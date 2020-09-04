TwitterFacebook

3 UK PPV’s in 2020 that could feature Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora

4 September 2020
Anthony Joshua with Eddie Hearn
Anthony Joshua with Eddie Hearn. Photo credit: Getty Images
Write For Us
Steve Wellings

Steve is an experienced boxing writer and author. He has been writing about boxing for over 12 years and has attended over 150 shows. He has written and published nine books on the sport. He is the host on a boxing podcast called Boxing Asylum.

Follow Steve Wellings on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

After a long wait, UK boxing fans are enjoying having their favourite fighters back in the ring doing what they do best. These days the biggest fights are almost always on a Pay-Per-View platform. One Pay-Per-View has already taken place on Eddie Hearn’s Fight Camp when Dillian Whyte was shockingly stopped by Alexander Povetkin.

BT Sport are also dipping their toes in to the paid waters with a proposed late October clash between Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce. As we slide towards the end of the year, here are three potential Pay-Per-View attractions that are likely to be made before 2020 draws to a close.

Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev

See Also

With a huge bout against UK rival Tyson Fury just over the horizon, the last thing Anthony Joshua needed was any more roadblocks. IBF title challenger Kubrat Pulev is hoping to replicate Andy Ruiz Jr and put another dent in Eddie Hearn’s best laid plans.

The Bulgarian is a strong and capable fighter who once took the fight to Wladimir Klitschko. Pulev paid a heavy price that night as he brought the devil out of Klitschko who slayed him with a left hook. Pulev is more conservative these days. He has the potential to mess around AJ with his awkward style but would need to come out of his shell more if he is to defeat him

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Dereck Chisora

Another fight that has been jigged around to accommodate world social distancing measures. Ukrainian southpaw Oleksandr Usyk cleaned up at cruiserweight and fans are eager to see how he will fare with the big boys.

A facile heavyweight debut win over Chazz Witherspoon revealed little fresh information. Usyk has the speed and craft to cause problems but how does he take a punch from one of the division’s monsters? Can he hit hard enough himself to do significant damage in return? Even though Dereck Chisora’s best days are behind him, ‘Del Boy’ has operated at a good level for so long that he will provide a nice measuring stick against Usyk’s progress and overall potential to win world titles.

Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin II

Dillian Whyte’s wait for a world title shot was close to entering in to boxing folklore given how much the “1000 days as mandatory” narrative was being bandied about. In reality Whyte did receive opportunities to contest world honours. He also received some handsome Pay-Per-View paydays despite never officially boxing at European level. Plus, despite being highly ranked by the WBC, he wasn’t mandatory for that amount of time either.

Regardless of these issues, Whyte brings in a lot of British interest when he fights and the stunning KO loss to Alexander Povetkin no doubt hurt his reputation and potentially set him back even further in his world title quest. A convincing rematch win over the Russian veteran would be a solid start on the road to redemption. Expect a Pay-Per-View return sometime in early December.

Read more articles about: , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Jamel Herring ready to take on Jonathan Oquendo after two COVID-19 postponements

Jamel Herring ready to take on Jonathan Oquendo after two…

Ryan Garcia warned he is biting off more than he can chew against Luke Campbell

Ryan Garcia warned he is biting off more than he…

Justin Fortune says Manny Pacquiao will destroy Conor McGregor inside of three rounds

Justin Fortune says Manny Pacquiao will destroy Conor McGregor inside…

Jermell Charlo wasn’t surprised Jeison Rosario beat Julian Williams, but explains why he’s different

Jermell Charlo wasn’t surprised Jeison Rosario beat Julian Williams, but…

Yordenis Ugas gives his take on the loaded welterweight division

Yordenis Ugas gives his take on the loaded welterweight division

3 UK PPV's in 2020 that could feature Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora

3 UK PPV's in 2020 that could feature Anthony Joshua,…

The heavyweight division is being shaken out of its Covid-induced slumber

The heavyweight division is being shaken out of its Covid-induced…

WBO orders Jose Ramirez to defend against mandatory challenger Jack Catterall

WBO orders Jose Ramirez to defend against mandatory challenger Jack…

Does Julio Cesar a Chavez Jr. Have a future in boxing?

Does Julio Cesar a Chavez Jr. Have a future in…

TOP STORIES

Jamel Herring ready to take on Jonathan Oquendo after two…

Jamel Herring ready to take on Jonathan Oquendo after two COVID-19 postponements

WBO super featherweight champion Jamel ‘Semper Fi’ Herring 21-2 (10) will finally get the chance to make the second defence of his world title against Jonathan Oquendo 31-6 (19) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.…

Ryan Garcia warned he is biting off more than he…

Ryan Garcia warned he is biting off more than he can chew against Luke Campbell

Lightweight hotshot Ryan ‘Kingry’ Garcia 20-0 (17) looks set to face former two-time world title challenger Luke Campbell 20-3 (16) later this year. The fight will pit a young lion against an old bull in a compelling crossroads bout. The 22-yea…

Justin Fortune says Manny Pacquiao will destroy Conor McGregor inside…

Justin Fortune says Manny Pacquiao will destroy Conor McGregor inside of three rounds

2020 has been a hard year for the sport of boxing, and we are left wondering what the future is for a lot of fighters. One of those fighters is 41-year old Manny Pacquiao. Despite being a veteran in the sport, and having increasing duties as a Fil…

Jermell Charlo wasn’t surprised Jeison Rosario beat Julian Williams, but…

Jermell Charlo wasn’t surprised Jeison Rosario beat Julian Williams, but explains why he’s different

Jermell Charlo has become one of boxing’s top attractions. With a 33-1 record (17 knockouts) and an ability to talk trash and back it up, Charlo is loved by many as a fighter always in entertaining fights. Charlo has heart, as evidenced by his …

Yordenis Ugas gives his take on the loaded welterweight division

Yordenis Ugas gives his take on the loaded welterweight division

Top welterweight contender Yordenis Ugás returns to the ring this Saturday, September 6th, as he battles all-action Abel Ramos in a FOX PBC showcase from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Ugas is a typical blue collar worker, and r…

3 UK PPV's in 2020 that could feature Anthony Joshua,…

3 UK PPV's in 2020 that could feature Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora

After a long wait, UK boxing fans are enjoying having their favourite fighters back in the ring doing what they do best. These days the biggest fights are almost always on a Pay-Per-View platform. One Pay-Per-View has already taken place on Eddie Hea…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US