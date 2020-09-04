Steve is an experienced boxing writer and author. He has been writing about boxing for over 12 years and has attended over 150 shows. He has written and published nine books on the sport. He is the host on a boxing podcast called Boxing Asylum.

Super-welterweight contender Erickson Lubin will be hoping to take one step closer to a world title shot when he takes on Terrell Gausha on September 19. The bout is an eliminator for a shot at the WBC title currently held by Errol Spence Jr.

Erislandy Lara was in action recently, defeating Massachusetts’ Greg Vendetti. The veteran Cuban won in his usually dull yet effective fashion, picking up some form of WBA bauble for his troubles. A fight between Lubin and Lara would make for an intriguing battle of an experienced campaigner against a young prospect looking to prove himself all over again. It seems that Lubin is instead opting for the WBC route.

It has been a gentle rebuilding process for Lubin, who was beaten in unexpectedly devastating fashion by 29-0 Jermell Charlo in a 2017 one-round blowout. ‘The Hammer’ has since racked up four consecutive wins against mid-ranking opposition, including a late 2019 points success over tough Chicago-based Jamaican Nathaniel Gallimore. Gausha was supposed to be the opponent on that occasion but withdrew with a hand injury. Gallimore filled the gap as a replacement foe.

Gausha, meanwhile, was last seen over a year ago boxing to a draw with veteran southpaw Austin Trout. The California resident’s only loss to date was against the aforementioned Erislandy Lara in 2017. That’s the good thing about this crop of PBC super-welterweights: they tend to fight each other.

Entering the ring with a loss apiece on their respective records, defeat for both Lubin or Gausha would be damaging. Gausha is much older at 32, therefore if he loses to Lubin he will likely wave goodbye to any further opportunities at the highest level. Lubin is considerably younger at 24 so while defeat would not signal the end of his world title aspirations it would again raise the demons of the Charlo knockout.

This fight on September 19 will feature as part of a Showtime Boxing triple header from the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. Also pencilled in on the TGB Promotions attraction will be former world title challenger Tugstsogt Nyambayar against Cobia Breedy at featherweight. Mongolian puncher ‘King Tug’ pushed Gary Russell close for the WBC title in February and is worthy of another crack at world honours.

The Los Angeles-based puncher was originally scheduled to fight Mexican Eduardo Ramirez in an eliminator for Russell’s belt. Ramirez is out and unbeaten Breedy has stepped in. The Barbados native has no significant wins on his record to suggest that he will defeat Tug.

The third fight is between Jaron Ennis and Juan Carlos Abreu. Heavy-handed Abreu is dangerous but loses over the distance when he moves up in class. Ennis, 25-0, is also a big banger and will be looking to make a statement by becoming the first man to stop Abreu.

