Yordenis Ugás ready to stamp his claim to welterweight supremacy against Abel Ramos

3 September 2020
yordenis-ugas-IMG_1573
Yordenis Ugas. Photo credit: Team Ugas
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA number one welterweight contender Yordenis Ugás 25-4 (12) will clash with WBA number six Abel Ramos 26-3-2 (20) for the Panamanian sanctioning body’s ‘regular’ title at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday live on FOX PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes.

The 34-year-old Cuban who boxes out of Miami, Florida, has won two fights on the trot since his split decision loss to Shawn Porter for the WBC welterweight title in March last year.

“Yordenis Ugás has clearly established himself as one of the elite welterweights in the world, and if he can capture the WBA title on Sunday night, he will be in a prime position in the stacked welterweight division,” said Tom Brown, president of TGB Promotions.

“Abel Ramos is coming into this fight off of a last-second knockout victory, proving once again that you can never count him out of a fight until the very end. Add in rising stars Jesús Ramos and Omar Juárez in tough matchups in two undercard fights on FOX, and fans can enjoy a high-octane Sunday night before the Labor Day holiday.”

The Olympic bronze medallist beat undefeated fighters Jamal James and Bryant Perrella, plus veteran contenders including Thomas Dulorme and Ray Robinson on his winning streak heading into the Porter fight.

After the title fight, Ugás defeated previously unbeaten former champion Omar Figueroa last July before stopping Mike Dallas Jr. in seven rounds in February.

“I’ve done everything mentally and physically in the gym to put me in the best position to win this fight,” said Ugás.

“This is not going to be easy because I know Ramos is coming with all his might. We are fighting on FOX, the biggest stage in boxing, and I promise to bring an exciting fight for the fans.  This is my time to shine and win my first world title.

“Ramos is a very tough fighter who has a tremendous amount of heart, as shown in his last fight when he knocked out Perrella in the final seconds of that fight.

“This will be one of those fights that the fans will be talking about for many years, because we are not going to be backing up. I’m expecting an all-out war.”

Fighting out of Casa Grande, Arizona, Ramos enters this fight off of a career-best victory in February when he stopped Bryant Perrella in the last moments of the final round to score an unlikely victory while trailing on the cards.

The 29-year-old enters this bout on an eight-fight winning streak, including 2019 victories over Francisco Santana and Jimmy Williams.

Ramos previously campaigned at 140 pounds, where he fought former champion Maurice Hooker to a draw while dropping contests to former champions Regis Prograis and Ivan Baranchyk.

“I’m very excited for this fight,” said Ramos. “I trained extremely hard and prepared myself for a tough fight.

“I know that Ugás always comes to fight and the fact that there’s a title on the line, makes this fight even better. It’s every fighter’s dream to become a world champion. I’m prepared for war. Boxing fans can expect fireworks on Sunday.”

Ugás added: “If I’m not mistaken, there hasn’t been a Cuban welterweight world champion since Jose Napoles in 1975. It will be an honour to become the first Cuban welterweight world champion of this millennium, God willing I come out victorious.

“Becoming a world champion is a goal I set for myself when I first started boxing, and I’m not going to let it slip by this time around. My goal is to not leave the decision in the hands of the judges, so I’ll be going for the knockout.”

Ugás says he is proud to be competing in one of the deepest divisions in boxing.

“Everyone knows the welterweight division is always loaded with the best fighters in boxing, and I consider myself as one of those guys,” Ugás said.

“I feel I beat Shawn Porter, so I know I belong with the elite boxers at 147 pounds. I must get past Ramos first, then I’m coming for everyone.”

