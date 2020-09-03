TwitterFacebook

Junior Fa admits COVID-19 forced his hand against Joseph Parker

3 September 2020
photosport-180615JuniorFa-1120
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Undefeated New Zealand heavyweight Junior Fa 19-0 (10) has admitted he would have preferred to wait a little longer before facing old amateur rival and former WBO champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21).

The 30-year-old who fights out of the United States says limited opportunities due to the global coronavirus pandemic forced his hand.

“This fight came a bit sooner than I would have liked,” said Fa to Sky Sports. “Covid had different plans that put away a few fights that I had planned for this year to basically build myself up.

“But we’re here now, I’ve got to make the best of it. I want to train as hard as I can, and then give myself the best chance to beat Joseph Parker.

“I know a lot of eyes are on me. I’ve got to get down and do the work and put on a great performance.”

Fa faced Parker four times in the amateurs with the results split two apiece. He says he was too smart for Parker in their final fight eight years ago and intends to bring that same form to their first professional showdown.

The final particulars of the fight contract are still being hammered out, but Fa is confident the bout will go ahead.

“We’re going into the finer details, making sure there is no grey area in the contract,” Fa said.

“We just want to make sure everything is airtight, so it’s basically me versus him.

“I think the first time we fought was back in 2009. The last time we fought was in 2012 before the Olympic trials. I won the first and last fight, he won the second and third fight.”

Fa explained his tactics against Parker: “I just played the game smart, moved because I know Joe is a big puncher and he can also take a punch, so there is no point in me standing there with him.

“I just moved around, stuck behind my jab, shifted around him for the whole fight.”

The 28-year-old Parker’s reign as WBO champion was cut short by Anthony Joshua in 2018 when he lost a unanimous decision in Cardiff, Wales.

Fa said he was surprised his countryman didn’t apply more pressure to the British star who currently owns the WBA, WBO and IBF championships.

“I think me and him have different styles,” said Fa. “From what I could see in the fight, I was surprised that he wasn’t a bit more aggressive, because I think Parker does do a bit better when he comes forward a bit more.

“I think in that fight, he was a bit hesitant, so I’m guessing that he felt his [Joshua’s] power and then probably restricted it a bit much.

“Mind you the ref on that day wasn’t really allowing them to throw their hands in close proximity, so I think that came into play as well. It wasn’t in Joe’s favour.

“In hindsight, after losing there’s always things to be worked on and I guess he can take great comfort in knowing there’s things to learn and things he can do better in the future.”

