pounds before losing the title to Leeds man Josh Warrington. Notoriously tight at the weight, Selby moved up to 135 pounds and has enjoyed moderate joy in that new division.

The Barry native is talented but always finds a way to leave fights hanging in the balance and will need to secure rounds decisively. This world-level clash is probably a 50-50 affair. Selby is more experienced and proven at a decent level. Kambosos is hungry and has less miles on the clock.

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Matchroom Boxing outbid DiBella Entertainment to stage the IBF eliminator

Matchroom Boxing outbid DiBella Entertainment to stage the IBF eliminator

Lee Selby vs George Kambosos Jr is back on for October 3 after purse bids

Lee Selby vs George Kambosos Jr is back on for…

Confident Sergiy Derevyanchenko promises to do a number on Jermall Charlo

Confident Sergiy Derevyanchenko promises to do a number on Jermall…

Jermall Charlo out to prove the doubters wrong

Jermall Charlo out to prove the doubters wrong

Where has this version of Keith Thurman been all along? Keith Thurman explains why he wants to face Terence Crawford over Errol Spence

Where has this version of Keith Thurman been all along?…

Jose Ramirez will be hoping to fight Josh Taylor or Terence Crawford after Viktor Postol victory

Jose Ramirez will be hoping to fight Josh Taylor or…

Bob Arum proclaims Tim Tszyu a future world champion

Bob Arum proclaims Tim Tszyu a future world champion

Daniel Dubois shook off the cobwebs to set-up Joe Joyce fight

Daniel Dubois shook off the cobwebs to set-up Joe Joyce…

Anthony Joshua wants to

Anthony Joshua wants to "break the head" of "good family…

TOP STORIES

Matchroom Boxing outbid DiBella Entertainment to stage the IBF eliminator

Matchroom Boxing outbid DiBella Entertainment to stage the IBF eliminator

The on-off saga of the Lee Selby-George Kambosos Jr contest looks like it will finally be decided after Matchroom Boxing won the purse bids to stage the IBF eliminator. Not usually one for winning a purse bid, promoter Eddie Hearn secured the options…

Lee Selby vs George Kambosos Jr is back on for…

Lee Selby vs George Kambosos Jr is back on for October 3 after purse bids

The on-again-off-again fight between former IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby 28-2 (9) and George Kambosos Jr 18-0 (10) is back on after Matchroom Boxing won the purse bid. The IBF lightweight title eliminator was scheduled to take place in Car…

Confident Sergiy Derevyanchenko promises to do a number on Jermall…

Confident Sergiy Derevyanchenko promises to do a number on Jermall Charlo

Two-time world title challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-2 (10) is hoping the third time is a charm when he challenges undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 30-0 (22) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on September 26.…

Jermall Charlo out to prove the doubters wrong

Jermall Charlo out to prove the doubters wrong

Undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 30-0 (22) is excited to get back in the ring when he takes on hardnosed Ukrainian Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-2 (10) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on September 26. The 30-year…

Where has this version of Keith Thurman been all along?…

Where has this version of Keith Thurman been all along? Keith Thurman explains why he wants to face Terence Crawford over Errol Spence

For years we were familiar with Thurman being one of the top welterweights in the sport. First as a contender and later when he became a champion. But if there was one thing that we noticed with Thurman, he was very reluctant to call out certain n…

Jose Ramirez will be hoping to fight Josh Taylor or…

Jose Ramirez will be hoping to fight Josh Taylor or Terence Crawford after Viktor Postol victory

While hard-hitting heavyweight Daniel Dubois stole the show in the UK, there was plenty of Stateside action to keep the fans happy as various top-quality fighters threw down across the weight classes. In Top Rank’s MGM Grand Bubble, Jose Ramirez e…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US