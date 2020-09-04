Brandon Figueroa wants the top dogs at 122lb after Damien Vazquez fight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Unbeaten WBA ‘regular’ super bantamweight champion Brandon ‘The Heartbreaker’ Figueroa 20-0-1 (15) will make the first defence of his secondary title against Damien ‘Sugar’ Vazquez 15-1-1 (8) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night.

The fight will be part of the Showtime pay-per-view doubleheader headlined by WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko and the three-belt junior middleweight unification bout between Jermall Charlo and Jeison Rosario.

The 23-year-old Figueroa has begun to make a name for himself as a force in the 122-pound division and has moved past being known primarily as the younger brother of former champion Omar Figueroa.

See Also

However, it is the encouragement and motivation he receives from his brother, in addition to his father and head trainer, Omar Sr, and his sister and strength and conditioning coach, Omayra, that has helped him get to this point.

“It’s great to have my family behind me because they understand what I fight for,” said Figueroa.

“Especially in a career like this, it’s not easy, and they help me a lot both mentally and physically. I’m grateful that they support and push me the way that they do.

“Training camp for this fight has been going really well. I’ve been sparring a lot with Omar Juarez and a number of guys from here in the Rio Grande Valley. We’ve just been helping each other out, keeping busy and keeping the work rate up.”

Last time out Figueroa had to settle for a split draw against Julio Ceja in their November clash. Ceja missed weight by four-and-a-half pounds for that bout.

Figueroa admits it wasn’t his best performance and says he was carrying injuries into the fight.

“Heading into my last fight, I had some injuries that I was dealing with,” said Figueroa. “But with this pandemic and the quarantine, I got a chance to recover and fully heal.

“I’ve never had this much time between fights, so I feel great now and I’m prepared for this fight. I’m just anxious to fight at this point.

“I don’t take anything away from Ceja though. He came to fight. But we learn from every fight. What I took away from it was that even at the worst moment of my career, I didn’t lose.

“I’m a different fighter now, though. I’m healthy heading into this upcoming fight and I feel like everyone is going to see a different type of Brandon Figueroa.”

Vazquez, also 23, has already flagged his plans to turn the fight into an all-out “Mexican war”. Figueroa says he is happy to oblige.

“I feel like the action fighting has been my style and game plan since day one,” said Figueroa. “But I obviously believe I’d also have an advantage boxing him at distance. So he can say whatever he wants, I don’t think he’s going to want to go toe-to-toe with me. I can guarantee you he’ll regret that.

“I see this as the biggest opportunity of my career and Vazquez is standing in my way. This is my chance to show everyone why I’m one of the best fighters in the world. I’m ready, I’m focused on September 26 and I can’t wait to showcase my skills.”

Figueroa sits behind WBC champion Rey Vargas, IBF and WBA champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev and former world champions Daniel Roman and Ryosuke Iwasa in The Ring rankings.

“At this point, I feel like any fight with me against a top 122-pounder is a great fight,” said Figueroa.

“I’m willing to mix it up with any of them. I honestly don’t care who wants to fight me, I’ll take any of them to put on a great show for the fans. My team knows that as well. So hopefully after September 26 we can make a great fight with any of the other top fighters in my division.”

Read more articles about: Brandon Figueroa, Damien Vazquez

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.