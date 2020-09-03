TwitterFacebook

Saul Bustos gives his thoughts on his upcoming fight with Luis Lopez

3 September 2020
Saul Bustos
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Undefeated welterweight prospect, Saul Bustos (12-0-1, 7KOs), gives his thoughts on his upcoming fight with Luis Lopez (8-0-1, 4 KOs), an 8-round main event bout taking place on the Thompson Boxing Promotions 3.2.1. Boxing card on September 6, 2020.

3.2.1 Boxing, will stream live on Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages, showcasing three action-packed bouts. 3.2.1. Boxing will take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA, and will start at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET. 3.2.1 Boxing is a non-audience show.

Bustos, who is hosting training camp in South Gate, CA, with coach Manny Robles, talks about his his matchup with Luis Lopez, and more.

See Also

On his recent training camp with coach Manny Robles.

“This camp has been different because I am looking to make a statement against another undefeated fighter, and coach Manny has me working on a lot of different aspects of my game. In addition, I’m fine tuning the things I do well. We got great sparring and I’m fully healthy.”

On fighting after the break.

“I am staying extremely focused and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, I fought in February right before all the fights got canceled. A major motivation beyond my family is seeing Arnold Barboza Jr. and how hard he worked during this break. His focus gave me an extra gear and helped me not lose track of my dream of being a world champion. I’m looking forward to being back in the ring.”

On his matchup with Luis Lopez.

“I think Luis Lopez is a good fighter but has struggled against fighters when he stepped up in competition, and those guys are not at my level. I respect Lopez as a fighter and as a man, but when I get in the ring, I will be relentless. I know I am talented, but I want to be viewed for my accomplishments, and this is a major step in that direction. I’ve been working hard during this whole camp to make the boxing world take notice.”

On fighting on a Thompson Boxing card

“This is the second time I will be fighting on a Thompson Boxing card, and I am grateful for the opportunity. I look forward to displaying my skills and I love that they have easy ways for fans to watch the fights online. It gets me even more excited.”

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

WBO orders Jose Ramirez to defend against mandatory challenger Jack Catterall

WBO orders Jose Ramirez to defend against mandatory challenger Jack…

Does Jose Ramirez have enough to beat Josh Taylor?

Does Jose Ramirez have enough to beat Josh Taylor?

Does Julio Cesar a Chavez Jr. Have a future in boxing?

Does Julio Cesar a Chavez Jr. Have a future in…

Yordenis Ugás ready to stamp his claim to welterweight supremacy against Abel Ramos

Yordenis Ugás ready to stamp his claim to welterweight supremacy…

Anthony Joshua warns Tyson Fury not to slip up against Deontay Wilder

Anthony Joshua warns Tyson Fury not to slip up against…

Matchroom Boxing outbid DiBella Entertainment to stage the IBF eliminator

Matchroom Boxing outbid DiBella Entertainment to stage the IBF eliminator

Lee Selby vs George Kambosos Jr is back on for October 3 after purse bids

Lee Selby vs George Kambosos Jr is back on for…

Confident Sergiy Derevyanchenko promises to do a number on Jermall Charlo

Confident Sergiy Derevyanchenko promises to do a number on Jermall…

Jermall Charlo out to prove the doubters wrong

Jermall Charlo out to prove the doubters wrong

TOP STORIES

WBO orders Jose Ramirez to defend against mandatory challenger Jack…

WBO orders Jose Ramirez to defend against mandatory challenger Jack Catterall

The WBO has ordered super-lightweight champion Jose Ramirez to defend against mandatory challenger Jack Catterall before he considers any other options. Just days after he cleared up a mandatory defence of his WBC strap, against Ukrainian Viktor Post…

Does Jose Ramirez have enough to beat Josh Taylor?

Does Jose Ramirez have enough to beat Josh Taylor?

Ever since emerging as one of the top talents from the 2012 Olympics, Ramirez has gone on to win two titles at 140 pounds, the WBO and WBC belts. His record stands at 26-0 with 17 knockouts and he is always in an entertaining fight. But what makes…

Does Julio Cesar a Chavez Jr. Have a future in…

Does Julio Cesar a Chavez Jr. Have a future in boxing?

Whether you love him or you hate him, there’s no denying that Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is still drawing headlines in the sport. Heading into 2019, Chavez was enduring a two-year layoff. His journey up to that point had been checkered. It included wi…

Yordenis Ugás ready to stamp his claim to welterweight supremacy…

Yordenis Ugás ready to stamp his claim to welterweight supremacy against Abel Ramos

WBA number one welterweight contender Yordenis Ugás 25-4 (12) will clash with WBA number six Abel Ramos 26-3-2 (20) for the Panamanian sanctioning body’s ‘regular’ title at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday live on FOX PBC Fight Night an…

Anthony Joshua warns Tyson Fury not to slip up against…

Anthony Joshua warns Tyson Fury not to slip up against Deontay Wilder

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) has reminded WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) that they both need to avoid “banana skins” in their upcoming fights to keep their four-belt unification bout alive. The 30-year-old…

Matchroom Boxing outbid DiBella Entertainment to stage the IBF eliminator

Matchroom Boxing outbid DiBella Entertainment to stage the IBF eliminator

The on-off saga of the Lee Selby-George Kambosos Jr contest looks like it will finally be decided after Matchroom Boxing won the purse bids to stage the IBF eliminator. Not usually one for winning a purse bid, promoter Eddie Hearn secured the options…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US