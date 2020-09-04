TwitterFacebook

Brandon Figueroa wants the top dogs at 122lb after Damien Vazquez fight

4 September 2020
figueroa-flores (1)
Brandon Figueroa
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Unbeaten WBA ‘regular’ super bantamweight champion Brandon ‘The Heartbreaker’ Figueroa 20-0-1 (15) will make the first defence of his secondary title against Damien ‘Sugar’ Vazquez 15-1-1 (8) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night.

The fight will be part of the Showtime pay-per-view doubleheader headlined by WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko and the three-belt junior middleweight unification bout between Jermall Charlo and Jeison Rosario.

The 23-year-old Figueroa has begun to make a name for himself as a force in the 122-pound division and has moved past being known primarily as the younger brother of former champion Omar Figueroa.

See Also

However, it is the encouragement and motivation he receives from his brother, in addition to his father and head trainer, Omar Sr, and his sister and strength and conditioning coach, Omayra, that has helped him get to this point.

“It’s great to have my family behind me because they understand what I fight for,” said Figueroa.

“Especially in a career like this, it’s not easy, and they help me a lot both mentally and physically. I’m grateful that they support and push me the way that they do.

“Training camp for this fight has been going really well. I’ve been sparring a lot with Omar Juarez and a number of guys from here in the Rio Grande Valley. We’ve just been helping each other out, keeping busy and keeping the work rate up.”

Last time out Figueroa had to settle for a split draw against Julio Ceja in their November clash. Ceja missed weight by four-and-a-half pounds for that bout.

Figueroa admits it wasn’t his best performance and says he was carrying injuries into the fight.

“Heading into my last fight, I had some injuries that I was dealing with,” said Figueroa. “But with this pandemic and the quarantine, I got a chance to recover and fully heal.

“I’ve never had this much time between fights, so I feel great now and I’m prepared for this fight. I’m just anxious to fight at this point.

“I don’t take anything away from Ceja though. He came to fight. But we learn from every fight. What I took away from it was that even at the worst moment of my career, I didn’t lose.

“I’m a different fighter now, though. I’m healthy heading into this upcoming fight and I feel like everyone is going to see a different type of Brandon Figueroa.”

Vazquez, also 23, has already flagged his plans to turn the fight into an all-out “Mexican war”. Figueroa says he is happy to oblige.

“I feel like the action fighting has been my style and game plan since day one,” said Figueroa. “But I obviously believe I’d also have an advantage boxing him at distance. So he can say whatever he wants, I don’t think he’s going to want to go toe-to-toe with me. I can guarantee you he’ll regret that.

“I see this as the biggest opportunity of my career and Vazquez is standing in my way. This is my chance to show everyone why I’m one of the best fighters in the world. I’m ready, I’m focused on September 26 and I can’t wait to showcase my skills.”

Figueroa sits behind WBC champion Rey Vargas, IBF and WBA champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev and former world champions Daniel Roman and Ryosuke Iwasa in The Ring rankings.

“At this point, I feel like any fight with me against a top 122-pounder is a great fight,” said Figueroa.

“I’m willing to mix it up with any of them. I honestly don’t care who wants to fight me, I’ll take any of them to put on a great show for the fans. My team knows that as well. So hopefully after September 26 we can make a great fight with any of the other top fighters in my division.”

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Junior Fa admits COVID-19 forced his hand against Joseph Parker

Junior Fa admits COVID-19 forced his hand against Joseph Parker

Brandon Figueroa wants the top dogs at 122lb after Damien Vazquez fight

Brandon Figueroa wants the top dogs at 122lb after Damien…

Yordenis Ugás ready to stamp his claim to welterweight supremacy against Abel Ramos

Yordenis Ugás ready to stamp his claim to welterweight supremacy…

Anthony Joshua warns Tyson Fury not to slip up against Deontay Wilder

Anthony Joshua warns Tyson Fury not to slip up against…

Matchroom Boxing outbid DiBella Entertainment to stage the IBF eliminator

Matchroom Boxing outbid DiBella Entertainment to stage the IBF eliminator

Lee Selby vs George Kambosos Jr is back on for October 3 after purse bids

Lee Selby vs George Kambosos Jr is back on for…

Confident Sergiy Derevyanchenko promises to do a number on Jermall Charlo

Confident Sergiy Derevyanchenko promises to do a number on Jermall…

Jermall Charlo out to prove the doubters wrong

Jermall Charlo out to prove the doubters wrong

Where has this version of Keith Thurman been all along? Keith Thurman explains why he wants to face Terence Crawford over Errol Spence

Where has this version of Keith Thurman been all along?…

TOP STORIES

Junior Fa admits COVID-19 forced his hand against Joseph Parker

Junior Fa admits COVID-19 forced his hand against Joseph Parker

Undefeated New Zealand heavyweight Junior Fa 19-0 (10) has admitted he would have preferred to wait a little longer before facing old amateur rival and former WBO champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21). The 30-year-old who fights out of the United State…

Brandon Figueroa wants the top dogs at 122lb after Damien…

Brandon Figueroa wants the top dogs at 122lb after Damien Vazquez fight

Unbeaten WBA ‘regular’ super bantamweight champion Brandon ‘The Heartbreaker’ Figueroa 20-0-1 (15) will make the first defence of his secondary title against Damien ‘Sugar’ Vazquez 15-1-1 (8) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Sa…

Yordenis Ugás ready to stamp his claim to welterweight supremacy…

Yordenis Ugás ready to stamp his claim to welterweight supremacy against Abel Ramos

WBA number one welterweight contender Yordenis Ugás 25-4 (12) will clash with WBA number six Abel Ramos 26-3-2 (20) for the Panamanian sanctioning body’s ‘regular’ title at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday live on FOX PBC Fight Night an…

Anthony Joshua warns Tyson Fury not to slip up against…

Anthony Joshua warns Tyson Fury not to slip up against Deontay Wilder

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) has reminded WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) that they both need to avoid “banana skins” in their upcoming fights to keep their four-belt unification bout alive. The 30-year-old…

Matchroom Boxing outbid DiBella Entertainment to stage the IBF eliminator

Matchroom Boxing outbid DiBella Entertainment to stage the IBF eliminator

The on-off saga of the Lee Selby-George Kambosos Jr contest looks like it will finally be decided after Matchroom Boxing won the purse bids to stage the IBF eliminator. Not usually one for winning a purse bid, promoter Eddie Hearn secured the options…

Lee Selby vs George Kambosos Jr is back on for…

Lee Selby vs George Kambosos Jr is back on for October 3 after purse bids

The on-again-off-again fight between former IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby 28-2 (9) and George Kambosos Jr 18-0 (10) is back on after Matchroom Boxing won the purse bid. The IBF lightweight title eliminator was scheduled to take place in Car…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US