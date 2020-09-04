3 UK PPV’s in 2020 that could feature Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora

Steve is an experienced boxing writer and author. He has been writing about boxing for over 12 years and has attended over 150 shows. He has written and published nine books on the sport. He is the host on a boxing podcast called Boxing Asylum.

After a long wait, UK boxing fans are enjoying having their favourite fighters back in the ring doing what they do best. These days the biggest fights are almost always on a Pay-Per-View platform. One Pay-Per-View has already taken place on Eddie Hearn’s Fight Camp when Dillian Whyte was shockingly stopped by Alexander Povetkin.

BT Sport are also dipping their toes in to the paid waters with a proposed late October clash between Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce. As we slide towards the end of the year, here are three potential Pay-Per-View attractions that are likely to be made before 2020 draws to a close.

Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev

With a huge bout against UK rival Tyson Fury just over the horizon, the last thing Anthony Joshua needed was any more roadblocks. IBF title challenger Kubrat Pulev is hoping to replicate Andy Ruiz Jr and put another dent in Eddie Hearn’s best laid plans.

The Bulgarian is a strong and capable fighter who once took the fight to Wladimir Klitschko. Pulev paid a heavy price that night as he brought the devil out of Klitschko who slayed him with a left hook. Pulev is more conservative these days. He has the potential to mess around AJ with his awkward style but would need to come out of his shell more if he is to defeat him

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Dereck Chisora

Another fight that has been jigged around to accommodate world social distancing measures. Ukrainian southpaw Oleksandr Usyk cleaned up at cruiserweight and fans are eager to see how he will fare with the big boys.

A facile heavyweight debut win over Chazz Witherspoon revealed little fresh information. Usyk has the speed and craft to cause problems but how does he take a punch from one of the division’s monsters? Can he hit hard enough himself to do significant damage in return? Even though Dereck Chisora’s best days are behind him, ‘Del Boy’ has operated at a good level for so long that he will provide a nice measuring stick against Usyk’s progress and overall potential to win world titles.

Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin II

Dillian Whyte’s wait for a world title shot was close to entering in to boxing folklore given how much the “1000 days as mandatory” narrative was being bandied about. In reality Whyte did receive opportunities to contest world honours. He also received some handsome Pay-Per-View paydays despite never officially boxing at European level. Plus, despite being highly ranked by the WBC, he wasn’t mandatory for that amount of time either.

Regardless of these issues, Whyte brings in a lot of British interest when he fights and the stunning KO loss to Alexander Povetkin no doubt hurt his reputation and potentially set him back even further in his world title quest. A convincing rematch win over the Russian veteran would be a solid start on the road to redemption. Expect a Pay-Per-View return sometime in early December.

