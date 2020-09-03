TwitterFacebook

Does Julio Cesar a Chavez Jr. Have a future in boxing?

3 September 2020
julio-cesar-chavez-jr
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Whether you love him or you hate him, there’s no denying that Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is still drawing headlines in the sport.

Heading into 2019, Chavez was enduring a two-year layoff. His journey up to that point had been checkered. It included winning the WBC middleweight title, but was also filled with letdowns, tough losses, and behavior outside of the ropes that made you wonder how bad Junior really wanted to be a pro.

Chavez (51-4-1, 33 KO) returned from a two-year hiatus last August with an 86-second knockout of Evert Bravo. That paved the way for a fight against former middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs four months later.

In a scene that wasn’t surprising, Chavez
missed weight by almost five pounds, which resulted in a last-second catchweight arrangement, then chose not to continue after five rounds.

The situation was so bad that some wondered if it was a last we would see of Chavez.

Time heals all wounds, however, and Chavez is now set to return to the ring.

Shortly before his father, the legendary Julio Cesar Chavez, faces Jorge Arce in a charity exhibition bout on September 25th, Junior will meet unbeaten Mario Cazares.

Cazares (11-0, 5 KO) is known for defeating Canelo Alvarez in the amateur ranks but he hasn’t done as much as a pro. Matter of fact, only one of his opponents have had a winning record. That was his last fight vs. 9-8-1 Eduardo Tercero.

Chavez vs. Cazares will be a light heavyweight fight, taking place in Tijuana to benefit families and provide scholarships to help children dealing with addiction.

If he is to win his fight, what could be next for Chavez?

There’s no denying that he definitely has some name appeal. Part of that is due to him being the son of such a legendary fighter. The other is for the headlines he draws for his antics inside and outside of the ring.

The only thing you could think of this point would be that Junior would serve as a good opponent for some young prospects coming up or looking to put a name on their resume.

During his peak years as a professional, Chavez actually showed some definite upside.

He was aggressive, a very fierce body puncher, and had a way of wearing opponents down. He beat guys like Andy Lee, Marco Antonio Rubio, Peter Manfredo, and Sebastian Zbik. But those prime years for Jr. seem long gone.

One angle he might be able to work with is a long running feud with Sergio Martinez, who handed him his first defeat in September of 2012.

Martinez recently returned from a six year layoff to score victory, and is looking for some big fights. And him and Junior have been going back-and-forth on social media. So maybe it’s worth considering.

Who knows, maybe we have yet to hear the last of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

