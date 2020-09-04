TwitterFacebook

Jermell Charlo wasn’t surprised Jeison Rosario beat Julian Williams, but explains why he’s different

4 September 2020
Jermell Charlo
Jermell Charlo has become one of boxing’s top attractions.

With a 33-1 record (17 knockouts) and an ability to talk trash and back it up, Charlo is loved by many as a fighter always in entertaining fights.

Charlo has heart, as evidenced by his last fight, when he came from behind to stop Tony Harrison in the eleventh round in a rematch of a fight that he lost.

And he is taking on all comes, as Charlo’s next fight is against IBF and WBA junior middleweight champion Jeison Rosario. Charlo is the WBC champion. The fight will air on SHOWTIME pay per view on September 26th from the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Charlo is ready.

“I’m stronger and faster than I’ve ever been,” Charlo said recently to the press. “Camp has been amazing. I can’t believe I got in shape so fast, but I really never got out of shape. I make investments in myself and I do my homework.”

Rosario is coming off of a huge upset over Julian Williams, a fight in which he scored a stoppage win. His confidence is high, and Charlo gives his respect.

“Congratulations to Rosario for getting the chance to move up to this level,” Charlo said. “But I know what I possess in the ring when I choose to let it out of me. I’m more ready for this fight than any fight I’ve ever had. It’s no secret about how I fight. I’m dangerous and I feel even more dangerous now. I’m excited to go 12 rounds. My capacity and skills are exceeding all of these guys in the division. I’m way hungrier now. The fire has been lit in me.”

And Charlo was far from surprised to see Rosario beat Williams.

“A lot of people were surprised Jeison won against Julian Williams, but I actually wasn’t,” said Charlo. “Williams was dealing with a lot. But I’m a different kind of fighter. My dedication is different than everyone.”

Charlo’s brother Jermall is the WBC champion at middleweight, and will be fighting the same evening against very tough Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

“Me and my brother have always been doubted,” Charlo said. “As I mature, I don’t care about what anyone on the outside says. I don’t care who makes the rankings. My job is to box. That was once my hobby. I’ve been doing this forever and I’ve grown into this. I’m a different animal. Just like Rosario had to come up the levels, I did that as well. I’m maintaining where I’m at because of my hard work and the way I fight. All you have to do is put me out there and I’m going to go get it for you.”

It will definitely be an explosive fight between Charlo and Rosario, you can take that to the bank. The power that each man possesses is serious and there is a lot on the table, including three belts.

