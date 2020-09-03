TwitterFacebook

Night of knockouts at MTK Fight Night

3 September 2020
Akeem Ennis Brown defeated Philip Bowes
Press Release

QUICK RESULTS:

AKEEM ENNIS BROWN (14-0, 1 KO) bt Philip Bowes (20-4, 3 KOs) UD12

DAN AZEEZ (12-0, 8 KOs) bt Andre Sterling (11-3, 4 KOs) TKO9

PADRAIG MCCRORY (11-0, 5 KOs) bt Mickey Ellison (12-3, 4 KOs) TKO1

ELLIOT WHALE (3-0, 1 KO) bt Corey McCulloch (4-1) TKO1

HARLEM EUBANK (10-0, 3 KOs) bt MARTIN MCDONAGH (8-2) TKO8

MARK MCKEOWN (3-0, 1 KO) bt Levi Dunn (0-1) TKO3

DETAILED RESULTS AND QUOTES:

AKEEM ENNIS BROWN (14-0, 1 KO) bt Philip Bowes (20-4, 3 KOs) UD12
British and Commonwealth super-lightweight title fight

Akeem Ennis Brown became the British and Commonwealth super-lightweight champion after a slick win against Philip Bowes.

Bowes headed into the fight as the Commonwealth champion, and it was a nip and tuck fight between the two men in the opening stages. Brown began to take over after the midway point though, using his jab well to nick the rounds.

He performed well throughout the closing stages, and his display impressed the judges, who scored it 115-112, 115-112 and 116-111 in Brown’s favour.

Brown said: “I’m really pleased to win these belts. My whole city has been behind me backing me. I’m happy to be the first person from Gloucester to hold these belts.

“It’s always been a rugby city but I want to change it to a boxing city. I’m hoping I’ve opened the door and shined a light on the city because we have lots of good boxers coming through.”

DAN AZEEZ (12-0, 8 KOs) bt ANDRE STERLING (11-3, 4 KOs) TKO9
English light-heavyweight title fight

Dan Azeez retained his English light-heavyweight title after securing a ninth round stoppage win over long-term sparring rival Andre Sterling.

There had been plenty of bad blood between the two men in the build-up, and Azeez made sure he earned bragging rights after a great performance during the contest.

Azeez’s clinical display led to Sterling’s corner throwing in the towel during round nine, seeing Azeez extend his unbeaten record and keep hold of his belt in the process.

Azeez said: “I’ve known Andre for years, but the build up meant that I wanted to punish him and then get him out of there. I knew I could get him out of there and it wasn’t a surprise to me.

“He got me with a good shot in round five, but unfortunately for him it pushed me on even more. One of my drives was my mum, she was suffering from COVID and was on her deathbed, but thanks to the NHS she made a full recovery.”

PADRAIG MCCRORY (11-0, 5 KOs) bt Mickey Ellison (12-3, 4 KOs) TKO1

Undefeated Irishman Padraig McCrory sent out a massive statement to the rest of the super-middleweight division, scoring a huge first round knockout win against Mickey Ellison.

McCrory wobbled Ellison midway through the first one, and he didn’t let his opponent off the hook, continuing the barrage of punches before firing in with a massive shot that left Ellison down and between the ropes.

The power of the shot was enough to make the referee wave the fight instantly off, giving McCrory a superb first round knockout win.

McCrory said: “I felt a lot bigger and stronger in this camp and I think it showed tonight. I feel a bit bad for Mickey because he is a good guy and I knew he was coming here to win, but it was good to get it done early.

“I’m in the gym with Lewis Crocker and we have some great sparring. I have full belief in the team and I’m looking forward to the future.”

ELLIOT WHALE (3-0, 1 KO) bt Corey McCulloch (4-1) TKO1

Elliot Whale came out on top in the clash of unbeaten fighters after a brilliant first round stoppage win against Corey McCulloch.

It didn’t take the rising star long to make his mark, firing in a powerful body shot that crippled McCulloch. The Scotsman managed to get back to his feet before the count of 10, but the pain set in and he couldn’t continue.

It forced the referee to wave off the contest and ensure it was a big win for Whale inside the opening round of the fight.

Whale said: “I heard him groan and I thought I’ve got him here. As an amateur I was stopping people and knocking them out. The two journeyman I thought before this fight were trying to survive, now I had someone who was coming to win and we saw what happened.

“I want to keep fighting better opposition, so my trainer Al Smith and my team MTK Global will guide me well and keep pushing me forward.”

HARLEM EUBANK (10-0, 3 KOs) bt MARTIN MCDONAGH (8-2) TKO8

Harlem Eubank gained revenge over his old amateur rival Martin McDonagh with an eighth and final round stoppage victory.

McDonagh had beaten Eubank twice during the amateurs, and it looked like it could become the hat-trick when McDonagh started the fight well. Eubank turned things around though, having a fantastic fourth round and he never looked back from there.

He continued to dictate proceedings throughout the closing stages, before landing a flurry of great shots in the final round which McDonagh was unable to recover from, handing Eubank the superb stoppage win.

Eubank said: “I’m happy with that. I knew I was going to come back with a solid performance. I’ve been working a lot in the gym and I’m glad it showed in the ring.

“He’s a tricky southpaw so it takes some rounds to break that down, but I got to him in the end before the final bell. I found my way to get in and connect with the hard punches.”

MARK MCKEOWN (3-0, 1 KO) bt Levi Dunn (0-1) TKO4

Scottish sensation Mark McKeown continued the perfect start to his professional career with a superb stoppage win over debutant Levi Dunn.

McKeown was in control throughout the fight, landing a number of powerful shots that troubled Dunn. The onslaught continued into the foirth round, forcing the referee to step in and wave off the contest, handing McKeown the win.

